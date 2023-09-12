Week 2 Caesars NFL Promo: Bet on Any Game, Win 5 Weeks of $50 Bonuses!
Bet $50 on NFL Week 2, unlock $250 in bonus bets at Caesars Sportsbook
The NFL season is the gift that keeps on giving and Caesars Sportsbook is joining in on the fun with a brand-new promotion.
FanSided readers who sign up with Caesars and bet your first $50 or more on any NFL Week 2 game will be rewarded with a $50 bonus for five straight weeks – totaling $250 in bonus bets!
Here’s how you can set yourself up with five extra chances to win betting on NFL this season:
Caesars NFL Week 2 Promo Code
You’ll receive $250 in bonus bets – $50 for five consecutive weeks – when you sign up with Caesars Sportsbook and bet your first $50 or more.
Here’s how you can secure your $250 bonus:
- Sign up with Caesars Sportsbook
- Use our promo code FANSIDEDGET
- Verify your identity and location
- Deposit $50 or more
- Bet $50 or more on any NFL Week 2 wager
Once your first bet of $50 or more settles, you’ll receive your first $50 bonus. After that first bonus, you’ll receive a $50 bonus for each of the next four Mondays!
This means you can bet on Week 2 and then bet on your best wagers for FIVE WEEKS with total confidence, knowing you have bonus bets on the line.
Now let’s make sure you know how to place that first bet.
How to Bet on NFL Week 2 at Caesars
There are TONS of fun ways for you to back your favorite NFL teams and players at Caesars Sportsbook!
Caesars already has odds listed for each Week 2 game, along with several alternate lines, prop plays and more.
Once you’ve signed in to Caesars, navigate to the ‘NFL’ section where you’ll find odds on all of the upcoming games. Make sure you click on games you’re interested in to explore ALL of the available betting lines.
Finally, don’t forget to make sure that first bet is for at least $50!
Why Bet at Caesars?
Caesars is one of the most popular and trusted sportsbooks in the nation, providing a wide variety of up-to-the-minute odds on games big and small.
It’s easy to find what bets you’re looking for with Caesars’ user-friendly interface.
And more rewards will be waiting for you, too, including odds boosts and other fun promotions that will give you more opportunities to cash in!
Sign up with Caesars today to give yourself five weeks of bonus bets to kick off this new NFL season while you still can.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.