What Kalen DeBoer must do at Alabama to overcome the Nick Saban discount
Replacing Nick Saban is an impossible task for Kalen DeBoer at Alabama, but he is going to try.
By John Buhler
And just like that, it is the end of an era in college football. Nick Saban retiring from the coaching profession restarted the next few revolutions on the coaching carousel. Because Saban was tired of roaming the sidelines at Alabama, teams like Buffalo, San Jose State and South Alabama needed new head coaches as a result. One of the head coaches switching teams this winter was Kalen DeBoer.
Oh, don't get me wrong. DeBoer is a fantastic head coach. He has had great success at Washington, Fresno State and Sioux Falls previously, as well as a brief, but noted stop at Indiana in 2019. While he may have been the apple of athletic director Greg Byrne's eye in recent weeks, DeBoer must get to work. This isn't the Pac-12 anymore. He is firmly in the lion's den now, better known to us as the SEC.
In Andy Staples of On3's conversation with Jake Crain of Crain and Co., Crain mentioned that it is not only going to be impossible for DeBoer to live up to Saban, or the late, great Paul "Bear" Bryant for that matter, but now may be the end of an era across the sport to where you can sell a prospective high school athlete on a school over a person. The way DeBoer can win here is by being personable.
Essentially, the fabled Nick Saban discount is no more, because it simply will not exist anywhere now.
“I think you lose a little bit of the benefit of the doubt. I think that may be the most hurtful impact of the greatest of all time when it comes to college football and Nick Saban retiring."
I don't know if I would have used the "free love" analogy here, but it gets the point across quite well.
“Here’s what I’ll say, Andy. I think, especially now, in the era of the freedom — I call it, it’s like the ’70s. The free love of the transfer portal. Now is not a better time to commit to a coach. Why would I commit to a place? Why would I not commit to a guy where I can follow him around wherever he goes? I obviously believe in him if I’m going to commit to him. But if he fits what I want to do schematically and philosophically, I’m committing to the coach and not the place.”
If DeBoer wants to have success at Alabama, he must get guys to buy into him like his former quarterback Michael Penix Jr. did during their one year together at Indiana way back in 2019.
What Kalen DeBoer must do to get out of Nick Saban's Alabama shadow
From a very macro sense of it all, Crain is absolutely right here. DeBoer is no longer selling Alabama, Washington or wherever to prospective high school recruits; he must sell himself and what he is about as a football coach. His lack of connection to the region has me skeptical about his potential long-term viability at Alabama, but prying Kane Wommack away from South Alabama is a huge plus.
Overall, there will still be programs out there in the Power Four that will need to pay a premium to land a blue-chipper out of high school or in the transfer portal should it not work out at his first school. Those programs know who they are, so stop lying to yourselves in trying to prove to everyone that you are not. However, there are no schools where you can sell a kid on a discount, not even at Georgia.
Ultimately, there are three ways DeBoer can win more people over in a region he is not accustomed to. He can be a man of his word on the recruiting trails, building trust that way. He can be keen on player development and have his staff get the most out of their raw talent. But above all else, he must win, and win prolifically. Alabama fans will not love going 10-2 or 9-3 for a bit, but it is the way forward.
DeBoer needs time to reshape the Alabama program, but he must do so with him at the forefront.