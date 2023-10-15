What time and channel do the Bills play today, Oct. 15?
The Buffalo Bills will be playing in back-to-back standalone games for their Week 6 home date.
By John Buhler
After falling on the road to the Jacksonville Jaguars in London last week, the Buffalo Bills will try to pick up the pieces vs. the struggling New York Giants Sunday night in primetime. That's right. The 3-2 Bills will host the 1-4 Giants on Sunday Night Football in Week 6. Kickoff from Highmark Stadium will be at 8:20 p.m. ET on Sunday, Oct. 15. NBC will have the telecast. Buffalo is a massive favorite here.
This game is interesting for a lot of reasons, many of which have to do with the current regimes being closely related. Giants head coach Brian Daboll and general manager Joe Schoen had worked under Bills head coach Sean McDermott and general manager Brandon Beane previously. Last year saw the G-Men have great success under new leadership. However, it has hit the fan very quickly in New York.
Buffalo is not what it was prior to them leaving for East Rutherford, but the Bills should still be a playoff team and a contender to win the AFC East again. As far as them being as good as the upper crust the AFC has to offer, they did pull back a bit a season ago. Regardless, this feels like a must-win game for both teams, given the directions they are heading in. Buffalo should come out on top here.
It is a regional rivalry of sorts, but you have to wonder if NBC wishes it had a better game this week.
Buffalo Bills vs. New York Giants: What time, TV channel is this game on?
So yes, you are going to have to wait all day until Sunday night to watch this particular game. For Buffalo, you are hoping that the tough loss to Jacksonville overseas was not too revealing of anything that could set this team back down the stretch. As for New York, another loss here may signify the Giants' likelihood of picking inside the top 10. This had been customary under their previous regimes.
For Buffalo to be something around a 15-point home favorite, it says more about how poorly the Giants have played, as opposed to how dominant the Bills have been. The home team usually gets a three-point bump, but Buffalo being a multi-score favorite before that was factored in certainly speaks volumes. Buffalo might be good, but New York might also stink to high heaven. We shall see.
Ultimately, this game will be more about the loser than the winner, and how the NFL media is going to react to this latest defeat by either the Bills or Giants. Keep in mind that these were playoff teams a year ago. Not only that, but they both won postseason games. Buffalo is still in good shape at 3-2, but New York cannot afford to stumble down to 1-5 on the season. Oh, the Giants could be in real trouble.
Be sure to tune into NBC at 8:20 p.m. ET on Sunday, Oct. 15 to not miss Giants at Bills in primetime.