When is FanDuel Coming to North Carolina?
Mobile sports betting is coming to North Carolina and that includes FanDuel Sportsbook!
Is FanDuel Legal in NC?
Mobile sports betting officially becomes legal on March 11 and FanDuel is among the sportsbooks that you can use starting then. However, you don't want to wait until then to sign up because you’ll miss out on $100 in bonus bets if you do!
FanDuel Sportsbook North Carolina Pre-Registration Offer: $300 Bonus
While FanDuel officially goes live on March 11 in North Carolina, pre-registration is open now and you can secure $100 without depositing a dollar!
Then you’ll be guaranteed to receive $100 in bonus bets on March 11 – all without needing to make a deposit or place a bet!
When sports betting goes live, you’ll get ANOTHER $200 in bonus bets if you deposit $10 or more and bet $5 or more on any wager.
That’s up to $300 in bonus bets just for a $10 investment, and you don’t even need to win a bet! Just make sure you follow all the steps above to ensure you maximize your intvestment.
Now let’s make sure you know how to spend those bonus bets.
How Doed FanDuel Sportsbook Work?
FanDuel Sportsbook is the most popular sportsbook in the industry and you’re about to find out why so many people enjoy it.
You’ll have access to up-to-the-minute odds on all of your favorite sports, even if it’s out of season!
Once you’ve signed in, click on your sport of choice from the all-sports list. You’ll see odds on upcoming games.
Whenever you find a game you want to wager on, make sure to click on the matchup to reveal all of the related betting lines.
You can bet on nearly anything, from picking a team to win or cover the spread to betting on the total points scored, player props or even a same-game parlay!
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.