Bet $5, Win $200 GUARANTEED on ANY Game With DraftKings NFL Promo Code!
Win a guaranteed $200 bonus on any $5 NFL bet at DraftKings
By Joe Summers
DraftKings has a brand new exclusive NFL sign-up promo that gives FanSided readers a GUARANTEED bonus to kick off the season! New users that bet $5 or more on any game will INSTANTLY receive a $200 bonus just for trying.
Even if you lose, you'll have that $200 bonus regardless. Here's how to sign up and claim this limited-time offer:
DraftKings NFL Promo Code
If you sign up for DraftKings and bet $5 or more on any game, you'll instantly get $200 in bonus bets without even needing to win. That's +4000 odds guaranteed!
Follow these easy steps to secure your $200 bonus:
1. Sign up for DraftKings with this link (no promo code required)
2. Deposit at least $10
3. Bet $5 or more on any NFL game
Once you place your bet, you'll immediately be credited with $200 in bonus bets to use freely.
While it doesn't matter if you win or lose, it does matter that you deposit at least $10 to activate the bonus. Your first bet can be limited to $5, but don't place it until you've made the proper deposit.
You must be a new DraftKings user in a state with legal sports betting to claim this offer. Sign up for DraftKings today to start profiting on the NFL RIGHT NOW!
How to Bet on the NFL at DraftKings Sportsbook
DraftKings offers tons of ways to bet on the NFL, including Super Bowl futures like the above, moneyline and spread picks, totals, player props, parlays and more.
After you sign up and make your deposit, go to the 'NFL' section to find your favorite bet. No matter what you wager on, you'll win that $200 guaranteed!
Terrific promos like this one aren't the only reason to sign up for DraftKings, though.
Why Bet at DraftKings Sportsbook?
You'll love DraftKings' exclusive odds boosts, helpful tutorials, responsible gaming tools and rewards program that gives you extra bonuses the more you bet.
The user-friendly interface and up-to-the-minute live odds updates give you even more chances to cash, making DraftKings the perfect sportsbook for new and experienced users alike.
Sign up today!
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.