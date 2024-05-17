WNBA announces charter flight program is fully operational after initial problems
Last week, commissioner Cathy Engelbert announced that the WNBA would fully fund charter flights for the next two years. However, the plan hasn't gotten off to a great start and only the Indiana Fever and Minnesota Lynx flew private opening day. Thursday, USA Today's reporter Lindsay Schnell confirmed that all teams will fly charter starting May 21.
Before this report, Engelbert may have lost the trust of the league because only two teams got to travel via charter. After opening day some teams wondered when and if they would receive a chance to fly charter.
The New York Liberty received the news later on in the week that they would not receive a charter to Washington or Indiana. Instead, New York took a charter bus to Washington and a commercial flight to Indiana. The Chicago Sky and Atlanta had to fly commercial flights to different time zones as well.
Despite the challenges after opening day, the full implementation of charter flights will help players remain safe, protect them from burnout, and give them the resources they deserve.
As the WNBA continues to focus on partnerships, entertainment deals, and branding, it is important to ensure that the players continue to buy into the commissioner's vision, especially with unprecedented attention this year and expansion on the table. Last year, the WNBA announced an expansion team in the Bay Area.
In addition to the Golden State Valkyries, the league announced that Toronto would be the next expansion city. Both future franchises will require charter flights for teams that play back-to-back or have to travel to different coasts.
As the league continues to break viewership records and grow, it's important to protect the players. On May 21, the Mystics will fly to Los Angeles to take on the Sparks, the Dallas Wings will fly to Atlanta to take on the Dream, and the Phoenix Mercury will fly to Las Vegas to take on the defending champion Aces.
Thankfully none of the teams that play next Tuesday, won't have to play back-to-back and travel immediately after their game.