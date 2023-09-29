WNBA Playoffs 2023: 3 things the Wings need to do differently in Game 3 against the Aces
Tuesday night, the Las Vegas Aces connected with another haymaker, defeating the Dallas Wings 91-84 in Game 2 of the WNBA semifinals.
Game 3 adjustments for the Wings: 2. Bench play
Another adjustment that the Wings need to make for Game 3 is improving their bench play. Dallas received solid play from their bench in both games but they will need to continue to be an anchor when the starting lineup gets off to a slow start like in Game 1.
In Game 2, the starters got off to a quick start but the bench took a step back. In order for the Wings to jump back into the series, they will need a huge performance from their bench.
The Aces have received a combined total of seven bench points between both playoff games compared to 38 for the Wings.
Dallas head coach Latricia Trammell may give rookie Maddy Siegrist some extra play time because of her ability to spread the floor from 3 and give more size for rebounding. Crystal Dangerfield is another player that needs to look to score instead of looking to pass first.
Las Vegas is an excellent defensive team but with Dangerfield looking to pass first it makes it easier for the team to defend a stationary offense. Kalani Brown is another bench player who can make a difference.
Brown can force Aj'a Wilson to stay home on the defensive end. Throughout this series, the 6-foot-7 center has been used more for pick-and-rolls to clear the paint and often time she clogs the paint making it harder for the offense to flow. But she needs to be used more for the offensive attack from a high-low perspective.