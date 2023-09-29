WNBA Playoffs 2023: 3 things the Wings need to do differently in Game 3 against the Aces
Tuesday night, the Las Vegas Aces connected with another haymaker, defeating the Dallas Wings 91-84 in Game 2 of the WNBA semifinals.
Game 3 adjustments for the Wings: 1. Arike's playmaking
The last adjustment that the Wings need to make is putting Arike Ogunbowale in the place to be a playmaker for others. This season she has taken the next steps and became a bigger force in this area.
Ogunbowale has focused on getting her teammates involved, running the offense, and making sure that people are in their correct spots to be effective. Some still question whether or not she can become a pass-first point guard or the facilitator the team needs.
The Notre Dame product finished Game 2 with 24 points 4 assists, 3 rebounds, and 2 steals. She also shot 46.2 percent on 3s.
Dallas will need their franchise player to have another high-volume game while making sure that her teammates are in the right place offensively. Satou Sabally is one player who feeds off of AO's energy.
In Game 3, Ogunbowale will need to help Sabally get into her rhythm earlier by running more pick-and-rolls, quick passes in transition, drawing two defends on the drive, and finding SS for spot-up opportunities.