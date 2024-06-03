Yankees fans get the Gerrit Cole injury update they've been waiting for
By Lior Lampert
Vibes in the Bronx couldn't be much higher right now, especially after the latest injury update surrounding reigning American League Cy Young Gerrit Cole.
Cole has yet to appear during the 2024 campaign thus far due to nerve inflammation in his right elbow. But the New York Yankees ace seems to be nearing a return if recent reporting from Bryan Hoch of MLB.com is any indication.
Per Hoch, Cole will start on Tuesday for the Somerset Patriots, the Yankees' Double-A affiliate club.
Reigning AL Cy Young Gerrit Cole set to make minor league rehab start, nearing return to Yankees
The looming return of Cole is a massive development for a Yankees pitching staff that has arguably been the most dominant unit in baseball. New York ranks first in the MLB in ERA (2.78) and third in WHIP (1.121). Now, they're on the verge of welcoming back one of the best hurlers in the majors.
Yankees manager Aaron Boone addressed the media on Sunday to shed light on Cole's progress. He said the right-hander must make "at least a couple" of minor league rehab starts before making his 2024 season debut. So, Tuesday's outing at Somerset will mark the first of multiple tune-up games.
Cole, 33, led the AL in win-loss percentage (.789), ERA (2.63), games started (33), and innings pitched (209) in 2023. He also led the majors shutouts (two). In other words, the rich get richer.
Sitting in first place in the AL East with the best record in the MLB (42-19), the Yankees have been cautious with their star pitcher. He was initially presumed to return in mid-to-late May. But New York has continuously moved the goalposts of his return timeline, and understandably so. Especially considering he is in the middle of a nine-year, $324 million contract he signed in 2019. However, his highly anticipated return to the mound is on the horizon.