3 free agents the Yankees can sign after missing on Josh Hader to rival Astros
The New York Yankees still have work to do this offseason after missing out on Josh Hader.
1) The Yankees should go all-in by signing Blake Snell after missing out on Josh Hader
The Yankees failed to do what Houston did and build a "super bullpen", but they can build a potential "super rotation". Adding the reigning NL Cy Young Award winner Blake Snell to a group already consisting of the reigning AL Cy Young Award winner Gerrit Cole, Carlos Rodon, Marcus Stroman, and Nestor Cortes Jr. would give the Yankees easily the best rotation on paper in all of baseball.
It's important to note "on paper", because there are a ton of durability concerns surrounding Rodon, Stroman, Cortes, and even Snell to an extent. While bringing in Snell would be a bit risky, the Yankees can't win the World Series without taking risks.
The most important reason why the Yankees should go all in right now and sign Blake Snell, a pitcher they've shown interest in, is because of Juan Soto. He's in the final year of team control, and is not going to sign an extension. The Yankees can like their chances all they want when it comes to re-signing him, but that doesn't mean it'll happen. This is their only guaranteed year with Soto. Might as well go all out, right?
A reunion with Jordan Montgomery doesn't seem to be possible, but Snell, while having a lower floor than Monty, has a much higher ceiling. If the Yankees get the Cy Young version of Snell, they become a team absolutely nobody will want any part of. Including the Dodgers. Even if they don't he's certainly an upgrade over Clarke Schmidt.
The Yankees don't need Snell the same way they didn't need Hader but would be a much better team if they signed him. He'd not only add a pitcher capable of being the best on the planet, but he'd add some much-needed depth after the Yankees lost so much of their pitching depth in the Soto trade. It'd be pricey, but we know the Yankees offered Yoshinobu Yamamoto a deal worth $300 million. Signing someone who just won a Cy Young for over $100 million less when you have the money feels like a no-brainer.