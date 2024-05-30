Luis Gil is making an already impossible future Yankees decision that much tougher
The New York Yankees had the incredibly difficult challenge of not only competing in an incredibly tough AL East division but doing so without their ace, Gerrit Cole. The Yankees had a brutal year in 2023 but Cole lived up to his end of the bargain and then some, taking home the AL Cy Young Award. It felt as if the Yankees were, in the best-case scenario, the second-best team in the AL East with Cole and could be near the bottom without him. It has not played out like that.
The Yankees have been in sole possession of first place in the AL East for much of the season. Having the ridiculous duo of Aaron Judge and Juan Soto helps, as does having an elite bullpen, but the biggest reason why the Yankees are where they are is their starting rotation. Yankees starters are second in the majors with a 2.69 ERA. They lead the AL with that figure.
Obviously, everyone has pitched well, but the best of the bunch has been the guy who wasn't supposed to be in the rotation at all, Luis Gil, who took Cole's spot and has run with it. Gil was dominant again in Wednesday's win against the Los Angeles Angels.
Luis Gil continues to make a tough decision even harder for the Yankees after latest gem
Gil wrapped up a dominant month of May by delivering eight innings of one-run ball to take down the Angels. He allowed just two hits and two walks while he struck out nine.
Gil put together one of, if not the best month for a pitcher in Yankees history, posting a 0.70 ERA and striking out 44 batters in his six May starts. If Gerrit Cole had a sub-2.00 ERA through May like Gil does Yankees fans would be thrilled. Gil doing this is simply astonishing. The 25-year-old might even deserve to be in the AL Cy Young discussion at this point.
The right-hander has more than shown that he deserves to stick in the rotation and even be a part of New York's future plans as a starter, but even after his latest start it's unclear as if that'll happen for a couple of reasons.
First, Cole is coming back from his injury sometime soon. There's no clear return date yet, but he continues to progress in his rehab. Once he's back, he's going to need a spot in the rotation. With how good Cole is, the Yankees won't want to run with a six-man rotation.
Second, Gil is coming back from an injury of his own. He threw just four innings in the minors last season coming back from Tommy John surgery. He has never thrown more than 96 innings in a single season, and that was back in 2019.
Gil deserves to be in the rotation, but the Yankees want him to be healthy and productive in October and in the long-term future. Keeping him in the rotation where he'd blow past his previous high in innings by a substantial margin might not be the way to achieve the organizational goals.
Gil obviously doesn't deserve a demotion of any kind, and he's making this decision even harder each time he goes out and dominates. However, with no other starter struggling, the easiest and most likely outcome even after his latest outing is that the Yankees remove Gil from the rotation when Gerrit Cole comes back. It's not what anyone including Gil wants to hear, but it still feels like the outcome that makes the most sense, even after his latest gem.