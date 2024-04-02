You like that? Yankees latest trade addition has NFL ties
The New York Yankees made a key addition to their bullpen. Surprisingly, this new addition has some NFL ties.
By Curt Bishop
On Monday, the New York Yankees made a key addition to their bullpen prior to the start of their series against the defending National League champion Arizona Diamondbacks.
New York acquired right-hander Jake Cousins in exchange for cash considerations in a trade with the Chicago White Sox.
Cousins spent spring training with the White Sox but did not crack their Opening Day roster. Fortunately, the Yankees had a need for an arm in their bullpen, which created an opportunity for Cousins. Cousins was activated prior to Monday night's game.
Interestingly enough, Cousins has some NFL ties as the cousin of new Atlanta Falcons quarterback Kirk Cousins.
Yankees new addition has ties to Atlanta Falcons QB Kirk Cousins
In a complete coincidence, the Yankees have added the cousin of one of the NFL's top quarterbacks.
Cousins, 29, owns a career ERA of 3.08 over 51 relief appearances. He has spent the past three seasons with the Milwaukee Brewers. He appeared in just nine games in 2023 and posted a 4.82 ERA.
Cousins was originally drafted by the Washington Nationals in 2017. On the day he was drafted, Kirk gave him a shoutout on Twitter.
This is a very interesting coincidence that took place yesterday, and it's certainly interesting that the Yankees now have some NFL ties with this new addition.
To make room on the 40-man roster, left-handed pitcher Tanner Tully was designated for assignment.
Cousins has yet to appear in a game for the Yankees, but he possesses an elite slider as well as a dominant sinker which should be a nice mix for the Yankees bullpen.
New York is off to a blazing hot start, owning a record of 5-0. It's their first such start since 1992, though that was also the last time the Yankees produced a losing season.
Still, the Yankees are at the top of the American League East and have yet to lose a game, despite being without right-hander and reigning American League Cy Young winner Gerrit Cole.