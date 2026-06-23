Group J standings: What Argentina, Austria and Algeria need to advance to World Cup knockouts

Group J has been very much in the spotlight at this World Cup, thanks to the presence of a certain 38-year-old from Rosario, as well as the competition holders in general. Having said that, Argentina themselves won't be involved in any final-day drama, but there is still plenty at stake in Group J.

Group J standings

What's next for Argentina: Knockout round scenarios

Final group game: vs. Jordan on Sat., June 27, Arlington.

As already alluded to, it is job done for Argentina. La Albiceleste have so far beaten Algeria 3-0 and then Austria 2-0, with Lionel Messi scoring all five of these goals, becoming the all-time leading scorer in World Cup history. As a result, the reigning champions of the world have already sewn up top spot, so they will be heading to Miami for a round of 32 tie on July 3.

Thus, it'll be fascinating to see who Lionel Scaloni deploys at Jerry World. Given that the clash with Jordan is a dead rubber, logic suggests he should make wholesale changes. However, his captain never seems to sit out matches, with Messi chasing individual records, so expect to see him start.

What's next for Austria: Knockout round scenarios

Austria defender David Alaba | Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images

Final group game: vs. Algeria on Sat., June 27, Kansas City.

In a format where only the top two advance, Austria vs. Algeria at Arrowhead would be enormous. As it is, both could be celebrating come full time in Missouri. Austria, back at the World Cup for the first time since '98, marked their return by beating Jordan 3-1. However, last time out, Ralf Rangnick's team were rather easily beaten 2-0 by Argentina in the Lone Star State.

So now, Austria requires just a point to cement second spot, abeit a narrow defeat may well see them go through too in third, and, as we'll document in a second, the permutations are complicated.

What's next for Algeria: Knockout round scenarios

Algeria's Ibrahim Maza | David Gonzales-Imagn Images

Final group game: vs. Austria on Sat., June 27, Kansas City.

Austria against Algeria may not leap off the page as an obvious World Cup grudge match, but they are the reason why final-day fixtures all across the world kick off simultaneously. Back at Spain '82, debutants Algeria shocked everyone by beating West Germany and appeared set to reach the second round after also beating Chile. However, the next day, the Germans went 1-0 up against Austria, and both teams literally stopped playing, as this scoreline would send both teams through, eliminating Algeria, known forever more as the Disgrace of Gijón.

In a pure twist of footballing irony, all these years later, Algeria and Austria meet in a game where a draw would be mutually beneficial for both. To make matters more complicated, the group runners-up will likely face Spain, so it could be argued that both would rather end up in third place. Either way, Algeria will be fired up to claim victory in Kansas City.

What's next for Jordan: Knockout round scenarios

Jordan's Nizar Alrashdan, Mousa Al Tamari | David Gonzales-Imagn Images

Final group game: vs. Argentina on Sat., June 27, Arlington.

World Cup debutants Jordan will be heading home after this one, but can they sign off in style? So far, Jamal Sellami's side has been beaten by both Austria and Algeria but was competitive in both matches. Ali Olwan scored their first-ever goal in the former, before Nizar Al-Rashdan actually had them in front in the Bay Area, but they still departed empty-handed.

So now, Jordan's aim remains to earn a first-ever World Cup point. The only problem is that their final opponents in Group J are the reigning champions of the world. Well, all of these players will surely have dreamt of playing in a match as big as this, so can they spring a major surprise at Jerry World? Probably not, but you can bet your bottom dollar that they'll give it everything they've got.

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