Vikings may be forced to throw J.J. McCarthy to the wolves in 2025
Daniel Jones signed with the Minnesota Vikings after the New York Giants finally parted ways with him. And while he’s more of a contingent plan this season, if he returns next year, he could very well be more of an emergency option than a sure-fire starter.
The Vikings are probably not going to pay Sam Darnold what he’s going to ask after this season so that leaves them with Jones and J.J. McCarthy, who’s coming off an ACL injury. There’s a world in which the Vikings opt to throw McCarthy out there fresh off an injury.
And it’s not ideal, but it’s also why they spent a first round pick on him in the 2024 NFL Draft. He was always their long term answer under center. And the Vikings should at least be optimistic. If Darnold could thrive in this system in one year, who’s to say McCarthy can’t either.
But they may be hesitant to start Jones next year if Darnold doesn’t come back. I mean, the Giants did release him for a reason.
The Minnesota Vikings may not give Daniel Jones the rehab treatment and opt for J.J. McCarthy next season
If I were the Vikings, I would caution throwing J.J. McCarthy to the wolves next season. Jones was a starter in this league before and giving McCarthy a chance to develop a little more might not be a bad option.
Look at what’s happened with Bryce Young and Anthony Richardson. Rushing to start McCarthy could put the Vikings in a weird situation where they feel the need to go back and forth between quarterbacks.
If Jones is given a chance to fail first, it might work better for McCarthy, especially with him coming off an injury. I would hesitate benching Jones immediately.
Now if McCarthy beats Jones outright for the starting job, that’s one thing. But if it could go either way, benching McCarthy to start the season could be the better option.
I don’t expect Jones to look as good as Darnold did this year. That seems more of an anomaly than anything. This is Darnold’s best season of his career and he could very well end up with a lucrative contract because of it. But that doesn’t mean he’s going to have the same success with another team.
And if the Vikings were smart, they would hesitate forcing McCarthy on the field. Especially with Jones as an option, there’s no need to rush McCarthy’s growth. And if Jones struggles, you have more reason to play McCarthy and no harm is done in the process.