49ers vs. Seahawks Best Bets for Thursday Night Football in NFL Week 6 (Two QB Props and a Longshot)
Two teams in need of a bounce-back victory will meet in the Pacific Northwest on Thursday Night Football when the San Francisco 49ers visit the Seattle Seahawks.
San Francisco blew a double-digit second-half lead Sunday in a costly division loss to the Arizona Cardinals. The Seahawks were also a big home favorite in Week 5 and couldn’t get any momentum going in a 29-20 loss to the New York Giants.
The San Francisco 49ers are currently 3.5-point road favorites and the total of the game is set at 49.
Here are three best bets to make for the matchup.
- Brock Purdy OVER 251.5 Passing Yards
- Geno Smith OVER 14.5 Rushing Yards
- Isaac Gurendo Anytime Touchdown Scorer
Brock Purdy OVER 251.5 Passing Yards (-115)
Through three weeks, the Seattle Seahawks looked like one of the best defenses in the NFL. However, the Seahawks’ domination of Bo Nix, Jacoby Brissett and Skyler Thompson may have been misleading. Over the last two weeks, it’s hard to decide if Seattle’s been worse against the run or defending the pass.
In that span, Jared Goff and Daniel Jones have combined to go 41-of-52 for 549 yards and four touchdowns (no interceptions). On the ground, the trio of Jahmyr Gibbs, David Montgomery and Tyrone Tracy Jr. have combined for 247 yards and three touchdowns on 44 attempts.
We’ll look for Purdy to go over his passing yards prop as the former Mr. Irrelevant has gone over this number three times this season and was a mere eight yards off from in Week 5. He’ll face a Seattle defense littered with questionable tags on key players like sack leader Derick Hall and corner Riq Woolen.
Geno Smith OVER 14.5 Rushing Yards (-110)
The good news is that sacks do not count against a player’s rushing yards and pressure on the quarterback will help Smith run for 15-plus Thursday night.
Last week, Smith was under constant duress and was sacked seven times. That pressure also made Smith elude the pocket and take what he could on the ground, which led to four carries for 72 yards. Smith has now run for 110 yards over the last two weeks and has gone over this prop in three of the last five games.
Smith has gone over this rushing prop in all three matchups this season against top-10 pass-rushing teams. He had 30 against Denver (No. 1 in pass-rush win rate), 38 against Detroit (No. 9) and 72 last week against the Giants (No. 4). Led by Nick Bosa, Leonard Floyd, Kevin Givens and Maliek Collins, the 49ers rank No. 6 in pass-rush win rate.
Smith will face a San Francisco defense that has allowed the 12th-most rushing yards to quarterbacks last season. The 49ers have faced three statues this season at quarterback - Aaron Rodgers, Matthew Stafford and Jacoby Brissett - and combined to give up just 2 rushing yards to that trio. Two quarterbacks that can move a bit - Kyler Murray and Sam Darnold - combined for 118 yards.
Geno Smith doesn’t move like Murray, but he’s comparable in mobility with Darnold (32 rushing yards vs. San Francisco in Week 2) and has shown the ability to get loose with the pocket closing.
Isaac Guerendo Anytime Touchdown Scorer (+750)
We’re going with a longshot to find the endzone for the first time in his career.
Last week, San Francisco was putting the finishing touches on a division win before a costly Jordan Mason redzone fumble. Mason has been fantastic in the starting role as he currently ranks second in the NFL in rushing yards (536) while churning out 5.1 yards per carry, but will that costly turnover lead to more opportunities for Guerendo?
It’s obviously yet to be seen, but at +750, it’s worth a shot. Guerendo, a fourth-round pick in April’s draft, has gotten five carries in two of the last three games and it’s not crazy to think he can get loose for a long run or take advantage of a goal-line rep against a Seattle defense that ranks 20th in run-stop win rate and have allowed three rushing scores over the last two weeks.
