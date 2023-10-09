Fansided
Trey Lance, Dallas Cowboys

Dallas Cowboys

Overreaction Monday: Should Cowboys consider playing Trey Lance?

Kristen Wong
|

Michigan

Jim Harbaugh rumors: Michigan contract extension timeline revealed

John Buhler
|

Atlanta Braves

Atlanta Braves make tweaks to lineup that directly respond to Game 1 failures

Kevin Henry
|

NFL

3 NFL coaches squarely on the hot seat after Week 5

Alicia de Artola
|

NFL

See more

Leighton Vander Esch, Dallas Cowboys

NFL Rumors: It just gets worse for Cowboys with key starter facing trip to IR

Kristen Wong

Baltimore Ravens v Pittsburgh Steelers

Steelers rumors: Matt Canada replacement ghosted, Kenny Pickett bye week plans, T.J. Watt sack record?

Josh Wilson

Bill Belichick, New England Patriots

Fire Bill Belichick: Would Patriots really choose nuclear option?

John Buhler

Tennessee Titans v Indianapolis Colts

5 breakout fantasy football stars to pick up for Week 6

Mike Phillips

MLB

See more

Adolis Garcia, Texas Rangers

If Braves struggle, Rangers lineup should scare all remaining World Series contenders

Kristen Wong
|

Atlanta Braves center fielder Michael Harris II

Atlanta Braves looking to "new day" to bounce back in NLDS Game 2 versus Phillies

Kevin Henry
|
Sep 17, 2023; Anaheim, California, USA; Los Angeles Angels two-way player Shohei Ohtani (17) in the

MLB rumors: Another AL East team has eyes on Ohtani, Votto return, Guardians bullpen

Josh Wilson
|
May 5, 2022; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Los Angeles Angels designated hitter Shohei Ohtani (17)

MLB rumors: Is Red Sox planned hire aimed at luring Shohei Ohtani in free agency?

Josh Wilson
|

College Football

See more

Oklahoma coach Brent Venables

College football rankings: Top 25 teams re-ranked by strength of record in Week 7

Alicia de Artola
|

Shedeur Sanders, Colorado Buffaloes

Shedeur Sanders practically begging for Colorado to improve in one crucial area

John Buhler
|
Mario Cristobal, Miami Hurricanes

Paul Finebaum roasted Mario Cristobal for all-time bad Miami blunder

John Buhler
|
LSU head football coach Brian Kelly

5 college football teams that have disappointed the most in 2023 season

Drew Koch
|

Sports Betting

FanDuel Promo Code: Win $200 GUARANTEED Betting $5 on ANY MLB or NFL Game!

Joe Summers

NBA

See more

2023 NBA Summer League - Portland Trail Blazers v Charlotte Hornets

NBA rumors: Kai Jones proves that apparently, anyone can request a trade now

Jonathan Lurensky

Chicago Bulls Media Day

3 players on the Chicago Bulls roster who won't last the entire 2023-24 season

Nicholas Chiarito

Boston Celtics Media Day

Grading Payton Pritchard's Celtics contract extension

Jonathan Lurensky

Buffalo Bills v Arizona Cardinals

Josh Allen LeBron James audible: Star NBA player reacts and questions what it means

Josh Wilson

More Stories

Philadelphia Eagles v Los Angeles Rams

Philadelphia Eagles

Predicting the Philadelphia Eagles’ first loss of the 2023 season

Mike Phillips
|

Dallas Cowboys v San Francisco 49ers

Dallas Cowboys

Did Micah Parsons postgame comments send shot at coaching for brutal Niners loss?

Josh Wilson
|

Deion Sanders, Colorado Buffaloes

Colorado Buffaloes

Deion Sanders entirely unpleased with win over Arizona State

John Buhler
|

Dallas Cowboys v San Francisco 49ers

Dallas Cowboys

3 Cowboys to blame for another humilation vs 49ers

Josh Wilson
|
October 8, 2023; Santa Clara, California, USA; Dallas Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy (left) and

Dallas Cowboys

New sad Cowboys fan meme sums up no-good, awful night vs. 49ers

Scott Rogust
|
Tampa Bay Rays v New York Yankees

Baltimore Orioles

Bad news: Worst person ever caught Gunnar Henderson's first playoff home run

Bryce Naughton
|
Dallas Cowboys v San Francisco 49ers

San Francisco 49ers

Trey Lance’s 49ers ‘intel’ clearly didn’t help the Cowboys

Scott Rogust
|

2021 National Baseball Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony

MLB

John Smoltz pushes absurd anti-analytics agenda mid-broadcast

Scott Rogust
|

Sean Payton and Jerry Jeudy, Denver Broncos

Denver Broncos

5 Broncos who won’t survive the rest of the 2023 season

Kristen Wong
|

Oct 8, 2023; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce (87) looks on

Kansas City Chiefs

Swifties join the fight against turf thanks to Travis Kelce injury

Scott Rogust
|
Cleveland Browns v Pittsburgh Steelers

Pittsburgh Steelers

Steelers Reddit’s amazing Matt Canada theory would mean big changes loom

Mark Powell
|
Goodyear Cotton Bowl - Alabama v Michigan State

College Football

Paul Finebaum has massive warning for USC's remaining season

Jonathan Lurensky
|