Iga Świątek Wimbledon record: Career results, wins, and best finish

Iga Świątek is typically touted for her dominance at Roland Garros, hence why they call her the "Queen of Clay." But she's proving herself as more than just a clay specialist and a formidable opponent on grass at Wimbledon this year.

Świątek has reached new heights at the 2025 Championships, punctuated by a dominant straight-set victory over Belinda Bencic to make her maiden Wimbledon final appearance. She only needed an hour and 12 minutes to beat the Swiss player 6-2, 6-0 in the semifinals. The world No. 4 has impressively only dropped one set heading into her showdown with No. 12 Amanda Anisimova.

However, if this is Świątek's first championship match at Wimbledon, how has she fared at this major event since joining the Tour full-time in 2019? Let's dive into her history in tennis' oldest and most prestigious tournament.

Iga Świątek career Wimbledon win-loss record

After emphatically defeating Bencic, Świątek improves to 17-5 at the All England Lawn and Tennis Club. While that's undeniably a strong winning percentage, it hasn't translated to deep runs for whatever reason(s) until now. She admitted she didn't even expect to make the final following her triumphant semifinal win.

Oddly enough, Świątek's lone Junior Grand Slam singles trophy came at Junior Wimbledon in 2018, and now grass is widely considered her weakest surface. Go figure. Nonetheless, she's adjusting to the conditions with title No. 1 on the lawn in sight.

What is the farthest Iga Świątek has gone at Wimbledon?

You're looking at it. Świątek made the quarterfinals at Wimbledon once before back in 2023. Other than that, her previous showings ended in the Round of 32 twice, the Round of 16 and even a first-round exit in 2019. This is a massive stepping stone to becoming the well-rounded star she has the talent to be, regardless of venue.

Some may say Świątek has benefited from a favorable draw, but cruising through the competition speaks to her current form. She's looked comfortable, poised and determined. Besides, a softer path to glory is a perk of being a high-seeded player.

Iga Świątek vs. Amanda Anisimova Wimbledon final betting odds

Oddsmakers deem Świątek the considerable betting favorite in her meeting with Anisimova. DraftKings Sportsbook lists the former at -240 to take down the latter, which is roughly a 70 percent implied win probability. In other words, this is a prime chance for the Pole to stake her claim in Wimbledon history.