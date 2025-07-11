Everything players making the MLB All-Star Game get: Cash, tickets and more

There’s more to the MLB All-Star Game and Home Run Derby than just the recognition. Sure, players get to compete with their peers in a fun, mid-year celebration. But it also comes with a big payday and a lot of gifts for both them and their family. The Midsummer Classic is right around the corner and will take place in Atlanta at Truist Park. The main events start Saturday, July 12, with the Futures Game and the Celebrity Softball game. The MLB Draft will be Sunday, then the Home Run Derby on Monday and the All-Star Game on Tuesday.

Here’s everything the players playing in both the All-Star Game and Home Run Derby receive for being part of All-Star Week.

MLB All-Star Game: Cash, tickets and first-class service, Oh My!

Players participating in All-Star Week will be treated to first-class service. All players participating in the All-Star Game and Home Run Derby will receive six complimentary tickets for guests, a first-class flight for themselves and two guests as well as first-class hotel accommodations for themselves and two guests.

They will also receive meal and tip stipends for three days and a $1,000 cash stipend and gift from MLB. Along with the gifts and accommodations, the top vote-getter in both the AL and the NL each receives bonuses. This year, New York Yankees slugger Aaron Judge received the most votes in the AL and LA Dodgers two-way superstar, Shohei Ohtani, received the most votes in the NL.

The players that get mic’d up during the All-Star Game as well, receive a bonus. Last year, it went up to a $15,000 bonus. The winning team receives a $25,000 reward.

What’s the bonus for playing and winning the Home Run Derby?

If you’re fortunate enough to not only compete in the All-Star Game, but the Home Run Derby as well, there’s an even bigger payout at stake. The winner receives a million dollar payout with the runner up getting $500,000. The other participants receive $150,000. The player that hits the furthest home run receives an additional $100,000.

In 2024, Dodgers' Teoscar Hernandez won the Home Run Derby with Kansas City Royals star Bobby Witt Jr., finishing second.

It pays to make it to the Midsummer Classic. It’s not just a mid-season break for players to recover or enjoy camaraderie. It’s also a chance to get a big bonus and compete with the best players in the season.