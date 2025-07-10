Ronald Acuña Jr. ready to reward Braves fans with love they deserve at All-Star Game

Ronald Acuña Jr. spoke with FanSided ahead of the MLB All-Star Game thanks to Call of Duty: Mobile. They've teamed up with Acuña Jr., an avowed superfan of the game, for an epic in-game collaboration. To unlock Ronald’s custom La Bestia Melee Weapon Blueprint bat, log into Call of Duty: Mobile three times between now and the end of the promotion and take out 13 enemies with any melee weapon.

Though Ronald Acuña Jr. has played in just 41 games for the Atlanta Braves this season after recovering from a devastating complete tear in his left ACL, sending him to the All-Star Game in his adopted hometown was an utter no-brainer. So was selecting him to participate in the Home Run Derby at Truist Park, his third time in the event (and, of course, his first time on home turf).

None of the pomp and circumstance that's incoming next week would've been possible without the fans in Atlanta mobilizing to make their voices heard, as well as fans around the country who simply would rather watch the game's very best show their skills on the national stage, regardless of games played. Needless to say, Acuña Jr. knew exactly who to thank for the honor.

"It means a lot to be in another All-Star Game, and even more so on my home field. And without the fans, it wouldn't be possible," Acuña Jr. told FanSided. "I'm super thankful for that."

Even to the biggest stars among us, the honor doesn't get old. And even though "third Home Run Derby" would start to feel old hat for some, Acuña Jr. is taking things very seriously, beginning his training process formally on Friday.

"I'm looking forward to giving the fans a good show," Acuña Jr. beamed. "It's my third time, and I know what I need to do. The expectation is to go out there and win it."

Braves' Ronald Acuña Jr. to begin training for Home Run Derby on Friday

The 27-year-old Braves star is thoroughly dedicated to his craft. He knows Atlanta will be a beacon to baseball fans this week, but admits he spends most of his time either training or at home with his family rather than experiencing its culture. When he needs to relax, he dives into games like Call of Duty: Mobile — but, predictably, takes it "really seriously and personally".

And, when it comes to facing the AL's best next week, Acuña Jr. declined to single out anyone in particular he's excited to take aim at, but is plainly preparing to clash with the elites.

The expectation, again, is to go out there and win it. Why would such an intense competitor think otherwise?