Tyler Booker quote after viral vid proves Cowboys found Zack Martin's replacement

The Dallas Cowboys might have just been right all along in selecting Tyler Booker with the No. 12 pick in April’s draft. The pick drew a lot of scrutiny because there was no need to draft a guard that high. Well, Jerry Jones, I’m here to give you your flowers because after the latest video of Booker went viral, it’s clear he was worth taking the gamble on that early.

Booker, who hosted the Tyler Booker Football Camp, had a viral video of him playfully shoving a camp goer during a drill at the camp. He did it to teach the kid a lesson — and set the tone for his professional career. His quote when asked about that proves as much.

“And at the end of the day, it was the Tyler Booker Football Camp, and no one was going to beat Tyler Booker at the Tyler Booker Football Camp,” Booker said, per a Dallas Morning News story.

It’s a competitive spirit. One that will sit well in the Cowboys locker room, especially knowing the shoes he has to fill. It won’t be easy replacing Zack Martin. But if the Cowboys had to have anybody in line to do so, Booker is the guy.

Tyler Booker is the perfect player to replace Zack Martin and his latest quote, video is proof of that

The Cowboys need a player like Booker more than they realize. His mentality is what they need to get over this playoff hump they’re stumped by. They can’t get to the NFC championship game and certainly weren’t going to do it after losing Martin. Booker is a breath of fresh air for a team that imminently needed a guard.

It’s further proof, Jones made the right decision. The Cowboys needed a lot of help this offseason and Jones did good addressing most of those problems. With the No. 12 pick, I felt like there were better options for Dallas.

Booker is showing, though, he was too good of a player to pass up on. They possibly could have traded back into the first round to get him or even hoped he fell to the second round. But Jones saw what we now see in Booker.

He’s the type of player that’s not going to get beat and give up a lot of sacks. He may have a rough start to his NFL career, but he’s very much on his way to having just as successful of a career as his predecessor. And Jones saw this the entire time. For once, he’s finally putting the business of ownership behind building a championship roster.