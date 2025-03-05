Jerry Jones needs to come to realization that Cowboys fans had long ago

Jerry Jones should not feel compelled to draft a running in the first round and certainly not in this draft. While Ashton Jeanty should absolutely be a first round draftee, it doesn’t mean Jones and the Dallas Cowboys need to go after him.

After all, the offense struggled not just because of the lack of running attack, but because Dak Prescott only had CeeDee Lamb to throw to. Imagine if they used their top 15 pick on a wide receiver in a position that’s much more slim than the running back position in this draft, as FanSided's Cody Williams has in his latest mock draft, post-NFL Scouting Combine. Specifically, using the pick on Arizona's Tetairoa McMillan.

I wouldn’t get my hopes up, though, Cowboys fans. When has Jones resorted to reason when running his football team? I’m sure he’s fallen in love with Jeanty and the idea of him becoming what Ezekiel Elliott was in the early days of his career.

Hell, I wouldn’t be surprised to see Jones try and trade up to get him, just because that feels very much like a "Jerry Jones move." But the fact of the matter is, the Cowboys shouldn’t waste their first round pick on a running back.

Jerry Jones is gonna Jerry Jones, which is why it’s not out of the question for him to be aggressive in pursuit of Ashton Jeanty

If Jones learned anything from this past season, it’s that this offense needs help. They need a new guard with Zack Martin announcing that he’s retired and they need a true No. 2 option at receiver.

Jones should have learned that Jalen Tolbert isn’t quite ready to be Robin to Lamb’s Batman. Tolbert is more of a Michal Gallup – which really isn’t an insult, it’s very much a compliment, but that he’s the player that can torch teams as a secondary option.

In this draft, Jones could try his hand at McMillan, Emeka Egbuka, Luther Burden III, or Matthew Golden. Now aside from McMillain, I would probably look to trade back and get something in return as well as a mid-late first round pick.

There’s some good options out there for Jones and the Cowboys which means going after a running back doesn’t have to be the ultimate decision. With TreVeyon Henderson, Quinshon Judkins, Kaleb Johnson, Dylan Sampson and Cam Skattebo all as later options, Jeanty doesn’t have to be an option at running back.

Jones knows what he needs to do, it’s something the fan base has already known. But they need to come to terms with the fact that Jones is going to do what Jones wants to do.