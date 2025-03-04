CeeDee Lamb sends message to Cowboys, Jerry Jones they can’t possibly ignore

NFL wide receivers aren't known for being team first guys but Dallas Cowboys star CeeDee Lamb may be the exception to that rule. His recent actions and words are sending a clear message that his priority is winning games in 2025 and beyond.

First off, the dynamic pass-catcher worked with Jerry Jones and his front office to restructure his contract. That move freed up $20 million in cap space for the Cowboys to wield in free agency. Lamb's willingness to move around money, in part, helped Dallas find a way to keep defensive lineman Osa Odighizuwa in the fold.

Lamb did not stop there. Instead, he took to social media to send a clear message to higher-ups with the franchise. He stated his desire to win in Dallas and admitted that he was not going to be able to lift the team to new heights by himself. That's good news for Cowboys fans who are anxious to see their favorite team make waves in free agency.

I want to win. It’s gonna take more than just myself. https://t.co/7qG0D671q3 — CeeDee Lamb (@_CeeDeeThree) March 4, 2025

CeeDee Lamb sends message to Cowboys after contract restructure

The question Dallas' front office needs to answer now is how much of their cap space to devote to new signings and how much to spend on their own free agents. Jourdan Lewis, Rico Dowdle, and Tyler Smith could return to the building on reasonable deals.

The bigger item on the Cowboys' offseason to-do list will be to ink Micah Parsons to a long-term contract. He's the biggest star the franchise has and their defense would be toothless if he were to leave. A significant amount of the cap room opened up by Lamb's restructuring could be used to retain one of the most dominant edge rushers in the game.

Lamb's maturation into a team-first player is a positive sign for a team that needs to build good culture to maximize their talent on the field. He will still look for a lot of targets in 2025 but he understands he can't do everything by himself. That public revalation heaps pressure on Jones and his front office to turn the Cowboys into contenders next season.