Cowboys have ignored Ashton Jeanty for most of the NFL Combine, whatever that means

The NFL Scouting Combine is nearly over, and with the running backs working out on Saturday, the teams most desperate for help in the backfield were certainly at the forefront of fans and pundits' attention.

One of the most anticipated talents in the upcoming NFL Draft is running back Ashton Jeanty. The Boise State product is considered to be the best rusher available and has been mocked multiple times to the Dallas Cowboys in particular at pick No. 12. It's not hard to understand why: Dallas' run game was anemic last year, which brought Jerry Jones in for plenty of criticism after he failed to show any interest in big-name free agents like Derrick Henry, Saquon Barkley and Josh Jacobs. What better way to atone for that then grabbing the biggest name at the position in the draft?

"The short story is he is a zero weakness player. There is not an area of deficiency in his entire game."@FieldYates breaks down why teams should spend a high first round draft pick on Ashton Jeanty 💪 pic.twitter.com/zLFQEFlIMI — NFL on ESPN (@ESPNNFL) February 28, 2025

The most interesting thing about those two facts at the moment: Dallas still hasn't met with Jeanty during the combine. Instead, the 21-year-old took time to speak with other squads like the Las Vegas Raiders (pick No. 6), Chicago Bears (pick No. 10), Cincinnati Bengals (pick No. 17) and Denver Broncos (pick No. 20).

Jerry Jones still hasn't met his best possible first round pick in Ashton Jeanty

While the Cowboys did have a 1,000-yard rusher in Rico Dowdle during the 2024 season, the offense was still rather stagnant in the backfield. Jones needs a big name standing with quarterback Dak Prescott, just as he had Ezekiel Elliott back in 2015. Jeanty is just the prospect he needs to recharge the offense and provide an exciting jolt to the fanbase; how he hasn't met with the Boise State product yet is beyond anyone's comprehension.

Despite being snubbed in Indianapolis, Jeanty told reporters Friday that "it'd be dope" to land in Dallas anyways. There's confidence among pundits that Jones will bring him in for Dallas' own workouts later in the spring.

Ashton Jeanty (Boise State) hasn’t met with the #Cowboys yet but that is of no consequence— a Dallas Day workout at worst, an O30 at best.



It bears mentioning new offensive coordinator Klayton Adams is a Boise State alum.



They will sit down with Jeanty soon.



“It’d be dope.” pic.twitter.com/9SSB4Sokdr — Patrik [No C] Walker (@VoiceOfTheStar) February 28, 2025

Even if Jeanty is still expected to be selected by the Cowboys, it's possible another team tries to jump Dallas on draft night in order to make sure he doesn't play for Jones.

It may be getting blown out of proportion, but still: Not meeting with your most favored prospect is going to cause some kind of drama. It's an unforced error that Jones can nary afford with an already exorbitant amount of eyeballs on his every move, especially after his son declared the team would be "selectively aggressive" this offseason — whatever that means.