Post-Combine 2025 NFL Mock Draft (Williams 3.0): Full 3-round projection with Myles Garrett, No. 1 pick traded

The NFL Combine has come and gone, which is a wild thing to consider for the 2025 NFL Draft. Essentially, there is only free agency and pro days now standing between teams, prospects, fans and the draft. However, while we saw draft prospects like Nick Emmanwori, Shemar Stewart, Matthew Golden and more tear up the Combine to help their stock, it's also always rumor season when it comes to Indianapolis this time of year as well. That, of course, makes the post-Combine 2025 NFL Mock Draft all the more fun to sink your teeth into

Myles Garrett's trade saga with the Cleveland Browns remains ongoing with a terrorsome favorite to land him emerging. Deebo Samuel is now on the Washington Commanders after a deal with them and the San Francisco 49ers. And there is now even more buzz that the Tennessee Titans could trade the No. 1 overall pick.

For being just shy of two months away still, things are already getting a bit hectic with this year's draft.

But where does that leave us with what could happen in the 2025 NFL Draft? We're diving headfirst into this full 3-round 2025 NFL Mock Draft with several blockbuster trades that could legitimately change the landscape of the NFL for the next few years, if not longer.

1. New York Giants (via TEN): QB Cam Ward - Miami (FL)

The Titans reportedly have heavy competition for the No. 1 pick with the New York Giants interested in biting. If they do with some other interested parties, though, that will raise the price a bit to get to No. 1.

After losing out on Matthew Stafford, though, this is a worthy Plan B for the Giants to be aggressive to get Cam Ward. Even if New York brings in a veteran, having a developmental and extremely high-upside athletic quarterback behind them makes all the sense for the future of the franchise.

2. Cleveland Browns: QB Shedeur Sanders - Colorado

The Giants trading up to the No. 1 pick for a quarterback makes life easy for the Cleveland Browns with the decision made for them. Shedeur Sanders comes off of the board and it seems like he's ready for the task. At the NFL Combine, he was vocal that he believes he's the type of quarterback who can help save a franchise. Make no mistake, the Browns are a franchise that needs saving — but they also have some tricks up their sleeve to make sure that Sanders has more young help coming and won't have to save the team alone.

3. Tennessee Titans (via NYG): EDGE Abdul Carter - Penn State

Following the trade back two spots out of the No. 1 pick, the Tennessee Titans are able to get potentially the best player in the draft, Abdul Carter. The Penn State edge rusher didn't test at the NFL Combine after a stress reaction in his foot was discovered but there doesn't seem to be much concern about his health overall. While I'd still argue that the Titans would be better off trying to draft a quarterback, if they're steadfast in going another direction. this is about as good of one to go in.

4. New England Patriots: WR/CB Travis Hunter - Colorado

There has been plenty of buzz about the New England Patriots potentitally taking offensive lineman Will Campbell at No. 4 but his arm length might be a deal-breaker for a Top 5 pick. Travis Hunter is far from a consolation prize, however. He seems adamant based on his Combine podium interview that he's going to play two ways in the NFL. Regardless of how that materializes, he's a special talent and athlete for a team that is quite short on special talents.

5. Jacksonville Jaguars: DL Mason Graham - Michigan

Sometimes, the best strategy is just to not overthink things, which would be the Jacksonville Jaguars taking Mason Graham and never thinking twice about turning the card in. The Michigan product is a force against the run but has come into his own as a pass-rusher with better-developed rush moves that I saw this past season. He's a complete package and could work wonders inside Travon Walker and Co. on this defensive front.

6. Las Vegas Raiders: RB Ashton Jeanty - Boise State

With quarterbacks going 1-2 in this mock draft, the Las Vegas Raiders would be foolish to reach here. Having said that, I think this franchise prefers a veteran for Pete Carroll to work with, so they now look to give that veteran any advantage they can with Ashton Jeanty. Another prospect who didn't test or work out at the NFL Combine, the Boise star is electric and the Raiders have a gaping hole in the backfield. He's a weapon that will help elevate this offense immediately.

7. New York Jets: EDGE Shemar Stewart - Texas A&M

The New York Jets are reportedly also among the teams trying to move up to the No. 1 pick for a quarterback. I think the gap they have to climb will ultimately be too great, though, especially with the Giants involved. Having said that, if they stand pat and ultimately roll with just a veteran, Shemar Stewart was impressive enough at the Combine to intrigue them. His explosiveness at 267 pounds was incredible and he'll be a force that is too enticing to overlook.

8. Carolina Panthers: CB Will Johnson - Michigan

There are some people who have started to sour on Will Johnson as he continues to recover from injury that ended his Michigan career prematurely. Carolina shouldn't be a team that worries about this. Jaycee Horn is great but the secondary as a whole is lacking and Johnson is a player with enough talent and movability to like to help remedy that. He can come in and not have the pressure of being an immediate CB1 while also forming one of the better young corner duos in football.

9. New Orleans Saints: TE Tyler Warren - Penn State

While the future of quarterback is murky at best for the New Orleans Saints, the truth of the matter is that this team needs real help with the playmakers, especially if they indeed move on from Taysom Hill. Tyler Warren wore a ton of hats in Penn State's offense and could have a George Kittle-like impact on the offense with his ability split out, in the backfield and simply playing all over the formation. Kellen Moore could do real damage with a player like Warren at his disposal.

10. Chicago Bears: OL Will Campbell - LSU

As mentioned, Will Campbell's arms and wingspan came in alarmingly short of thresholds at the NFL Combine, which raises questions about his ability to play tackle. If you're the Chicago Bears, though, that shouldn't concern you. One thing that's certain about Campbell is that he's a damn good football player and someone who can help make life easier for Caleb Williams and Ben Johnson in the trenches, whether that's at guard or tackle. The Bears have the flexibility to absorb that uncertainty.

11. San Francisco 49ers: OT Kelvin Banks Jr. - Texas

It's an absolute gift for the San Francisco 49ers to have Kelvin Banks Jr. fall into their laps with the No. 11 pick. The Texas product is another tweener who could potentially move inside to guard but performed extremely well with his lateral movement ability in college on the end at tackle. Either way, the Niners need some more beef on the offensive line and Banks is the right type of player to take and just slot where he makes the most sense in this group.

12. Dallas Cowboys: WR Tetairoa McMillan - Arizona

Let's be abundantly clear that I personally would take Tetairoa McMillan inside the Top 10 and perhaps even the Top 5. But both Daniel Jeremiah and Mel Kiper Jr. have the receiver slipping outside the Top 15 in their latest mock drafts. I believe the Dallas Cowboys could prevent that. This offense desperately needs a running mate for CeeDee Lamb in the passing game and, much like with Lamb, McMillan would be manna from heaven falling into their laps to offer that with his combination of size and unique movement and route-running ability given his frame.

13. Miami Dolphins: S Malaki Starks - Georgia

All signs point to the Miami Dolphins losing star safety Jevon Holland in free agency this offseason, which leaves a pretty big hole on the defense that Malaki Starks should slide right into. The Georgia product is just a dawg, no pun intended, when it comes to his versatility and in-bounds physicality in the secondary. He isn't a freak athlete but his football IQ is off the charts and he fits the bill as a great 1-for-1 replacement for Holland on this defense.

14. Indianapolis Colts: CB Jahdae Barron - Texas

It's quite barren in the Indianapolis Colts secondary right now. Unfortunately for Indy, though, two of the most mocked picks to them, Starks and Tyler Warren, have already come off of the board. That's why we're turning the attention to Jahdae Barron. He's a leader from the stout Texas defense who possesses the ability to play well in both man and zone concepts and showed off impressive athleticism at the NFL Combine to back that up. He could be an immediate force multiplier for this lacking Colts secondary.

15. Atlanta Falcons: EDGE James Pearce Jr. - Tennessee

Stop me if you've heard this before, but the Atlanta Falcons need pass rush help. While some fans might be concerned that James Pearce Jr. has a little bit of Vic Beasley to him, that's not me. The Tennessee product is shot out of a cannon on the edge, which is his trump card, but I also saw him show development with his pass rush arsenal this past season with the Vols. While he may need to still add a bit of mass, I think he's the explosive edge force Atlanta's long been searching for.

16. Arizona Cardinals: EDGE Mike Green - Marshall

Character concerns were definitely a topic of conversation with Mike Green at the NFL Combine but he tried his best to dismiss them. In terms of the player, though, this is the FBS sack leader from this past season who showed that was far from a fluke at the Senior Bowl. He's explosive off the line and has an array of moves to get his pass-rush wins as well. The Arizona Cardinals quite badly need to secure their future in that realm and Green has the potential to be a star at the position, even with the always-relevant small-school questions and concerns.

17. Cincinnati Bengals: WR Matthew Golden - Texas

The king of the wide receivers in the 40-yard dash, I was honestly shocked to see Matthew Golden run a 4.29-second time at the NFL Combine. That, frankly, wasn't always evident on tape — but I still had him as a likely first-round pick in spite of that. So when you now add that speed, he should be one of the top receivers off the board. I find it impossible to believe the Cincinnati Bengals keep Tee Higgins given the need to pay Ja'Marr Chase and Trey Hendrickson also but Golden would be a helluva replacement if they do indeed lose Higgins in free agency.

18. Seattle Seahawks: EDGE Mykel Williams - Georgia

Even through different coaching regimes, the Seattle Seahawks have never been afraid (for better or worse) of betting on traits. There were inconsistencies throughout Mykel Williams' career at Georgia but the tools are just plain freakish. He's long, explosive, solidly built and just has the frame to be a nightmare. The Seahawks need pass rush help and you have to believe Mike Macdonald is certainly pushing for that to help his defense further. This feels like a no-brainer if Williams is still on the board.

19. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: LB Jihaad Campbell - Alabama

Few teams would value a stand-up linebacker quite like the Tampa Bay Buccaneers given their rich history with the likes of Lavonte David and even Kwon Alexander before that. Tampa's defense, especially under Todd Bowles, has long relied on that as the field general on defense. Not only is Jihaad Campbell well-versed in that from his time at Alabama, but he has the physical tools to match. He impressed at the NFL Combine and has the physical tools to patrol the middle of the field an essentially be David's successor for the Bucs.

20. Denver Broncos: WR Luther Burden III - Missouri

Running back was definitely a consideration here for the Denver Broncos, even with Ashton Jeanty off the board but there's no way Sean Payton and Co. can pass up getting Bo Nix another weapon besides Courtland Sutton by drafting Luther Burden III. The Missouri product has a bit of Amon-Ra St. Brown to his game in that he's not the fastest guy or a downfield threat in a pure sense, but he's a dynamo with the ball in his hands after the catch and moves well enough to be a factor anywhere on the field. Getting Nix another weapon is a priority and one that Burden answers with spades.

21. Pittsburgh Steelers: WR Emeka Egbuka - Ohio State

Mike Tomlin and Omar Khan would likely be punching air if the Pittsburgh Steelers were sniped of Luther Burden III right before they came on the clock. They can rest easier, however, knowing that they still have the chance to draft Emeka Egbuka. Coming out of Ohio State, Egbuka was overshadowed two years in a row but still continued to produce and put out film of a player who's a terrific route-runner, a zone wizard, and just a good all-around player. Whoever is at quarterback will love having Egbuka opposite George Pickens.

22. Los Angeles Chargers: RB Omarion Hampton - North Carolina

This just feels like right in the Jim Harbaugh DNA, doesn't it? The Los Angeles Chargers need to find a surefire long-term running back to execute the vision and Omarion Hampton could absolutely be the guy to accomplish that. The North Carolina product is so damn explosive through the hole at 220+ pounds and has the vision to be game-changer. He's the workhorse Harbaugh will love and that could help open up the field further for Justin Herbert and a hopefully-improved pass-catching group.

23. Green Bay Packers: EDGE Jalon Walker - Georgia

Jalon Walker's positionless time at Georgia ultimately helps the Green Bay Packers be able to nab him at the No. 23 pick. I believe he's going to be on the edge full time at the NFL level, though, because that's where he's most dangerous. If the Packers don't make a trade for Myles Garrett or even if they sign a veteran like Joey Bosa or Khalil Mack, Walker would still make sense as a rotational piece early but a long-term, explosive force as a pass-rusher opposite of Rashan Gary.

24. Minnesota Vikings: DL Kenneth Grant - Michigan

It feels dirty that Kenneth Grant falls this far, but such is the nature of being a defensive tackle and the best DT in the class being on his team at Michigan. The Minnesota Vikings certainly won't be complaining, though. You have to love the tandem of Jonathan Greenard and Dallas Turner on the edge but there's a need on the interior that Grant can fill on the defensive front. He's explosive and well-versed as a rusher while also being able to eat blocks and be a stout presence against the run.

25. Houston Texans: OL Grey Zabel - North Dakota State

For the best interest of C.J. Stroud, the Houston Texans need to get the interior of the offensive line sorted out in short order. Grey Zabel played tackle for the Bison in college but translates more to guard at the NFL level. How is that transition going? He was among the most dominant standouts at the Senior Bowl earlier this offseason and checks all of the boxes. Zabel looks like a set-it-and-forget-it type of guard, which is precisely what Houston needs to insert into the offense.

26. Los Angeles Rams: OT Josh Simmons - Ohio State

Some injury concerns that ended Josh Simmons' season at Ohio State could push him down the board and the Los Angeles Rams should be prepared to take full advantage of that. The Rams have worked black magic to be able to keep this thing rolling as a playoff team despite turnover but, after locking up Matthew Stafford, they need to make sure the offensive line is in working order. Simmons isn't spectacular by my estimation but he's a starting tackle in the NFL that will upgrade the Rams' protection unit.

27. Baltimore Ravens: EDGE Donovan Ezeiruaku - Boston College

When you look at the Baltimore Ravens, there are clear depth pieces and a good rotation on the edge. What there hasn't been, at least yet among some of their young guys, is a sure force at that position. I believe Donovan Ezeiruaku could be that for John Harbaugh's team. He finished second in the FBS in sacks this past season for Boston College and continued to show his explosiveness and good hands at the Senior Bowl.

28. Detroit Lions: EDGE Nic Scourton - Texas A&M

As the Detroit Lions found out last season when Aidan Hutchinson went down with an injury, they need more help on the edge. Nic Scourton just feels like the right type of player for Dan Campbell and Brad Holmes to fall in love with. He didn't produce as a pass-rusher at Texas A&M the same way he did at Purdue the year prior but that is part of his game. Scourton's best trait, though, might be his balance. He's a great run defender off the edge and, when you combine that with his pass-rush ability, he's a stable force the Lions need for depth around a star in Hutchinson.

29. Washington Commanders: CB Maxwell Hairston - Kentucky

Banking on Marshon Lattimore as a trade deadline acquisition didn't really go to plan for the Washington Commanders as the corner looked like a shell of himself, even getting picked on at times in the playoffs. Thus, Dan Quinn's team looks right to the NFL Combine's fastest man, Maxwell Hairston (4.28 seconds in the 40) to help that. Not only does Hairston have speed, though, he was a stable force in a shaky Kentucky secondary. After addressing receiver with the Deebo trade, this is a clear move on the board for the Commanders.

30. Buffalo Bills: EDGE Jack Sawyer - Ohio State

Jack Sawyer feels like a man born into this world to play defensive end for the Buffalo Bills. He's a blue-collar type player with great strength and a ton of experience that shows in his pass rush plan. As Buffalo is expected to move on from Von Miller this offseason, someone like Sawyer coming into the fold could help make that a much easier transition and give Buffalo's defense a reliable force off the edge for years to come.

31. Kansas City Chiefs: OT Armand Membou - Missouri

In case you didn't see, the offensive line was a bit of a problem for the Kansas City Chiefs this past season. That was true much of the year but most glaring as the Eagles defensive front tortured Patrick Mahomes in the Super Bowl. Armand Membou could be what they need opposite of Jawaan Taylor to help that, especially after franchise tagging Trey Smith. He's big (314 pounds), young, still not 21 years old, and broke out for Mizzou this past season. This is a gift for the Chiefs that he's still available with the 31st pick.

32. Cleveland Browns (via PHI): OT Josh Conerly Jr. - Oregon

One of the biggest storylines from the NFL Combine was that the Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles are potentially the leaders in the Myles Garrett trade sweepstakes. So let's make it a reality as the Browns trade Garrett to Philly in a deal that includes the last pick of the first round.

With that pick, the Browns address an ailing offensive line that's likely losing Jedrick Wills and Jack Conklin this offseason with Josh Conerly Jr. Trading Garrett represents a massive rebuild in Cleveland, and that should start in the offensive line with a sure thing like Conerly appears to be coming out of Oregon.

2025 NFL Mock Draft: Full Second Round (Picks No. 33-64)

Mock Draft Pick and Team Player Selection 33. Cleveland Browns CB Trey Amos - Ole Miss 34. New York Giants CB Darien Porter - Iowa State 35. Tennessee Titans CB Shavon Revel - East Carolina 36. Jacksonville Jaguars OG Tyler Booker - Alabama 37. Las Vegas Raiders QB Jaxson Dart - Ole Miss 38. Baltimore Ravens (via NE) DL Walter Nolen - Ole Miss 39. Chicago Bears (via CAR) EDGE Princely Umanmielen - Ole Miss 40. New Orleans Saints DL Darius Alexander - Toledo 41. Chicago Bears OL Wyatt Milum - West Virginia 42. New York Jets S Nick Emmanwori - South Carolina 43. San Francisco 49ers DL T.J. Sanders - South Carolina 44. Dallas Cowboys EDGE Landon Jackson - Arkansas 45. Indianapolis Colts TE Colston Loveland - Michigan 46. Atlanta Falcons CB Azarey'h Thomas - Florida State 47. Arizona Cardinals DL Derrick Harmon - Oregon 48. Miami Dolphins OT Cameron Williams - Texas 49. Cinciannati Bengals EDGE Bradyn Swinson - LSU 50. Seattle Seahawks LB Demetrius Knight Jr. - South Carolina 51. Tampa Bay Buccaneers EDGE Jared Ivey - Ole Miss 52. Denver Broncos S Xavier Watts - Notre Dame 53. Pittsburgh Steelers QB Jalen Milroe - Alabama 54. Los Angeles Chargers WR Jayden Higgins - Iowa State 55. Green Bay Packers WR Jack Bech - TCU 56. Buffalo Bills (via MIN) DL Tyleik Williams - Ohio State 57. Houston Texans WR Elic Ayomanor - Stanford 58. Carolina Panthers (via LAR) EDGE JT Tuimoloau - Ohio State 59. New England Patriots (via BAL) OL Donovan Jackson - Ohio State 60. Detroit Lions LB Carson Schwesinger - UCLA 61. Washington Commanders OT Aireontae Ersery - Minnesota 62. Buffalo Bills WR Xavier Restrepo - Miami (FL) 63. Kansas City Chiefs DL Alfred Collins - Texas 64. Philadelphia Eagles CB Benjamin Morrison - Notre Dame

A couple of more quarterbacks could come off the board in the second round. The Raiders get a young option in Jaxson Dart off the board to develop behind a veteran, as mentioned, while the Steelers make good on connections we continued to hear at the NFL Combine by taking Jalen Milroe. I'm unsure of that fit with Arthur Smith but, depending on the veteran Pittsburgh brings in, Milroe's athleticism and upside are truly enormous.

The other big move of the second round in this mock draft is the Ravens trading up with the Patriots to stop Walter Nolen's fall. There are signs that his stock could be slipping for reasons that are still unclear after the Combine but his tools are undeniable. Baltimore has the infrastructure to get the best out of him and trade their second and third-round picks and a 2026 third-rounder to get him. The Patriots then move back and still get a nice O-line upgrade with versatile Donovan Jackson.

2025 NFL Mock Draft: Full Third Round (Picks No. 65-101)

Mock Draft Pick and Team Player Selection 65. New York Giants OT Ozzy Trapilo - Boston College 66. Kansas City Chiefs (via TEN) RB Dylan Sampson - Tennessee 67. Cleveland Browns RB Cam Skattebo - Arizona State 68. Las Vegas Raiders DL Shemar Turner - Texas A&M 69. New England Patriots EDGE Kyle Kennard - South Carolina 70. Jacksonville Jaguars EDGE Josaiah Stewart - Michigan 71. New Orleans Saints WR Savion Williams - TCU 72. Chicago Bears RB Kaleb Johnson - Iowa 73. Las Vegas Raiders (via NYJ) WR Jalen Royals - Utah State 74. Carolina Panthers TE Terrance Ferguson - Oregon 75. San Francisco 49ers LB Chris Paul Jr. - Ole Miss 76. Dallas Cowboys RB Quinshon Judkins - Ohio State 77. New England Patriots (via ATL) RB TreVeyon Henderson - Ohio State 78. Arizona Cardinals OT Jonah Savaiinaea - Arizona 79. Washington Commanders (via MIA) EDGE Elijah Roberts - SMU 80. Indianapolis Colts EDGE Jordan Burch - Oregon 81. Cincinnati Bengals DL Omarr Norman-Lott - Tennessee 82. Seattle Seahawks OG Tate Ratledge - Georgia 83. Tampa Bay Buccaneers S Andrew Mukuba - Texas 84. Denver Broncos TE Elijah Arroyo - Miami (FL) 85. Pittsburgh Steelers DL Aeneas Peebles - Virginia Tech 86. Los Angeles Chargers EDGE Quandarrius Robinson - Alabama 87. Green Bay Packers C Jared Wilson - Georgia 88. Jacksonville Jaguars (via MIN) TE Harold Fannin Jr. - Bowling Green 89. Houston Texans DL Joshua Farmer - Florida State 90. Los Angeles Rams WR Tre Harris - Ole Miss 91. New England Patriots (via BAL) DL Jordan Phillips - Maryland 92. New York Jets (via DET) QB Quinn Ewers - Texas 93. New Orleans Saints (via WAS) S Sebastian Castro - Iowa 94. Cleveland Browns (via BUF) OL Charles Grant - William & Mary 95. Kansas City Chiefs LB Jeffrey Bassa - Oregon 96. Philadelphia Eagles WR Jaylin Noel - Iowa State 97. Minnesota Vikings RB Jaydon Blue - Texas 98. Miami Dolphins EDGE Ashton Gillotte - Louisville 99. San Francisco 49ers OL Anthony Belton - NC State 100. Los Angeles Rams CB Zy Alexander - LSU 101. Detroit Lions OL Marcus Mbow (Purdue)

Welcome to the running back zone. The Chiefs feel like a perfect fit for Dylan Sampson given the Tennessee back's explosiveness while the Browns giving Cam Skattebo to Shedeur Sanders is great. If Cleveland parts with Nick Chubb, they still need to replace the value of what he brought to the offense.

My favorite running back pick, though, is Quinshon Judkins going to the Dallas Cowboys. His profile is remarkably similar to Ezekiel Elliott's coming out of Ohio State but about 70 picks later than Zeke went. And the Patriots aren't complaining either, taking TreVeyon Henderson, Judkins' teammate, in the pick right after.

Quinn Ewers also sneaks into the third round as a high-upside flier that the Jets can take to put behind whatever veteran they ultimately bring to New York after moving on from Aaron Rodgers.