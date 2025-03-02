NFL trade grade: Commanders give Jayden Daniels big-time help in Deebo Samuel

When it was revealed that the San Francisco 49ers were allowing Deebo Samuel to explore trade options, it felt like a matter of when, not if, the long-time Niner would get dealt. Sure enough, just weeks later, Samuel has been traded to the Washington Commanders, a team connected to the wideout from the start.

ESPN's Adam Schefter reported that Samuel was being sent to Washington in exchange for a fifth-round pick. That's right: The Commanders acquired one of the premier YAC receivers in the sport to support Jayden Daniels in exchange for just one single Day 3 pick.

The first 2025 off-season NFL trade: San Francisco has agreed to send standout wide receiver Deebo Samuel to the Washington Commanders in exchange for a fifth-round pick, sources tell ESPN.



Like any trade agreed to now, it cannot be processed until the new league year begins… — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 1, 2025

The Commanders were a scary team seemingly out of nowhere in 2024, making a run all the way to the NFC Championship Game thanks in large part to Daniels' historic rookie season. Now, before the new league year has officially begun, the Commanders have made a move to bolster the team's greatest strength.

