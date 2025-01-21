Jayden Daniels completely bucks trend of rookie QB success in NFL playoffs
By Lior Lampert
Jayden Daniels isn't the first rookie quarterback to reach a conference title game. However, considering the situation he inherited, the Washington Commanders signal-caller may be the most improbable of the bunch to accomplish the remarkable and rare feat.
The first-year passers who previously got this far in the playoffs all had one notable thing in common: They were supported by an elite defense. But not Daniels. He's an exception to the norm, and the numbers support that.
As NFL Network's Kyle Brandt points out, Daniels will be the only rookie quarterback to start a Conference Championship contest without a top-three scoring defense. Moreover, the Commanders rank 18th in points per game allowed. Washington boasts a below-average to middle-of-the-pack group stop unit, but that hasn't stopped the 2024 No. 2 overall pick from shining.
History tells us no rookie gunslinger has done more with less than Daniels has this season. Despite being dealt an unfavorable hand, he's uplifted everyone around him and put the Commanders organization squarely on his shoulders. The 24-year-old is a transcendent player and Washington's immediate success is a testament to that.
Washington had an expected win total of 6.5 games heading into the 2024 campaign, which speaks to the state of the team's roster beyond Daniels. Yet, the Commanders nearly recorded twice as many victories and are suddenly in the NFL's final four, competing for a trip to Super Bowl LIX. It's amazing to see how significantly he expedited what was expected to be a long rebuilding process in the nation's capital.
Daniels impressively elevates his performance as the stakes get higher. He thrives in crunch time, guiding the "cardiac" Commanders to six last-minute wins this year. The trend has continued throughout the postseason, an instrumental aspect of Washington's improbable NFC Championship Game appearance.
Regardless of the lack of talent around him, specifically on the defensive side of the ball, Daniels is a one-man wrecking crew. He's uniquely exceptional, solidifying his status as one of football's greatest young phenoms. We can confidently say the Commanders ostensibly found their franchise centerpiece.