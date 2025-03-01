NFL Rumors: Eagles-Myles Garrett smoke, Raiders vet QB, Steelers QB gift

The 2025 NFL Scouting Combine is meant to provide teams with an opportunity to evaluate incoming prospects with a variety of physical and mental tests before the 2025 NFL Draft.

While prospects are closely examined during the televised event, the Combine also provides team officials to exchange gossip and conduct backroom deals. Every year, secrets spill out to the media as whispering general managers, coaches and agents congregate at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis.

With free agency around the corner, teams are beginning to prepare for the flurry of roster moves that lie ahead. The Combine provides teams with an opportunity to gauge interest in trades or inquire about players that could potentially become available on the open market. This offseason, there is significant interest around the league’s highest-paid positions: quarterbacks and pass rushers.

Eagles could pursue Myles Garrett trade to add to Super Bowl-winning roster

The offseason could easily be defined by pass rushers, as many of the league’s premier edge defenders are searching for new deals or new homes. Few, if any, will draw as much intrigue as Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett, who publicly requested a trade after the team’s disappointing season.

Browns general manager Andrew Berry has claimed that the team has no intention of trading the 2023 AP Defensive Player of the Year, but that hasn’t stopped the inquiries from pouring in. The Philadelphia Eagles have been among the interested teams.

“Garrett could be this year’s version of Saquon Barkley for Howie [Roseman],” one general manager told The Athletic’s Dianna Russini. “He’s an impact add and isn’t a free-agent overpay. Howie’s not afraid to try stuff, and it fits where they are as a team.”

Russini noted that the Eagles could create space for Garrett by allowing several of their key defensive players to leave in free agency. Philadelphia’s free agents include linebacker Zack Baun, outside linebacker Josh Sweat, defensive tackle Milton Williams and offensive guard Mekhi Becton. Retaining all of them won’t be easy, but acquiring Garrett would help soften the blow of any potential losses.

Raiders have shown interest in Sam Darnold and Russell Wilson

The Las Vegas Raiders didn’t address their glaring need at quarterback in free agency last offseason, likely confident that they would be able to select one of the top quarterback prospects with the No. 13 overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft. Instead, they were left empty-handed. A record-tying six quarterbacks were selected in the first round, all of which were in the first 12 picks.

Las Vegas won’t neglect the quarterback position in free agency again this offseason. The Raiders have expressed interest in Sam Darnold and Russell Wilson, according to Russini. Neither quarterback provides a long-term solution, but they both proved to be serviceable options on one-year deals last season.

Under restructured leadership that includes minority owner Tom Brady and head coach Pete Carroll, the Raiders will likely sign a veteran passer. The Raiders appeared interested in acquiring quarterback Matthew Stafford, but the veteran opted to sign an extension with the Los Angeles Rams.

After their 2024 campaign quickly sank with veteran journeyman Gardner Minshew II and second-year quarterback Aidan O’Connell at the helm, Las Vegas is unlikely to gamble on being able to draft a top prospect. The Raiders currently hold the No. 8 overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, which means they’re unlikely to land either Miami quarterback Cam Ward or Colorado quarterback Shadeur Sanders.

Steelers could follow a familiar path if Falcons release Kirk Cousins

The Pittsburgh Steelers found success during the 2024 season with veteran quarterback Russell Wilson, and they could follow a similar recipe again this offseason.

The Atlanta Falcons benched quarterback Kirk Cousins less than one season into his four-year, $180 million contract. Atlanta plans to move forward with second-year quarterback Michael Penix as their starter, which leaves Cousins as an overpaid backup.

“Michael Penix is our quarterback, and Michael Penix will continue to be our quarterback,” Falcons head coach Raheem Morris said at the Combine, per Russini.

If the Falcons move on from Cousins, the Steelers could sign him for a minimum contract and allow Atlanta to pay the bill. After all, that’s exactly what Pittsburgh did with Wilson last year. The Steelers were able to sign Wilson to a one-year, $1.2 million contract after he was released by the Denver Broncos. Due to offsetting language in his prior contract, Wilson’s salary with the Steelers was deducted from the $39 million salary owed by Denver. That left the Broncos with the tab for the remaining $37.8 million.

Cousins carries a $40 million cap hit, but Atlanta has “remained firm” on their intent to keep Cousins, according to Russini. Still, the Falcons could opt to move on. Cousins is set to earn a $10 million roster bonus on March 17, so Atlanta could elect to eat the dead money by releasing him before then.