Steelers have no one to blame but themselves for looming Russell Wilson risk
By Kinnu Singh
Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Russell Wilson has led the team to a 9-3 record this season, and he’s done it on another team’s dime.
When the Denver Broncos released Wilson, they were still responsible for his $39 million salary in 2024. Due to offsetting language in his prior contract, Wilson’s salary with his new team would deducted from that amount.
That unique situation allowed the Steelers to sign Wilson to a one-year, $1.2 million contract in free agency, leaving Denver with the tab for the remaining $37.8 million. Wilson’s salary in Pittsburgh ranks 64th among quarterbacks, and the Steelers are even paying more to third-string quarterback Kyle Allen.
That luxury afforded Pittsburgh the opportunity to enter the 2024 season with one of the best quarterback rooms in the league, and they’ve taken full advantage.
That luxury will expire after the 2024 season, however. Wilson and backup quarterback Justin Fields are both set to hit the open market in the upcoming offseason.
Steelers expected to let Russell Wilson test free agency
As the Steelers continue to win games, Wilson's asking price continues to climb higher. Retaining the nine-time Pro Bowl quarterback won’t be easy, especially as the market value for quarterbacks continues to skyrocket.
The Steelers will most likely allow Wilson to test the market in free agency and hope he gives them a chance to match the best offer, according to Albert Breer of Sports Illustrated. Meanwhile, Fields could seek another one-year deal in a situation similar to that of Minnesota Vikings quarterback Sam Darnold.
The Steelers have not negotiated with agents during the season, so the contract discussions will have to wait until the offseason. Breer believes that a playoff run could cause “a divide in a negotiation” between Wilson and the Steelers.
Pittsburgh currently holds the lead for the AFC North title, and the team seems poised to make a postseason run with one of the most well-balanced rosters in the league. Entering Week 14, the Steelers the 10th-best scoring offense and sixth-best scoring defense in the league.
The Steelers are projected to have approximately $53.9 million in salary cap space, according to Over the Cap. The franchise tag designation for quarterbacks would cost over $40 million, which makes it an untenable option for Pittsburgh.
Ultimately, this is the risk that general manager Omar Khan signed up for when he only offered one-year deals to both quarterbacks. They were both viewed as reclamation projects, and the Steelers likely didn’t want to take on any long-term deals in case things didn’t work out. Now, the team is at risk of falling back into quarterback purgatory.