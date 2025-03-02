Potential Zack Martin replacement gives Cowboys every reason to draft him

The Dallas Cowboys are having trouble conjuring hope and positivity. From the uninspiring coaching hire of Brian Schottenheimer to the potential of a long contract dispute with star linebacker Micah Parsons, the Cowboys have plenty of reasons for pessimism.

To make matters worse, perennial All-Pro right guard Zack Martin decided to hang up his cleats after a spectacular 11-year career. Despite his Hall of Fame performance, Martin never experienced postseason success. In fact, his last season ended with two of the Cowboys’ divisional rivals experiencing more playoff success than he ever had.

As Dallas begin preparations for the long offseason ahead, they’ll have to find a long-term replacement for Martin. Out of all of the potential prospects that participated in the 2025 Scouting Combine, one in particular appeared to have a similar mindset as the Cowboys.

Tyler Booker and Cowboys seem to have a lot in common

While speaking with reporters on Saturday, Alabama offensive lineman Tyler Booker discussed what he loves most about football.

“The brand of football that I play, I make guys not love football anymore," Booker said. "… The thing I love most about football is taking the love away from other people."

Coincidentally, that’s the same brand of football the Cowboys play — they've been taking the joy of football away from their fans for decades. While two of their division rivals made deep playoff runs, the Cowboys finished third in the NFC East and missed the playoffs entirely. The last time they made it to a conference title game was 29 years ago, which is now the longest active drought in the division.

"The thing I love most about football is taking the love away from other people."



Alabama's Tyler Booker with the most trench guy answer possible when asked why he loves the game: pic.twitter.com/OxDR911LcA — alex katson 🇯🇵 (@alexkatson) March 1, 2025

The Washington Commanders, led by rookie quarterback Jayden Daniels, made it to the NFC Championship Game before losing to the eventual Super Bowl champions, the Philadelphia Eagles. At this point, both of those NFC East rivals appear to be vastly better teams than the Cowboys.

Booker earned All-American and All-SEC honors in 2024, and he is expected to be a first-round pick in the 2025 NFL Draft. He’s currently projected to be taken in the latter half of the round, but Dallas will likely look to address one of their other roster needs with the No. 12 overall pick.