The Dallas Cowboys made their intentions crystal clear with the 12th overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft. Fix the trenches, protect the quarterback and get nastier up front. Enter Alabama guard Tyler Booker. This wasn’t the flashy pick that some predicted and fans clamored for.

Instead, Dallas doubled down on the same philosophy that brought them players like Tyron Smith, Travis Frederick, and Zack Martin in years past. Booker’s selection signals a new era for the Cowboys’ offensive line; one built on size and power.

Cowboys faithful are no strangers to first-round linemen, and Booker checks many boxes for what Dallas wants in a foundational blocker. He started 27 games at Alabama, anchored one of the SEC’s best offensive lines and comes to Dallas as a team captain, an All-American and a player whose best football might still be ahead of him.

Why the Cowboys drafted Tyler Booker in the first round

Dallas entered the 2025 NFL Draft with a glaring hole at right guard thanks to Zack Martin’s retirement. Sure, the team flirted with adding a skill position threat, but the front office stuck with its recent playbook. In three of the last four drafts, the Cowboys spent a first-round pick on an offensive lineman. The message: if you can’t win up front, you can’t win at all.

Booker is a beast at 6-foot-5 and 321 lbs. He’s not going to break any records in agility drills, but he doesn’t have to, his job is to move bodies and keep the pocket clean. Booker’s college accolades are impressive. Two-time All-SEC, second-team All-American, and team captain on an Alabama squad that churned out 41 rushing touchdowns in 2024. Booker was a tone-setter for the Crimson Tide.

Replacing Zack Martin, the impossible task

Let’s not get it twisted, replacing Zack Martin is an impossible ask. But the Cowboys don’t expect Booker to be a carbon copy, however, they do need him to bring stability, power and smarts to an evolving line. Martin was the gold standard in Dallas, and his presence will linger. Booker steps in as a likely starter, with big shoes to fill.

Dallas also added veterans earlier this preseason like Robert Jones and Saahdiq Charles, but let’s be honest: Booker was drafted to start and improve this offensive line. His blend of strength and poise under pressure could help Dallas regain its identity up front, with fresh faces.

This pick might not be the most exciting, but it’s sensible. Dallas could have gone for a wideout to pair with CeeDee Lamb or a running back. Instead, they’re once again building from the inside out. Dallas missed the playoffs last season in part because of line instability and injuries. Booker’s arrival sends a strong message that this team is prioritizing the foundation. It’s about the steak, not the sizzle this time in Big D.

What Tyler Booker brings to the Dallas Cowboys offense

Dallas should be looking to run the ball with authority under Brian Schottenheimer. If that turns out to be the case then Booker fits like a glove. His skill set is made for gaps and power schemes, where his job is to drive defenders out of the hole and clear space for backs. If you need a double-team, Booker’s your guy. If you need someone to bury a linebacker at the second level, he’ll do that too. The Cowboys rushed for 4 yards per carry in 2024, a number that should rise with Booker flattening defenders up front.

While Booker isn’t the fleetest of foot, he’s rock solid against bull rushers. His anchor is elite, and his awareness shows up when defenses try to get cute with stunts or delayed blitzes. Booker uses angles and leverage to his advantage, as he rarely gets caught off guard. He has the ability to diagnose pressure and communicate which makes Booker a steadying force for a line that’s still learning to play together.

Booker isn’t just another big man, he’s a leader, a tone-setter, and a player teammates gravitate toward. Alabama relied on Booker to set the standard and he answered the call every week. He’s tough, durable, and unfazed by big moments. In a locker room transitioning from long-time leaders, Booker’s steady presence and work ethic will matter as much as his pancakes on Sunday.