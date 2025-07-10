Charlie Morton just gave Braves fans a new reason to panic

Charlie Morton torched the New York Mets on Thursday, a tidy little reminder with just weeks to go until this month's trade deadline. Morton made it six innings, striking out four, allowing four hits and giving up New York’s lone run. That game is exactly why the Mets should be making a move for Morton, who most certainly won’t survive on Baltimore’s roster past July 31.

And if the Mets ultimately trade for Morton – which should be one of the many moves the Mets need to make to bolster this beleaguered bullpen and rotation – Atlanta Braves fans will get a not-so-welcome reminder of their former starter. In a season that’s gone to hell for Atlanta, the last thing they need is the resurgence of their former pitcher on a division rival.

Though Morton is 41 years old, that’s how desperate the Mets need to be in getting pitching help. Injuries and slumps have plagued this rotation and, as crazy as it is to say, Morton is the one to save it. The Mets always have a championship-or-bust mentality, so in a season where they've let slip of their lead in the NL East, they can’t afford to let pitching woes hold them back.

Atlanta Braves’ season is going to get a lot worse if the Mets poach their former fan favorite

The Braves season has been tumultuous, to say the least. The only thing that could make it worse is to see their former starter shut down their lineup the rest of the season if the Mets trade for Morton. It’s not a farfetched idea for New York. And truthfully, the Braves’ season has reached a point of no return, so I’m sure having to face Morton again probably won’t phase them.

But it could make them wonder if they would have been better off keeping him for another season. After all, the Braves have had their fair share of pitching woes this season too. They don’t benefit from trading for him now, which means their loss could end up being New York’s gain.

This season, Morton isn’t necessarily having a spectacular season by any means, but that’s how bad the Mets need help. He has a 1.57 WHIP with a 5.18 ERA, his highest since 2020. He won’t be the player that bolsters this rotation by any means. But he’ll be much needed help for a team gunning for its first World Series appearance since 2015, and he's been far better of late after a miserable start to the season.

He could ultimately be the secret weapon for the Mets and it could come at the expense of his former team. Playing against the Braves might just be the key to getting him to return to an elite form.