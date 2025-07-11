Tigers are staring down a deadline mistake Guardians fans know too well

The Detroit Tigers currently hold the best record in baseball at 59-35. The Tigers are the current favorites to win the American League for the first time since 2012 and have the second-best odds behind the defending champs, the Los Angeles Dodgers, to win the World Series.

With the MLB trade deadline fast approaching, the Tigers are looking to make a move to put them in a position to win their first World Series title since 1984, an accomplishment that a generation of Detroit fans have been dreaming of.

Will general manager Scott Harris make a move, or are the Tigers comfortable with the current roster they have right now?

The Tigers need to make a move at the deadline if they want to make a World Series

The Tigers have five players who will be representing the American League in the All-Star game next week. Riley Greene, Gleyber Torres, and Javier Báez were all named starters for the American League. Tigers pitcher Tarik Skubal and third baseman Zack McKinstry.

While the Tigers have the talent to win the American League pennant, many question if this young roster can knock off the Dodgers, assuming that they represent the National League in the Fall Classic.

The Tigers could add a right-handed bat to improve their lineup and add another piece to their bullpen. Detroit's bullpen may need to be their main focus if they choose to get aggressive at the trade deadline. During the Tigers' postseason runs in 2013 and 2014, the bullpen proved to be the team's weakness.

Even 10 years later, many Tigers fans would like to forget the painful memories of the late-game postseason collapses against the Boston Red Sox and the Baltimore Orioles.

Regardless of who the Tigers add at the deadline, the team needs to be buyers if they want to win the AL pennant and potentially win a World Series. While the Houston Astros and New York Yankees have experienced their fair share of highs and lows this season, one aggressive move at the deadline could be enough to knock the Tigers out in the playoffs.

With the Tigers 13 games ahead in first place in the AL Central, the Tigers hope to avoid the same fate that their division rival, the Cleveland Guardians, did on multiple occasions: a dominating regular season followed by playoff disappointment.

Who could the Tigers potentially acquire at the deadline?

Potential targets for the Tigers at the trade deadline, according to ESPN's Jeff Pasan, include several relief pitchers. Possible suitors include David Bednar from the Pittsburgh Pirates, Cade Smith from the Guardians, and Griffin Jax from the Minnesota Twins.

It seems unlikely that the Tigers would find success trading with a division rival, which leaves Bednar as the best option out of the three to acquire. Bednar has 12 saves this season and has recorded 43 strikeouts with a 2.70 ERA.

Boston Red Sox reliever Aroldis Chapman is another pitcher the Tigers could potentially add to their bullpen. Chapman has had success as a reliever in the playoffs, winning a World Series with the Texas Rangers and the Chicago Cubs. Chapman has 15 saves and has 53 strikeouts with a 1.25 ERA. Chapman would be a match made in heaven for the Tigers.