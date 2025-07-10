Dodgers just got even more desperate to spend big on Jhoan Durán

The Los Angeles Dodgers are 56-38, the best record in the National League. That is despite incredibly poor luck on the injury front, particularly in the rotation. Los Angeles' pitching staff has been absolutely decimated. Blake Snell, Rōki Sasaki and Gavin Stone headline a spate of pitchers on the 60-day IL. And that's only the starters.

Los Angeles' bullpen continues to bleed talent, too. Brusdar Graterol remains out as he recovers from shoulder surgery. Evan Phillips went under the knife in June to get Tommy John surgery. And now, Michael Kopech joins the injured list of the unavailable as he gets surgery on a torn meniscus. Kopech can't return until August at the earliest after being put on the 60-day IL.

On one hand, the Dodgers keep winning anyway, largely on the strength of an explosive offense. With better luck on the health front, this Dodgers team will round into shape and look close to unbeatable by the time October rolls around. On the other hand, it's clear the Dodgers cannot bank on the health of this pitching staff. If there's anything that can undermine a dominant offense in the playoffs, it's an inability to keep opposing runs off the board.

There's why the Dodgers need to go all-in on trading for a high-leverage reliever. Why not Minnesota Twins fireballer Jhoan Durán?

Dodgers need to call about Jhoan Durán after Michael Kopech injury

It has been a season of extreme highs and lows for the Twins, but standing three games below .500 with three weeks until the trade deadline, it feels like a given that Minnesota will operate as sellers. It is what Minnesota typically does. Durán is under team control through 2027 and there is always a robust market for late-relief weapons. The Dodgers are home to a rich farm system and there will be several teams bidding against L.A., should Durán be made available. So the Twins can cash in.

As for the Dodgers, Durán feels like the great white whale of this trade deadline — the best available asset in his area of expertise. When healthy, the Dodgers' bullpen is replete with shutdown aces like Tanner Scott, Blake Treinen (who's due back from injury soon) and of course, Kopech. Add Durán to the mix, and Los Angeles will have an unmatched array of experience and stuff in the bullpen once the playoffs roll around.

Durán boasts a 1.52 ERA and 1.09 WHIP across 42 appearances (41.1 innings) this season, notching 14 saves and 45 strikeouts. His fastball average sits at 100.2 MPH, in the 100th percentile for velocity. He's also in the 100th percentile for groundball rate (70.1 percent), an impressive feat. Durán misses bats and keeps balls out of the gaps in the outfield. He could stand to trim the walks a little bit, but Durán's fastball-split finger combo is as unhittable as two pitches can get. His curveball is a solid third pitch. The results speak for themselves.

If the Dodgers can pair Durán, a hard-throwing righty, and Scott, a hard-throwing lefty, as the linchpins of their bullpen in the playoffs, well... the National League will be in trouble