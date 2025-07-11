Bench upgrade the Timberwolves need is already on the roster

The Minnesota Timberwolves are looking to take the next step after back-to-back conference finals runs. Anthony Edwards has taken the leap to superstardom. Rudy Gobert remains an A-plus second star due to his stifling interior defense. And yet, there's something missing.

Chris Finch was on the Summer League broadcast Thursday afternoon speaking about how Minnesota featured "eight starting-caliber players" last season. Well, now Nickeil Alexander-Walker is with the Hawks. Mike Conley is on the decline. NAW's departure leaves Minnesota without its backup point guard, in effect. Something will have to change.

Finch expressed a desire to expand his rotation and explore the youth on his roster a bit more fully. We can expect plenty of Terrence Shannon Jr. next season, but the real swing piece for Minnesota's success — a player whose production (or lack thereof) could change the trajectory of the Wolves' season — is Rob Dillingham.

Minnesota moved heaven and earth to trade up and select Dillingham with the No. 8 pick in the 2024 NBA Draft. He averaged only 10.5 minutes per game in 49 appearances as a rookie, scoring 4.5 points with 2.0 assists on .441/.338/.533 splits. Those numbers are noisy and virtually meaningless. Dillingham's second season will probably tell us all we need to know about his future in Minnesota. Hopefully the Wolves lean all-in.

Rob Dillingham should earn expanded minutes as Wolves' rotation opens up

Dillingham was highly involved in Minnesota's Summer League debut, dropping 15 points on 4-of-14 shooting (3-of-6 from deep) with six assists, three rebounds and seven turnovers. It was a mixed bag. Dillingham is such a gifted scorer and ball-handler, but he is tiny by NBA standards. It's an unavoidable fact and NBA front offices the league over as fading small guards for a reason. Dillingham will need to show that he has the strength and creativity to navigate defensive pressure and score consistently inside the arc.

That said, the talent level is off the charts. Dillingham was the No. 6 prospect on FanSided's big board last summer. It was a wonky draft class, but Dillingham consistently stood out as a key bench weapon for John Calipari and the Kentucky Wildcats.

In addition to a high volume of 3s, both pulling up and off the catch, Dillingham can create with shifty handles and a dynamic first step. He's an underrated passer and — believe it or not — Dillingham was an excellent defender at Kentucky. He's a menace in passing lanes and he operates with his head on a swivel. He will probably never be a good defender in the NBA at his size, but the IQ and effort level should at least keep Dillingham on the floor.

We know the Wolves need more shot-making in the second unit. The question of who will succeed Mike Conley at point guard is also a pressing one. Dillingham feels like the solution to both. The Wolves wouldn't have picked him eighth without significant confidence in Dillingham's ability to scale up into a more substantial role over time.

He will need to clean up the turnovers and get more comfortable with physicality on both ends, but Dillingham's feel, shooting touch and creativity bode for an NBA point guard position. Especially considering how much defensive support he will have in Minnesota.

It's time for the Wolves to embrace Dillingham's bright future and put faith in their lottery pick. If Dillingham hits at the level scouts expected a year ago, he has a chance to meaningfully change Minnesota's competitive DNA. At worst, he's a skill fit who can give the Wolves a bit more ball-handling and shooting in the second unit.