FanSided 2024 NBA Draft Guide: Updated mock draft, prospect rankings, team needs
The 2024 NBA Draft takes place on Wednesday and Thursday, June 26 and 27, at 8 p.m. ET and 4 p.m. ET, respectively. For the first time ever, the first and second rounds are split up, allowing teams an extra 20-odd hours to mull over their options after the initial 30 picks.
Often characterized as a "weak" draft, the 2024 class will enter the league with a chip on its collective shoulder. There isn't much obvious star talent at the top, but same as ever, the potential for multiple hidden gems lurks right beneath the surface. We almost never correctly perceive a draft class in the moment. So much possibility exists, even without a Victor Wembanyama or Zion Williamson making headlines.
As such, let's dive into the 2024 draft in full — with an updated mock draft, top 60 prospect rankings, and needs for all 30 NBA teams. This is your one-stop shop for NBA Draft content ahead of the main event.
Welcome to the FanSided NBA Draft Guide.
Dive in below...
Updated 2024 NBA Mock Draft
Atlanta is expected to decide between Donovan Clingan and Zaccharie Risacher in this spot. Both address needs, but Clingan would make a more immediate impact — especially if the Hawks continue to build around Trae Young. At 7-foot-3 with a 9-foot-7 standing reach, Clingan is one of the best rim-protecting prospects in years. The Hawks' porous defense would benefit a ton from his presence in the paint.
There are valid concerns about conditioning and Clingan's ability to hold up in space defensively, but he's fairly agile for his size and should offer a strong baseline as a black hole in drop coverage. His production on the glass, as well as his screen-setting and play-finishing on offense, should all benefit Atlanta quite extensively.
The Wizards and Alex Sarr are seen as a virtual lock in this spot. The talented 7-footer has avoided workouts with Atlanta and he's a tremendous fit in DC. Washington's defense has been little more than a sieve in recent years. Sarr has the unique ability to switch 1-5 and he's a high-level shot blocker from either frontcourt position.
He needs a lot more work offensively, but the mold is highly alluring. Sarr flashes coordinated handles, legitimate 3-point range, and acrobatic finishes around the rim. He does most of his damage in transition right now, and he needs to add muscle, but there is unparalleled upside tied to his frame and athleticism.
Unless the Rockets trade this pick, Reed Sheppard appears to be the widespread favorite. He provides immediate shooting and connective playmaking to a deep backcourt, potentially studying behind Fred VanVleet as the point guard of the future.
There are concerns tied to Sheppard's point of attack defense and limited size, but he's a highly instinctual defender who racks up steals and operates effectively within a team scheme. He's not a top-shelf athlete, but he has enough burst to get downhill and create passing pockets with his handle. Sheppard's shooting volume wasn't terribly high at Kentucky, but he looks comfortable shooting off the dribble and his efficiency is off the charts. He should scale up well.
If Zaccharie Risacher falls to No. 4, there's not much doubt about San Antonio's decision here. The 6-foot-9 French wing has a longstanding connection to Victor Wembanyama and he addresses the Spurs' need for defense on the wing. Risacher moves extremely well for his size, comfortable switching screens, defending ball-handlers in space, and creating havoc with his length.
The offense is a bit less refined, but Risacher processes the game well and shoots 3s at a high enough level to command respect. He has room to improve his handles and at-rim finishing, but Risacher profiles more comfortably in the 3-and-D box to start his career.
The Pistons are expected to operate aggressively in pursuit of upside under new president Trajan Langdon. Matas Buzelis isn't the cleanest fit, but he offers valuable positional size and versatility for a Pistons team with serious resources invested in the backcourt and at the center position. Buzelis threads the needle a bit, comfortable guarding threes or fours, and supplying helpful weak-side rim protection.
His swing skill is the jump shot — ever important to thriving with this Pistons group — but Buzelis shows soft touch around the basket and is comfortable hitting contested mid-range jumpers. His slashing, connective passing, and speciality shot-making upside are all quite compelling at 6-foot-10, not to mention his stated willingness to embrace whatever role is asked of him.
The Hornets opt for UConn champ Stephon Castle, who worked out in Charlotte despite a public desire to play point guard at the next level. In reality, Castle is more combo guard than pure point guard, and LaMelo Ball needs another ball-handler to share the load in the halfcourt. So, this is a perfect fit, especially when accounting for Castle's elite on-ball defense and LaMelo's comparative weakness on that front.
Castle's limited 3-point success is a red flag, but he's a physical driver with the touch and craft to finish at tough angles around the basket. He displays excellent tempo as a ball-handler, effortlessly shifting gears and creating space with hang dribbles or tight crossovers. If the jumper comes around, a lot will fall into place. He's a solid passer too, if not quite "table-setter" good. Again, that's why LaMelo is there.
Portland needs wing depth in a bad way. Cody Williams is 6-foot-7 with a 7-foot-1 wingspan, supplying length and positional versatility. He's somewhat unpolished on the offensive end, but Williams comfortably navigated a robust role as a freshman at Colorado. One part point forward, one part play-finishing wing, Williams fits a highly coveted archetype in today's league.
He's not a full-on point guard, but Williams regularly pushes the tempo in transition and the Buffs allowed him to run the occasional pick-and-roll. He has plus instincts as a passer, with a quick first step and unreal finishing touch on shots around the basket. Strength development will be key for Williams, who weighs in at 178 pounds, but if he can refine his handles, up his 3-point volume, and continue to progress as a decision-maker, the ceiling is quite high.
The Spurs add perimeter depth with Providence guard Devin Carter, who led the Friars in points, rebounds, assists, and steals this season. His all-around contributions stand out in a weak draft. There are upside questions tied to Carter's wonky shooting mechanics and shortcomings as a playmaker, but the floor is extremely high. As the Spurs start to build out around Wemby, expect winning players to be a priority.
Carter is going to impact winning. He's a stifling point of attack defender, weaponizing a broad frame and 6-foot-9 wingspan to eliminate passing lanes and muck up ball-handlers' airspace. He crashes the glass with reckless abandon, too. On the other end, Carter is a proficient spot-up shooter and active cutter who loves to connect dots with his passing. The Spurs still need a more traditional table-setter, but Carter is due for big minutes as a rookie.
Zach Edey was the most dominant player in college basketball last season by a comfortable margin. That has to count for something. In a weak draft, teams are wise to bet on outlier traits. Edey stands 7-foot-5 in shoes with a 9-foot-7 standing each. There simply aren't many bigs who can match up one-on-one. Factor in elite touch around the basket, range out to the charity stripe, and soft hands on the catch, and Edey is virtually impossible to stop once he gets position.
Even in the NBA, Edey is going to draw a lot of fouls and punish mismatches inside. He won't get the same post-up diet, but he can set screens and finish on the roll just as effectively. His skill set should scale down nicely, and he'll benefit from the pick-and-roll wizardry of Ja Morant in Memphis. The Griz need an enforcer to replace Steven Adams at the five spot. Edey fits the bill.
The Jazz add scoring in bunches with Dalton Knecht. The 23-year-old, once a JuCo standout turned Northern Colorado megastar, transferred to Tennessee for his fifth and final college season. It was his best yet, as Knecht dominated an elite conference and put his name on the shortlist of top NCAA athletes. His scoring efficiency on high volume, at all three levels, is utterly impressive.
His age is a limiting factor, but Knecht's consistent growth throughout college ball is a positive sign. He's not a great passer, but Utah's offense is built around constant movement and a selfless disposition. It should complement Knecht well, and vice versa. His movement shooting, slashing, and timely cuts should all plug right in for an under-the-radar Jazz squad.
The Bulls could need wing depth as DeMar DeRozan and Patrick Williams hit the free agency waters. The Alex Caruso trade appears to signal a new direction in Chicago, finally. Ron Holland has one of the highest ceilings in the draft. He's a legitimate advantage-creator on the wing at 6-foot-7, blessed with an elite first step and a knack for mixing speeds and finding angles on drives to the cup.
He needs to iron out the 3-point shot, but Holland attacks downhill as well as anybody in the draft and he's a monster in transition. He should pair nicely with Josh Giddey, assuming Chicago puts the requisite shooting around them. His defense is excellent, too, and he's a great intangibles guy. Don't let a bumpy season on a historically putrid G League Ignite team fool you.
A classic OKC upside swing in the same vein as Aleksej Pokusevski and Ousmane Dieng. We haven't seen too much from Tidjane Salaun to suggest that he contributes next season, but OKC has the depth to operate patiently — not to mention a world-class development system.
Salaun has intriguing physical tools as an explosive 6-foot-9 wing. He competes hard defensively and flashes impressive shot-making, stepping into deep 3s and detonating on lobs. Ideally, he makes himself useful enough with cuts and interior finishes to earn minutes while fleshing out his perimeter repertoire in the first couple years.
Ja'Kobe Walter can step into the Kevin Huerter role, giving Sacramento another movement shooter and gritty defender on the wing. Equipped with excellent positional strength and a 6-foot-10 wingspan, Walter has an appetite for stops. He competes as hard as anybody in the draft.
He needs to improve his efficiency on offense, but Walter's shot versatility is arguably the best in this draft. He can shoot on the move, under duress, and at every level. Limited handles and playmaking numbers are a concern, but Walter has the strength to absorb contact on drives to the rim and he's comfortable creating space with concise side-steps or step-backs. There's room to build on his speciality shot-making. At worst, he's a solid 3-and-D bet.
Kyshawn George barely played in college relative to his peers, but 6-foot-8 playmaking wings tend to draw attention. Especially when they defend at a high level and hit 41 percent of their 3s. George needs to bulk up and improve his burst off the dribble, but positional versatility and a scalable skill set should appeal to a Portland team looking to flesh out its wing depth.
George processes the floor well out of pick-and-rolls and should thrive pushing the tempo for a Blazers team brimming with athletes. He won't pressure the rim much, but Scoot Henderson and Cody Williams will. There is a lot of grey area for such an unproven asset, but Portland has two lotto picks and the flexibility to swing for the fences.
Rob Dillingham wasn't able to conduct a proper pre-draft workout cycle due to injury. He's also 6-foot-1 without shoes and 164 pounds, so teams will talk themselves out of the talented Kentucky guard because of defensive concerns. And sure, that's valid. Offenses are going to target Dillingham relentlessly at the next level.
Still, it's a weak class and Dillingham is one of the most complete offensive talents on the board. He's a versatile shooter, comfortable attacking defenders with a dizzying array of dribble moves in isolation, or launching tough 3s off movement. His advantage creation, pull-up shooting, and playmaking vision mean genuine All-Star upside. Miami tends to minimize flaws and maximize strengths, so this is a great landing spot for a prospect who oozes talent and competes all-out every night.
The Sixers add backcourt depth and the heir to Kyle Lowry's minutes. Jared McCain was a fan favorite at Duke, scorching defenses with a smile and racking up followers on TikTok, an app I do not own. He has all the intangibles you'd want on a contending team, and his skill set should translate straight away.
There are worries about McCain's limited size and burst at 6-foot-3, but he's creative with his handles and precise with his footwork. McCain is also strong for his position, capable of bulldozing his man to carve out space for a finish inside. His efficiency at all three levels at Duke was impressive, especially for such a middling athlete. He processes the game quickly, looks comfortable out of pick-and-rolls, and gives Philly a high-volume to shooter to partner with Joel Embiid in two-man actions.
The Lakers add immediate help in 23-year-old Tristan da Silva, who is expected to have a narrow draft range in the early-to-late teens. An impressive senior season at Colorado has most folks sold on da Silva's floor as a 6-foot-9, floor-stretching wing who can rifle passes out of the pick-and-roll and connect dots with his quick processing.
He won't rebound much or self-create at a high level, but da Silva has the coordination to attack closeouts, read the defense on the move, and either pass or finish with craft at the rim. He's one of the most well-rounded wings on the board, which means a lot in a draft that lacks clarity.
Orlando needs a proper table-setter with Markelle Fultz bound to leave in free agency. Bub Carrington is one of the youngest players in the draft and he adheres to the Magic's general NBA Draft philosophy, offering positional size, competitive defense, and a high ceiling relative to his peers.
Strength development will be key for Carrington at the next level. He's not terribly quick with his first step, so he relies on footwork and touch to carve out scoring opportunities. Carrington can get by on a steady diet of pull-up jumpers and he's comfortable orchestrating the offense out of pick-and-rolls, but he struggles immensely around the basket. His lack of volume and efficiency at the rim are a serious concern. Orlando can mask it a bit with multiple elite slashers on the wing.
Nikola Topic, once considered a viable No. 1 pick candidate, now has the potential to tumble down draft boards. He's due for a redshirt season after suffering a partially torn ACL with Euroleague's Red Star. With additional questions about his lateral agility, length, and 3-point shooting starting to crop up, it sounds like teams could overthink the Serbian 18-year-old.
Toronto can swing for upside and wait patiently for Topic's return next season. There is some potential overlap with Scottie Barnes, but Topic gives the Raptors a pick-and-roll expert who applies constant rim pressure. His upside is tied to impressive advantage creation and unreal body control. At 6-fooot-6, Topic has excellent size for the point guard position, even with a negative wingspan.
Johnny Furphy blossomed midseason for Kansas, elevating into a starting role and watching his draft stock skyrocket. There are concerns about Furphy's ability to immediately contribute at the next level, but he's a 6-foot-9 athlete with deadeye shooting touch and a strong competitive spirit. That ought to appeal to teams in this range.
The Cavs need 3-and-D depth on the wing. Furphy needs to work doubly hard to elevate his defensive profile — NBA wings are going to attack his chest and plow through his skinny frame — but the shooting, off-ball movement, and connective instincts are all impressive for a 19-year-old. He finds ways to contribute without sucking up oxygen on offense.
The Pelicans need to replace Jonas Valanciunas. Of the available centers, it's easiest to envision Kel'el Ware carving out an immediate role for New Orleans. He's a sky-scraping shot-blocker in the paint with a bankable 3-point shot on the other end. We often talk about the allure of 3-and-D wings in today's NBA, but there is even greater value in a true 3-and-D center. Those are still few and far between.
Ware entered his sophomore campaign at Indiana shrouded in questions about his motor. Those appear mostly put to bed. He was an unbelievably productive player on both ends for the Hoosiers, working two-man actions on the perimeter, attacking closeouts with straight-line drives, or simply catching lobs at the rim. He is going to block shots, move his feet well in space, and hold down the fort in drop coverage for a team that needs a defensive backbone to empower Herb Jones.
The Suns could look for a 'true' point guard to round out the supporting cast, if such a thing exists. Tyler Kolek is a proven winner who plays with an edge. His basketball I.Q. and skilled approach should translate straight away for a Suns team looking for day-one contributors.
It's fair to doubt Kolek's upside as a small, below-average athlete at 23 years old. The track record for prospects in his archetype is not ideal. Still, he's a knockdown spot-up shooter, in addition to being a savant in pick-and-rolls. That gives him multiple avenues to offensive value, and he addresses a specific need in the Suns' offense. It's a reasonable bet.
The Bucks are supposedly hoping to mix up their defensive coverages next season, which could mean pivoting away from Brook Lopez. That said, Milwaukee won't seek to replace him with a lumbering drop coverage big. Enter Baylor center Yves Missi, who dominated college offenses with his incredible ground coverage and vertical pop as a rim protector.
Missi doesn't have the greatest measurements for a full-time five, but he makes up for it with an elite first and second leap — both blocking shots and collecting rebounds. He's strong enough to handle physical matchups in the post and he's quick enough to stick with guards on a switch. That versatility is precisely what the aging, frightfully unathletic Bucks need.
New York is at risk of losing Isaiah Hartenstein in free agency. Mitchell Robinson is also a popular trade candidate, raising the need for frontcourt reinforcements. Kyle Filipowski should fit the bill as a ready-now contributor with a mean streak. Thibs doesn't always love rookies, but he ought to appreciate Flip's penchant for mucking up the game and upsetting the opposition.
The Knicks also boost their versatility with this pick. Flip has legitimate dribble, pass, shoot equity as a 7-footer. He can run inverted two-man actions on the perimeter, pick apart defenses as a short roll passer, or operate strictly as a spot-up shooter and rim-runner. He needs to operate with more physicality around the rim and assuage concerns about his limited length on finishes, but Flip moves so well for his size and processes the game at a high level. He's a dude.
The Knicks are widely considered the floor for Virginia wing Ryan Dunn. The talented sophomore has cut-and-dry appeal as the best defender in the draft, building his stock around historic steal and block numbers at 6-foot-6. Dunn can handle tough assignments at the point of attack, but he's most special when asked to lurk in passing lanes and blow up shot attempts from the weak side.
Dunn has a troubling lack of offensive skill to lean on, but he's athletic enough to contribute on lobs and simple finishes in the dunker's spot, or running the floor out in transition. If Dunn can get to league average from 3-point range, he is going to be in the mix for All-Defense honors.
A potential steal for the Wizards. Isaiah Collier struggled with turnovers, defense, and 3-point shooting as a freshman at USC. He was a victim of circumstance, trying in vain to elevate a subpar team in a competitive conference. Despite the valid concerns — especially after Collier measured smaller than expected at the Combine — he's a tantalizing upside bet for a Washington team in need of a true playmaking hub.
Collier puts constant pressure on the rim with the frame of a Grecian statue. He can plow through defenders and absorb contact before either drawing the foul or floating it effortlessly off the glass. His touch around the rim should spark long-term confidence in the jump shot, while embracing Collier's boldness as a passer is more useful than harping on a few youthful mistakes.
The Wolves are sure to look for an immediate contributor on the perimeter. Baylor Scheierman picked up steam in the pre-draft process. He was a standout at the Combine, in addition to a decorated five-year college career. The upside is decidedly limited at 23, but Scheierman checks too many role player boxes not to receive first-round consideration.
At 6-foot-7, he's a knockdown shooter with ambitious passing chops and quick processing speed. Scheierman doesn't have the athleticism to consistently create his own shot, but he's a useful connector who can locate and exploit fissures in the defense. Scheierman isn't a great one-on-one defender, but he competes hard and never falls asleep. Minnesota can insulate him on that end.
DaRon Holmes is believed to have a promise in the first round. Denver generally makes sense after Aaron Gordon was forced to shoulder the backup center minutes in the playoffs due to a lack of viable alternatives. Holmes has been one of the top rim protectors in college basketball for three years and he supplies intriguing offensive versatility for the position.
Some will point to Holmes' small-ish frame as a concern, but he's blessed with a rangy 7-foot-1 wingspan and excellent movement skills. In addition to blocking shots and guarding up in space, Holmes can space out to the 3-point line offensively and operate as a passing hub at the elbow. He should learn a lot from Nikola Jokic.
After earning sparse minutes as a freshman at Wake Forest, Bobi Klintman parlayed NBA interest into a spot in the Australian NBL's Next Stars program. He joined one of the most physical pro leagues in the world and steadily built up his stock, showcasing a compelling breadth of skills on the wing.
He's not the most explosive athlete, but Klintman is comfortable with facilitating offense in transition and operating as connective tissue in the halfcourt. His passing vision and selfless demeanor at 6-foot-8 should appeal to Utah. The Jazz can bank on creating enough open looks from 3 and at the rim with their creative scheme, while Klintman pushes the tempo, passes teammates open, and defends a few positions on the wing.
Boston swings for upside at the end of the first round in G League Ignite forward Tyler Smith. He's 6-foot-10 in shoes with a buttery 3-point stroke, which is more than enough to demand attention in a weak draft. Smith is can run pick-and-pops, bury relocation 3s, or make himself available for lobs off cuts to the rim. He could provide fairly immediate value as a floor-stretching big.
He needs to add strength and sharpen his approach on the defensive end, but Smith can make plays with his length and athleticism. His best flashes come as a weak-side rim protector with enough mobility to slide his feet on the perimeter. If the defense improves and Smith can diversify his offensive repertoire, Boston is cooking with gas. Learning from Al Horford is a singular opportunity.
18-year-old Cam Christie has been rising throughout the pre-draft process. His blend of 6-foot-5 size, pull-up shooting, and versatile defense is quite compelling as a long-term investment.
Terrence Shannon Jr. is almost 24, but his rim pressure and shot-making ability should translate immediately. He was one of the most electric individual scorers in college basketball.
Milwaukee adds backcourt depth with K.J. Simpson, one of the more efficient volume-scoring guards in the NCAA last season. He's not a savant playmaker and defenses will target his 6-foot frame, but Simpson's scoring instincts are enough to bank on.
A former five-star recruit who struggled as an older freshman at Kentucky, 20-year-old Justin Edwards still carries NBA appeal thanks to his off-ball scoring instincts and positional versatility.
A relentless motor fuels Adem Bona's NBA intrigue. He was poorly used in a bad UCLA offense, but he's a springy, mobile big who should thrive when setting screens, finishing lobs, and attacking open pockets of space as a straight-line driver.
An undersized center with length and mobility to spare, Jonathan Mogbo should offer a nice change of pace off the bench. He can grab-and-go in transition, pass out of the short roll, or feast on dunks and simple finishes.
An appropriate second-round upside swing, A.J. Johnson is a crafty scoring guard with positional size and a deep bag of tricks. He creates shots with ease, now he just needs to make them.
Kevin McCullar Jr. has seen his stock plummet after injuries prevented him from conducting pre-draft workouts. Odds are that looks silly in hindsight. He's an elite wing defender and a heady offensive connector who made substantial progress through five years of college basketball.
The UConn effect is real. Cam Spencer, a fifth-year transfer from Rutgers, was the Huskies' best player for the bulk of the regular season. He's a confident shot-maker and a smart connector who should carve out a professional niche rooted in high feel and competitive spirit.
Ulrich Chomche is years away from consistent NBA minutes, but he's a major athlete with tremendous disruptive potential on defense. As for offense, he tries stuff. It doesn't always work, but the willingness to expand his skill set and attempt new things is positive.
A dizzying shot-maker on the wing, Nikola Djurisic presents an appealing blend of self-creation and three-level scoring at 6-foot-7. He needs to boost his efficiency and generate more consistent results on defense, but the raw talent is undeniable.
Pacome Dadiet has rare shot-making flourishes for an 18-year-old wing. His ball-handling tempo, nose for the basketball, and unbridled confidence offset concerns about inefficiency and poor decision-making.
A Swiss Army Knife on the wing, Jaylon Tyson can initiate sets, bully mismatches, and pressure the rim with physical drives. He can also bury 3s off the catch and defend a few positions.
Keshad Johnson does all the dirty work. He screens, cuts, hammers the glass, and handles challenging assignments on defense. His instincts and versatility ought to lead to a role at the next level.
A brilliant playmaking five, Oso Ighodaro loves to shred rotating defenses as a short roll passer. He doesn't shoot and he's undersized, but his smarts should carry him a long way.
A long, athletic wing who loves contested 3s and aggressive drives. Trentyn Flowers needs to trim the fat off his shot profile and limit turnovers, but the frame and shot-making potential are appealing in the second round.
Orlando adds size and shooting to the frontcourt with P.J. Hall, who experienced a proper breakout senior campaign at Clemson. With underrated passing chops and a muscular frame, Hall has all the tools to carve out backup center minutes.
A versatile forward with a 7-foot-3 wingspan, Armel Traore is Victor Wembanyama's former teammate. He is also a hard-nosed defender with appealing connective traits on offense.
Harrison Ingram went from a shot creator at Stanford to a connector at North Carolina. His dynamic, scalable skill set on the wing should translate in some capacity to the next level. Every team wants dribble, pass, shoot ability at 6-foot-5.
Another versatile role-playing wing, Pelle Larrson is comfortable spraying standstill 3s, beating closeouts with a tight handle, and locating teammates with pinpoint passes on the move. He competes hard defensively, too, but concerns persist about his limited athleticism and unconventional shot mechanics.
A genius-level pick-and-roll guard with an impressive overseas resumé, teams would be smart to invest in Nûñez's incredible feel and selfless demeanor, rather than getting bogged down in concerns about his lack of scoring.
Dillon Jones is a bruising 6-foot-6 playmaker with crafty handles and a daring approach. He needs to shoot more and speed up his feet defensively, but tall point guards with advanced skill and court vision tend to warrant the investment.
A knockdown shooter with promising connective traits, Trey Alexander should offer a relatively high floor in the second round. Size concerns persist, but he's comfortable enough running pick-and-rolls to function as a legitimate point guard, and that 6-foot-11 wingspan affords extra versatility on defense.
Tristen Newton is a two-time champ who makes up for limited athleticism and spotty shooting numbers with plus size, shifty handles, and a great feel for the game.
LeBron James' son, but also a gifted on-ball defender with a high basketball I.Q. and real passing chops. If he can advance his handle and hit enough 3s, Bronny ought to stick in the NBA.
Classically trained in the art of 3-and-D, Jalen Bridges offers a high floor rooted in efficient spot-up shooting, committed off-ball movement, and versatile wing defense.
He's got that dawg in him. Jamal Shead blankets point guards at the point of attack and shows a knack for hitting big-time shots on the other end.
Melvin Ajinca is a talented southpaw with a gorgeous 3-point stroke, tight handles, and a bursty first step on straight-line drives. At 6-foot-7, he figures to guard a few different positions well.
NBA Draft Big Board: Prospect rankings and scouting reports
(All listed heights are without shoes)
1. Ron Holland, wing, G League Ignite
Height — 6'7
Wingspan — 6'11
Weight — 197
Age — 18.9
Ron Holland is a bold downhill attacker, sometimes to his detriment. His combination of burst, body control, and touch yields spectacular results, but poor spacing and an overstuffed role in the G League Ignite offense led to sloppy turnovers and cripping mistakes. As the 3-point shot comes around, Holland should be able to carve out a secondary or tertiary role in the NBA, which he is better suited to right now. He needs to improve as a decision-maker, but Holland has vision as a passer and confidence on pull-up jumpers. The star foundation is there, so long as he tightens the screws and improves his efficiency in a more optimal environment. He has a path to becoming the best wing defender on the board, too, with a well-documented competitive spirit. At 6-foot-7 with a 6-foot-11 wingspan, Holland covers a lot of ground on that end of the floor.
Read our full Ron Holland scouting report here.
2. Isaiah Collier, guard, USC
Height — 6'3
Wingspan — 6'5
Weight — 205
Age — 19.7
Isaiah Collier was the engine that drove USC’s offense. There are turnover concerns, as Collier often relies on his strength to bludgeon his way to open spaces at the rim. He’s not the most advanced decision-maker, often predetermining rather than intuitively reading the floor. And yet, he’s a walking paint touch who can score with either power or finesse around the rim. He’s going to get the offense into sets and create advantages moving downhill. The 3-point inconsistency is a persistent problem, and Collier’s defense leaves much to be desired, but the physical tools are easy to project long term. He’s listed around 6-foot-3, but he’s built like a tank. Collier won’t be able to bully his way to points as effectively in the NBA, but he will still bump defenders off their spot before elevating into crafty finishes. He made strides as a passer as the season progressed. He’s capable of high-level reads on the move; it’s a matter of consistency.
Read our full Isaiah Collier scouting report here.
3. Nikola Topic, guard, Red Star
Height — 6'6
Wingspan — 6'6
Weight — 203
Age — 18.8
Nikola Topic is the latest basketball prodigy from Serbia’s Mega Basket (with a midseason promotion to Euroleague’s Red Star). At 6-foot-6, he’s the preeminent slasher of the 2024 class, constantly rumbling downhill and generating paint touches. Topic knows how to mix speeds and nix defenders with timely acceleration. He can finish every which way around the rim. The jumper projects reasonably well off the catch, but he needs to add a pull-up threat to unlock his ceiling. There are valid defensive concerns, but he’s a smart team defender who won’t get bullied due to his size. The ability to initiate actions, collapse defenses, and finish so prolifically around the rim makes Topic one of the best star bets in the draft. He will need to answer injury concerns pre-draft after injuring his left knee midseason, then re-injuring it in the playoffs. His game is reliant on speed and acceleration, so any lingering knee trouble would be a major red flag.
Read our full Nikola Topic scouting report here.
4. Donovan Clingan, big, UConn
Height — 7'2
Wingspan — 7'7
Weight — 282
Age — 20.3
Donovan Clingan towers over the competition at 7-foot-2 with a 7-foot-7 wingspan. While he lacks great touch or footwork in the post, Clingan does all the small things well. He’s a textbook screener who occupies a ton of space in the paint. Clingan regularly establishes position; with broad shoulders and 265 pounds of muscle, it’s virtually impossible to bump him off his spot. Clingan is comfortable playing vertically at the rim and he’s an above-average passer for his position. The defense is special. Clingan will struggle to contain ball-handlers in space, but he’s a titanic rim protector with agile hips and enough lateral quickness to dominate in drop coverage and close gaps quickly in the paint.
Read our full Donovan Clingan scouting report here.
5. Zach Edey, big, Purdue
Height — 7'4
Wingspan — 7'11
Weight — 299
Age — 22.1
Zach Edey occupies quite a lot of space on both sides of the ball. There are obvious and valid concerns about his potential to hold up defensively in the NBA — he doesn’t move very well in space and his steal rate is low — but he can still wall off the paint with his 7-foot-11 wingspan, inhale rebounds, and contribute with surprising skill on the offensive end. He’s one of the most dominant players in college basketball history and he is going to earn looks at the next level as a result. Edey won’t receive the same diet of post-ups in the NBA, but he should set thundering screens, finish efficiently on dump-offs at the rim, and punish outmatched second-unit bigs (and most starters, too, frankly). He shows enough touch to project as a spot-up shooter long term and he’s an underrated passer on the block. There is real value here, as fun as it is to lambast Edey’s so-called “unethical” dominance at Purdue.
Read our full Zach Edey scouting report here.
6. Rob Dillingham, guard, Kentucky
Height — 6'1
Wingspan — 6'3
Weight — 164
Age — 19.4
Rob Dillingham is a treat to watch. The slender 6-foot-1 frame is a concern, but Dillingham’s ball-handling creativity and shot-making versatility quiet those qualms. He’s shifty and elusive with the ball — possessing a particular knack for skating into pull-up jumpers. He is one of the most efficient volume scorers in the freshman class, combined with excellent court vision and the ability to make complex reads on the move. His ability to generate breakdowns and exploit fissures in the defense hints at genuine All-Star upside. He needs to clean up silly mistakes — often spurred by his ambitious self-confidence — but Dillingham can score at a high clip, on or off the ball, and he’s comfortable setting the table out of pick-and-rolls. On the defensive end, Dillingham competes hard. He’s a natural target due to his size, but activity in passing lanes and a fiery spirit should help Dillingham stick at the next level.
Read our full Rob Dillingham scouting report here.
7. Reed Sheppard, guard, Kentucky
Height — 6'2
Wingspan — 6'3
Weight — 182
Age — 20
Reed Sheppard will continue to battle concerns about his limited 6-foot-2 frame, but the dude is a winner. He’s one of the best shooters on the board, comfortably curling around screens and launching on the move, or torching defenders with deep pull-up range. He doesn’t have the greatest first step, but Sheppard is comfortable as a secondary, connective playmaker who makes rapid-fire decisions with the ball. On defense, he’s a thorny passing lane resident who makes up for athletic limitations with a preternatural understanding of where he needs to be, and when. His high activity level and smarts should lead to significant NBA interest. Analytic front offices are said to be high on Sheppard, who put together one of the most complete, dominant freshman campaigns in recent memory. He doesn’t fit the profile of your standard top-five pick, but the productivity and efficiency are hard to deny.
Read our full Reed Sheppard scouting report here.
8. Alex Sarr, big, Perth Wildcats
Height — 7'0
Wingspan — 7'4
Weight — 224
Age — 19.1
Alex Sarr has the potential to effectively anchor an NBA defense for the next decade. That will keep him firmly in the No. 1 mix, no matter the offensive concerns. Sarr is a mobile 7-footer who has no trouble attempting 3s and smoothly attacking closeouts. What holds Sarr back are poor rebounding numbers and a lack of physicality in the paint. He’s a pretty bad at-rim finisher for his size. That can change over time as he adds muscle and refines his approach, but it’s hard to express unbridled confidence in a 7-footer’s offense when he struggles around the basket. As for defense, the concerns are few and far between. Sarr can guard up in space, navigate the perimeter, and block shots at a healthy clip. His ability to cover ground is unique, and there are shades of the rangy 7-footers who have defined recent NBA Draft classes. Think Evan Mobley and Jaren Jackson Jr., with less offensive refinement. Sarr needs to level up offensively to fully convince scouts, but he’s worthy of investment. All the tools are there.
Read our full Alex Sarr scouting report here.
9. Cody Williams, wing, Colorado
Height — 6'7
Wingspan — 7'1
Weight — 178
Age — 19.6
Cody Williams is a toolsy 6-foot-8 wing who competes hard on both ends of the floor. He doesn’t possess much wiggle as a ball-handler, but Williams attacks downhill, weaponizing long strides and a high release to carve out finishes in the paint. He loves to push the tempo in transition, and the defensive activity is highly promising. So long as the spot-up 3s continue to fall, Williams should be able to sustain a strong complementary presence at the next level. His ceiling hinges largely on the development of a pull-up jumper, which is not currently in his repertoire. Williams is the younger brother of OKC star Jalen Williams.
Read our full Cody Williams scouting report here.
10. Jared McCain, guard, Duke
Height — 6'2
Wingspan — 6'4
Weight — 203
Age — 20.3
Jared McCain lit up the NCAA Tournament and emerged as Duke’s most reliable freshman over the course of the season. He’s a dynamic shooter, both off the dribble and off the catch, with range that extends well past the NBA 3-point line. McCain could be the best shooter in the draft, and he’s a legitimate on-ball weapon too. He was often relegated to spacing and connecting duties in a deep Blue Devils backcourt, but McCain’s ability to mix speeds as a ball-handler and weaponize his strength as a finisher still popped. He doesn’t have the first step or twitchiness to gain a ton of separation, but McCain can generate favorable angles and process the game at high speeds. His passing and upside in pick-and-roll actions should appeal to NBA teams.
Read our full Jared McCain scouting report here.
11. Stephon Castle, guard, UConn
Height — 6'6
Wingspan — 6'9
Weight — 210
Age — 19.6
At 6-foot-6, Stephon Castle has great positional size for a combo guard. Castle doesn’t explode past his defenders, but he places with pace and is comfortable shifting gears off the dribble, getting his man off balance with hesitations and head fakes before elevating into pull-up jumpers. His tough shot-making gene is strong and he’s a creative passer, to boot. He profiles as a versatile defender. His 3-point shot is the swing skill. Castle doesn’t always create a ton of separation, but he is great once he’s moving downhill with his head on a swivel. That will be difficult at the next level if defenders don’t respect the jump shot.
Read our full Stephon Castle scouting report here.
12. Matas Buzelis, wing, G League Ignite
Height — 6'9
Wingspan — 6'10
Weight — 197
Age — 19.7
A common knock on Matas Buzelis has been a lack of aggression, but his ability to scale up or down depending on G League Ignite’s needs was thoroughly impressive. At 6-foot-9, he brings a ton of desirable connective traits on the wing. Buzelis reads the floor quickly and displays legitimate pass-dribble-shoot equity. He needs to cut down on turnovers, tighten his handle, and get stronger, but Buzelis looks smooth on pull-up jumpers inside the arc, and he uncorks plenty of impressive drives to the cup. Buzelis shows a willingness to sacrifice for the betterment of the team, filling whatever role is asked of him. On defense, his ability to blow up passing lanes and rotate for weak-side blocks helps balance out on-ball concerns. If Buzelis can add muscle and become more forceful on finishes around the basket, there won’t be too many holes in his game.
Read our full Matas Buzelis scouting report here.
13. Devin Carter, guard, Providence
Height — 6'2
Wingspan — 6'9
Weight — 193
Age — 22.2
Devin Carter was one of the top guard defenders in college basketball, with elite anticipation skills and a hunger for stops. He glides over screens, mirrors ball-handlers at the point of attack, and supplies a looming threat in passing lanes. The offense can be streaky, but Carter hits deep 3s and handles with enough zip to command backup point guard duties. His wonky shot mechanics limit him as a pull-up shooter, but Carter passes selflessly, cuts with a purpose, and makes all the small efforts. His rebounding numbers are particularly impressive for a 6-foot-2 guard.
Read our full Devin Carter scouting report here.
14. Kel'el Ware, big, Indiana
Height — 7'0
Wingspan — 7'5
Weight — 230
Age — 20.1
Kel’el Ware was considered by many to be a lottery talent in the 2023 draft, but he struggled to impact winning as a freshman and returned to school. 7-footers with Ware’s blend of mobility, explosiveness, and outside shooting touch don’t come around very often. He needs to get stronger, but Ware is a sky-scraping lob threat who stretches defenses out beyond the 3-point line. He can struggle against physicality and pressure, but the occasional mid-range flourish is enough to maintain confidence in Ware’s unique ceiling. On defense, he covers a ton of ground and displays tremendous instincts as a shot-blocker. His impressive second and third leap leads to a major presence on the glass.
15. Zaccharie Risacher, wing, JL Bourg
Height — 6'9
Wingspan — 6'10
Weight — 195
Age — 19.2
Zaccharie Risacher has been a high-level pro contributor, which carries even more weight than usual in a relatively weak class. At 6-foot-9, he’s a fairly versatile 3-point shooter with clean, compact mechanics. He doesn’t offer much self-creation, but Risacher can straight-line drive against errant closeouts and make quick decisions in the flow of the offense. Risacher is a heads-up cutter with a knack for relocating into open space and stretching the defense. What makes him a legitimate No. 1 pick candidate is the defense. He covers a ton of ground with his length and effectively navigates screens to bottle up ball-handlers. A hot spell in the French playoffs has even skeptics reconsidering their Risacher evaluations. He appears to be a very real No. 1 pick candidate if the Hawks desire wing depth.
Read our full Zaccharie Risacher scouting report here.
16. Tristan da Silva, wing, Colorado
Height — 6'9
Wingspan — 6'10
Weight — 217
Age — 23.1
He’ll be 23 years old on draft night, but Tristan da Silva checks too many boxes not to land somewhere in the first round. Listed in the 6-foot-9 ballpark, he’s a plus shooter with legitimate ball-handling equity and passing chops. He won’t create much in isolation, but da Silva can beat closeouts, promote ball movement, and fit within virtually any scheme. He’s a sound defender too, offsetting limited athleticism with strong instincts and positional awareness.
17. Dalton Knecht, wing, Tennessee
Height — 6'5
Wingspan — 6'9
Weight — 212
Age — 23.1
The rare 23-year-old lottery prospect, Dalton Knecht is a late-bloomer who has captured the imagination of NBA scouts. At 6-foot-5, he’s one of the best perimeter shooters in college basketball. Knecht is comfortable bombing 3s off of movement, but he’s equally dynamic driving the lane and creating shots inside the arc. Knecht has legitimate three-level scoring equity, with vertical pop around the basket and tremendous instincts for off-ball cutting. The defense is a major red flag, as is his age, but Knecht is too productive and too polished to ignore
Read our full Dalton Knecht scouting report here.
18. Yves Missi, big, Baylor
Height — 6'11
Wingspan — 7'2
Weight — 229
Age — 19.4
One of the best freshman shot-blockers in college basketball, Yves Missi has a streamlined-but-effective skill set NBA teams should gladly buy into. He is a completely bonkers athlete, showing out at the Combine with elite lane agility and vertical pop. Missi struggles at the free throw line and he’s prone to fouling, but the energy level and versatility on defense should translate in time. He’s 6-foot-11, 229 pounds with a 7-foot-2 wingspan and the ability to defend at all three levels. Missi can guard up on screens, mirror ball-handlers on switches, or cover around as a roamer in the paint. He is virtually scheme-proof in an increasingly dynamic league. On offense, there is upside tied to his face-up scoring flashes. Missi has the dexterity to handle pressure on straight-line drives and tip-toe through the defense for tough finishes. He won’t shoot, probably ever, but mega-vertical athletes who can dance a bit are generally going to figure out a way to produce.
19. Kyle Filipowski, big, Duke
Height — 6'11
Wingspan — 6'11
Weight — 230
Age — 20.6
Kyle Filipowski was a potential top-20 pick in 2023 before his surprise decision to return to Duke for a sophomore season. He brings a lot of interesting skills to the center position. He can shoot, pass, handle the rock, and finish above the rim — a lot of teams will salivate over his offensive potential. That said, 7-footers with negative wingspans who struggle to defend in space and lack discipline can present serious downside risk too. Filipowski will have to convince scouts his offensive dynamism can offset the defensive limitations.
Read our full Kyle Filipowski scouting report here.
20. DaRon Holmes II, big, Dayton
Height — 6'9
Wingspan — 7'1
Weight — 236
Age — 21.8
A bouncy shot-blocker who can catch lobs and run the floor all game, DaRon Holmes should be able to transition smoothly to the next level. He’s one of the best shot-blockers in college basketball and his shooting touch extends out to the 3-point line. He’s not the most robust offensive player, but Holmes is a fundamental offensive big who puts in the effort to set screens and make himself available at the rim.
21. Jonathan Mogbo, big, San Francisco
Height — 6'6
Wingspan — 7'2
Weight — 217
Age — 22.6
Jonathan Mogbo is undersized for the center position at 6-foot-6, but he’s simply too productive across the board to ignore. Even against mid-major competition at San Francisco, his at-rim finishing, short roll passing, and defensive playmaking popped. Mogbo reads the floor at a high level and displays tons of craft working in the paint, compensating for his lack of height with advanced footwork.
22. Carlton 'Bub' Carrington, guard, Pittsburgh
Height — 6'4
Wingspan — 6'8
Weight — 195
Age — 18.9
Bub Carrington is one of the youngest prospects on the board with excellent positional size at 6-foot-4 with a 6-foot-8 wingspan. He needs to fill out his frame and improve his burst, but again, Carrington is a pup by NBA standards. His perimeter shot-making and passing chops are the real deal. He’s comfortable setting the table out of pick-and-rolls and burying the defense with pull-up jumpers. The lack of rim pressure is a red flag, but Carrington has the size and touch to improve on that front as his frame fills out.
23. Ryan Dunn, wing, Virginia
Height — 6'6
Wingspan — 7'2
Weight — 214
Age — 21.4
A springy 6-foot-6 athlete, sophomore Ryan Dunn covers a ton of ground defensively for Virginia. He’s not hitting 3s yet, but Dunn can provide enough offensively as a cutter, full-court sprinter, and above-rim finisher to get by on elite defense. Whether he’s shadowing the ball-handler, blowing up passing lanes, or impacting shot attempts from the weak side, Dunn has the motor and instincts to leave his imprint on every game.
24. Terrence Shannon Jr., guard, Illinois
Height — 6'6
Wingspan — 6'9
Weight — 220
Age — 23.9
Terrence Shannon Jr. is almost 24 years old, but he’s a definite NBA-level athlete who is constantly exploding down the lane and applying rim pressure. He’s an electric finisher around the basket, comfortable hanging in midair and absorbing contact. He is utterly fearless — a dominant college scorer who, when locked in, plays excellent defense as well. A more consistent 3-point shot and progression as a passer would help Shannon take his game to the next level. For now, he profiles as a bench spark plug who can create advantages, collapse the defense, and put up points in quick succession.
25. Pacome Dadiet, wing, Ratiopharm Ulm
Height — 6'8
Wingspan — 6'9
Weight — 217
Age — 18.9
A lanky 6-foot-8 wing, Pacome Dadiet displays a compelling blend of shot-making potential and defensive versatility. He’s comfortable launching 3s and he can get to his spots as a pull-up shooter in the mid-range. Dadiet also operates with impressive tempo as a slasher, using hang dribbles and hesitation moves to lull his defender into disadvantageous positions.
Read our full Pacome Dadiet scouting report here.
26. Kevin McCullar Jr., wing, Kansas
Height — 6'5
Wingspan — 6'9
Weight — 206
Age — 23.2
Kevin McCullar made a notable senior-season leap, providing more live-dribble scoring and playmaking to accompany his typically excellent wing defense. NBA teams will want to see the 3-point consistency improve, but McCullar is 6-foot-5 with strength to finish on drives, impressive connective instincts, and a relentless two-way motor.
27. Ajay Mitchell, guard, UC Santa Barbara
Height — 6'3
Wingspan — 6'6
Weight — 197
Age — 22
Ajay Mitchell doesn’t get the benefit of elite competition at UC Santa Barbara, but the 6-foot-3 point guard is too productive to ignore. He’s not an explosive athlete, but Mitchell uses gear shifts and craft to generate space and create advantages working downhill. He’s one of the best guard finishers in the draft, with vision working out of pick-and-rolls and enough touch to support optimism in his 3-point shot long term. NBA scouts may ding him for soft competition, but guards with Mitchell’s raw production, efficiency, and I.Q. generally profile well.
28. Ja'Kobe Walter, wing, Baylor
Height — 6'4
Wingspan — 6'10
Weight — 198
Age — 19.8
Ja’Kobe Walter will supply ample shooting dynamism on the wing. At 6-foot-5, he’s comfortable flying off screens or handoffs and taking off-balance jumpers. He doesn’t generate much separation off the bounce and he lacks in the playmaking department, but Walter’s shot-making is electric and he’s a bursty straight-line driver. He absorbs contact on finishes and isn’t afraid of traffic at the rim. On defense, he contains the point of attack well and takes special pride in getting stops. There is positional versatility tied to his 6-foot-10 wingspan.
29. Cam Christie, wing, Minnesota
Height — 6'5
Wingspan — 6'8
Weight — 190
Age — 18.9
At 18 years old, Cam Christie is an appealing upside bet due to his smooth jumper and burgeoning passing instincts. He needs to add strength and improve defensively, but Christie is a 6-foot-5 athlete with the speed to attack closeouts and the length to guard a few positions in time. He shoots well off movement and he’s comfortable flowing into dribble pull-ups. While he won’t break down the defense with elite ball-handling craft, Christie does a nice job locating open shooters or diving bigs when he drives the lane.
30. Juan Núñez, guard, Ratiopharm Ulm
Height — 6'4
Wingspan — 6'7
Weight — 190
Age — 20
He will have to prove that he can score and defend well enough to stay on the floor in the NBA, but Juan Núñez is one of the smartest players on the board — an expert manipulator with the ball in hand, lulling defenders to sleep with stop-start handles before rocketing perfectly-placed passes from anywhere, to anywhere on the court.
31. Dillon Jones, wing, Weber State
Height — 6'5
Wingspan — 6'11
Weight — 237
Age — 22.6
Dillon Jones averaged a double-double in his junior season. He was also a Combine standout before withdrawing from the 2023 draft. He’s a bit of a tweener on defense at 6-foot-5 and 237 pounds, but he competes hard and his skill set screams useful role player. He crashes the boards, makes quick passing reads in the flow of the offense, actively screens and cuts — some NBA team is going to fall in love.
32. Nikola Djurisic, wing, Mega Basket
Height — 6'7
Wingspan — 6'8
Weight — 209
Age — 20.3
Nikola Djurisic started last season as a projected lottery pick. Injuries and uneven play sent him rocketing down draft boards, but he ended the 2024 season red-hot. His last couple months have shown everything scouts want to see from Djurisic — consistent 3-point success, impressive live-dribble passing, and a singular knack for contested jumpers. He’s a mobile 6-foot-8 wing who’s comfortable creating his own shot off the bounce. If the jumper is really real, he’s a 20-year-old with a track record of success in the pros. NBA teams will take interest.
33. Baylor Scheierman, wing, Creighton
Height — 6'6
Wingspan — 6'8
Weight — 202
Age — 23.7
A future role player who can impact the game with shooting, passing, and hustle despite his lackluster athleticism and limited frame. Scheierman’s unfettered confidence and creativity oozes off the screen. He will bury deep contested 3s, whip beautiful passes on the move, and finish with touch in the paint.
34. K.J. Simpson, guard, Colorado
Height — 6'0
Wingspan — 6'5
Weight — 187
Age — 21.8
He’s 6-foot with middling burst and no outlier traits athletically, but KJ Simpson has been a titanic presence for the Colorado offense. He’s comfortable on or off the ball, with deep 3-point range and compact mechanics. He’s excellent at manipulating defenders off the dribble, changing speeds and shifting direction to offset his lack of pure speed. Simpson creates angles on drives and finishes well inside the arc for a player his size. He’s more off-guard than point guard, but Simpson can create on the move and he doesn’t turn the ball over much.
35. Kyshawn George, wing, Miami (FL)
Height — 6'7
Wingspan — 6'10
Weight — 209
Age — 20.5
Kyshawn George has caught scouts’ attention with 6-foot-7 size, fluid athleticism, and a smooth 3-point stroke. The defense is a work in progress, but George occupies a valuable archetype on the wing. He flashes as a passer and on-ball creator, even if the handle needs a lot of cleaning up. That, combined with believable 3-point success, makes George a strong upside bet in a weak class.
36. Tidjane Salaun, wing, Cholet
Height — 6'9
Wingspan — 7'1
Weight — 203
Age — 18.8
At 6-foot-9 with appealing explosiveness on the wing, Tidjane Salaun profiles as a strong upside bet in a class weak on top-end talent. He needs to become a more consistent shooter, but he will hit contested 3s, attack the lane fluidly, and make flash plays on defense. He will require a patient hand at the next level, but there is plenty of clay to be molded.
Read our full Tidjane Salaun scouting report here.
37. Adem Bona, big, UCLA
Height — 6'8
Wingspan — 7'4
Weight — 243
Age — 21.2
Adem Bona is a rugged rim-runner and shot-blocker who should earn NBA looks after his second season at UCLA. He doesn’t provide much in terms of ancillary skills, but his strength and athleticism as a finisher, combined with plus instincts on defense, provide a firm foundation. Foul trouble could limit Bona at the next level, though. He will need to improve his discipline and channel his energy more selectively.
38. Tyler Kolek, guard, Marquette
Height — 6'1
Wingspan — 6'3
Weight — 197
Age — 23.2
Tyler Kolek might be too smart to fail. He was the engine behind Marquette’s offense and arguably the best pure point guard in college basketball, consistently poking holes in the defense and spraying passes to the open shooter. He lacks size and athleticism, but Kolek is a slippery driver who excels at maintaining his dribble and probing the teeth of the defense, constantly on the lookout for slight fissures he can exploit. Kolek also happens to shoot 3s at an extremely high level, especially off the catch, which should allow him to fit within different personnel groups and roles at the next level.
39. Johnny Furphy, wing, Kansas
Height — 6'8
Wingspan — 6'8
Weight — 189
Age — 19.5
A 6-foot-8 freshman who can shoot the lights out, Johnny Furphy has a solid floor and ample room for growth. He doesn’t provide much of anything as a creator, but he finishes efficiently at the rim off cuts and straight-line drives. He’s a projectable athlete on the wing and his defensive energy is a plus. Think of Furphy as a coloring book. He has the outline of a great prospect — NBA teams will hope to fill it all in.
40. Jaylon Tyson, wing, California
Height — 6'6
Wingspan — 6'8
Weight — 218
Age — 21.5
Jaylon Tyson is a proficient on-ball creator at 6-foot-6, which carries natural appeal. He’s shooting 3s at a healthy clip, making quick passing reads on the move, and consistently creating advantages with ball-handling craft. He needs to cut down on turnovers and address concerns about streakiness, but players in Tyson’s mold are difficult to come by.
41. Tyler Smith, big, G League Ignite
Height — 6'9
Wingspan — 7'1
Weight — 224
Age — 19.6
Tyler Smith is 6-foot-9 with a beautiful lefty jumper that consistently finds the bottom of the net. He’s comfortable running off screens and stepping into movement jumpers like a wing, plus there’s defensive potential tied to his frame and athleticism.
42. Harrison Ingram, wing, North Carolina
Height — 6'5
Wingspan — 7'0
Weight — 234
Age — 21.5
At 6-foot-5, Harrison Ingram’s junior season transfer to North Carolina has paid dividends. He’s drilling spot-up 3s and operating effectively in a connective role, processing the game at a high level and firing quick-trigger passes to keep the offense in motion. Ingram is comfortable attacking downhill and firing passes on the move, too. Factor in a strong and physical presence on defense, and Ingram has positive role player traits in spades.
43. Jalen Bridges, wing, Baylor
Height — 6'7
Wingspan — 6'10
Weight — 213
Age — 23.1
With rather cut-and-dry appeal as a 3-and-D wing, Jalen Bridges is a strong role player bet. He defends multiple positions at 6-foot-7. On offense, he’s constantly hitting relocation 3s, cutting backdoor, or collecting easy buckets in transition. He doesn’t offer much in the self-creation department, but Bridges can complement stars and finish off possessions.
44. N'Faly Dante, big, Oregon
Height — 6'10
Wingspan — 7'6
Weight — 260
Age — 22.6
After five productive seasons at Oregon, N’Faly Dante is bound for his professional opportunity. At 6-foot-10 and 260 pounds, he’s a diligent rim protector and rebounder. Dante lacks flashy skills on offense, but he dominated Pac-12 and NCAA Tournament competition with dunks, short hooks, and putbacks. He was an elite defensive playmaker at the college level (1.7 steals, 1.9 blocks) with active hands that could be his calling card in the NBA.
45. Keshad Johnson, wing, Arizona
Height — 6'6
Wingspan — 6'10
Weight — 224
Age — 23
Keshad Johnson does the dirty work on both ends. He doesn’t offer much in the way of self-creation, but he’s a devoted screener and off-ball mover with the strength to absorb contact and finish plays inside. He hits enough 3s for confidence on that front. Meanwhile, the defensive effort is commendable at 6-foot-6 and 224 pounds. Johnson is built strong and should offer some positional versatility.
46. Trey Alexander, guard, Creighton
Height — 6'3
Wingspan — 6'11
Weight — 187
Age — 21.1
There are concerns about Trey Alexander’s limited size at 6-foot-3, but he’s one of the most efficient and versatile 3-point shooters in college basketball. Plus, the junior has made noticeable strides as a passer and driver who can supply invaluable connective tissue at the next level.
47. Cam Spencer, guard, UConn
Height — 6'3
Wingspan — 6'5
Weight — 205
Age — 24.2
A fifth-year senior and recent UConn transfer, Cam Spencer took center stage for one of college basketball’s top programs. He is a limited athlete at 24 years old, but the impressive perimeter shot-making and high basketball I.Q. stand out. Spencer works diligently in the “small things” department — screens, cuts, general hustle plays — and he makes sharp decisions in the flow of the offense.
48. Tristen Newton, guard, UConn
Height — 6'3
Wingspan — 6'7
Weight — 192
Age — 23.1
The dude is a proven winner. Back-to-back national championships since transferring to UConn will have NBA scouts locked on Tristen Newton. He’s a limited athlete who doesn’t hit 3s as prolifically as one might like, but his positional size and basketball I.Q. are appealing. Newton understands how to set the table and carve out finishes around the rim, despite his lack of burst. He’s 6-foot-3, capable of guarding a couple positions and fitting into various roles on offense, be it as an initiator or a connector.
49. Pelle Larsson, wing, Arizona
Height — 6'5
Wingspan — 6'8
Weight — 212
Age — 23.3
With appealing assist numbers, a skyrocketing 3-point percentage, and plenty of strong connective traits, 6-foot-5 Pelle Larsson has the look of an NBA wing. He needs to up his 3-point volume, but the spot-ups look smooth and he’s a smart off-ball operator, frequently moving into open space or attacking downhill off the catch.
50. Melvin Ajinca, wing, Saint-Quentin
Height — 6'7
Wingspan — 6'8
Weight — 214
Age — 20
A solidly built 6-foot-7 wing who torched nets from 3-point range in France, it’s not hard to see teams buying Melvin Ajinca’s high 3-and-D floor in a draft class plagued with uncertainty. He doesn’t create his own shots on a regular basis, but he can pop on drives to the rim and the 3s will fall fast and furious in the NBA.
51. Jamal Shead, guard, Houston
Height — 6'0
Wingspan — 6'3
Weight — 201
Age — 21.9
He’s only 6-foot with middling shooting percentages, which could leave some NBA scouts cold on Jamal Shead. But, at the end of the day, hoopers hoop. Shead has a knack for timely shots and he’s an outlier perimeter defender, constantly dogging the point of attack and erasing the impact of opposing ball-handlers. He earns a lot of comps to Jevon Carter and Jose Alvarado. Most NBA teams would love to have such a player.
52. Ulrich Chomche, big, NBA Academy Africa
Height — 6'10
Wingspan — 7'4
Weight — 232
Age — 18.4
The 18-year-old is extremely raw and will require due patience at the next level. But, standing 7-foot in shoes with a 7-foot-4 wingspan, Chomche is one of the best athletes in the draft. He moves well for his size, offers explosive verticality at the rim, and displays tantalizing flashes of skill. He needs to iron out the fundamentals, cut down on turnovers, and turn theory into reality, but watching Chomche rock the rim on lobs and fire bold passes from the free-throw area is enough to buy into the upside — especially in a weak draft.
53. Oso Ighodaro, big, Marquette
Height — 6'10
Wingspan — 6'11
Weight — 222
Age — 21.9
The Marquette senior presents a unique set of skills that screams useful (if atypical) NBA role player. At 6-foot-10, he’s a hard-nosed defender and a genuine passing hub on offense. He can spray passes all over the court facing up from the elbow and he’s a fixture in DHO actions for the Golden Eagles. He scores efficiently at the rim, too. The absence of a 3-point shot is a strike against him, but Ighodaro is young for a senior and the fundamentals are razor-sharp.
54. Bronny James, guard, USC
Height — 6'2
Wingspan — 6'7
Weight — 210
Age — 19.7
Bronny James lacks the explosive upside, but he’s a brilliant basketball mind who understands how to contribute in the small ways. He’s one of the best perimeter stoppers on the board and the jumper looks solid, despite woeful percentages. He doesn’t offer much self-creation at this stage, but he feasts on cuts to the rim and makes quick decisions in the flow of the offense.
Read our full Bronny James scouting report here.
55. Mantas Rubstavicius, wing, New Zealand Breakers
Height — 6'7
Wingspan — 6'7
Weight — 200
Age — 22.1
At 6-foot-7, Mantas Rubstavicius has a ton of traits NBA teams covet on the wing. He’s a plus shooter who can launch quickly off the catch. He also has a knack for beating closeouts, finishing with touch around the rim, and even making the occasional high-level pass on the move. He operates mostly north-to-south, but plus-shooting wings who offer ancillary skills tend to project well at the next level.
56. Trentyn Flowers, wing, Adelaide 36ers
Height — 6'7
Wingspan — 6'8
Weight — 201
Age — 19.3
Still very much a work in progress, Trentyn Flowers will keep scouts interested with his 6-foot-7 size and live-wire athleticism. He flashes impressive shot-making all over the floor and the bare bones of a jumbo-sized playmaker exist. That said, Flowers struggles as a processor and he’s best suited to a streamlined role at the moment. His jumper has been streaky for Adelaide and he’s probably a couple years away, at least, from impacting winning in the NBA.
57. Justin Edwards, wing, Kentucky
Height — 6'6
Wingspan — 6'10
Weight — 209
Age — 20.5
At 6-foot-6, Justin Edwards is an explosive lefty scorer who can attack downhill off the catch or feast on cuts to the rim. His pull-up jumper looks good and he can defend across the positional spectrum on the perimeter. The Wildcats can be a tricky team to scout because of John Calipari’s outmoded system, but Edwards has the talent to pop — as most Kentucky five-stars ultimately do. He will eventually want to showcase more aptitude on the ball to deliver on his initial first round hype.
58. Judah Mintz, guard, Syracuse
Height — 6'3
Wingspan — 6'4
Weight — 185
Age — 20.8
The Syracuse sophomore presents ample upside with his rim pressure and in-between scoring. Plus, the 3-point shooting is on the right path. Judah Mintz is a bursty downhill attacker who has solid point guard instincts and enough defensive oomph to overcome his slender 6-foot-3 frame.
59. A.J. Johnson, guard, Illawarra Hawks
Height — 6'5
Wingspan — 6'9
Weight — 167
Age — 19.5
A.J. Johnson is a 6-foot-5 late bloomer who flashes significant upside in the playmaking department. He’s crafty off the dribble and quick to dart downhill to collapse the defense before locating the open teammate. His jumper is promising and he operates with extreme self-assurance.
60. Reece Beekman, guard, Virginia
Height — 6'1
Wingspan — 6'7
Weight — 196
Age — 22.7
Reece Beekman, a 6-foot-1 senior, doesn’t possess flashy athleticism or elite physical tools. He simply knows how to play ball. He gets after it on defense and presents a useful balance of instinctual playmaking and 3-point shooting on offense. He can play on or off the ball and he should be ready for day-one contributions at the next level due to his experience.
2024 NBA Draft: Team needs and prospect fits
Featuring contributions from Christopher Kline and Ian Levy.
- Rim protection
- Perimeter defense
- 3-point shooting
Five prospects worth targeting: Donovan Clingan, Alex Sarr, Ron Holland, Reed Sheppard, Zaccharie Risacher
It's unclear which direction Atlanta plans to take this summer. Without control of their next three first-round picks, a typical rebuild is out of the cards. That won't necessarily prevent the front office from reshaping the roster with a major trade or two. Is Trae Young still around? How about Dejounte Murray?
In the end, Atlanta needs to improve the defense regardless. That is priority number one. — Christopher Kline
- Star power
- Star power
- Star power
Five prospects worth targeting: Alex Sarr, Zaccharie Risacher, Reed Sheppard, Donovan Clingan, Rob Dillingham
For all intents and purposes, the Wizards are a clean slate. Bilal Coulibaly had a surprisingly frisky rookie season but it’s still not clear if his ceiling is as a high-level role player or the kind of star who dictates how you play and build a roster. No one else on the roster is locked into their future plans and no one else appears to be more than a role player at their best. With the No. 2 and the No 26 picks, the Wizards are free to take a swing on upside and star potential and not worry really at all about position or how that prospect might fit into a hypothetical future framework. — Ian Levy
- Backup point guard
- Rim protection
- Win-now pieces
Five prospects worth targeting: Reed Sheppard, Donovan Clingan, Alex Sarr, Rob Dillingham, Ron Holland
Houston has some of the best depth in the NBA and a roster that's ready to compete under Ime Udoka. Therefore, this pick should accomplish a simple goal — rounding out the rotation with a day-one, winning contributor. Maybe Houston swings for upside instead, but adding a different flavor of big man behind Alperen Sengun or a Fred VanVleet understudy would be ideal. — CK
- Primary initiator
- Perimeter defense
- 3-point shooting
Five prospects worth targeting: Ron Holland, Nikola Topic, Isaiah Collier, Zaccharie Risacher, Devin Carter
The Spurs should take off pretty quickly with Victor Wembanyama in the lineup. It's all about building around a generational talent now. The Spurs need a point guard to feed Wemby easy looks at the rim or behind the 3-point line. After that, bolstering the perimeter defense is a necessity. Even Wemby can't clean up every blow-by or backdoor cut. — CK
- 3-point shooting
- Rim protection
- Positional versatility
Five prospects worth targeting: Matas Buzelis, Ron Holland, Reed Sheppard, Dalton Knecht, Cody Williams
Detroit has a lot to figure out under new management. Trajan Langdon isn't starting with a blank slate, as Cade Cunningham, Jaden Ivey, and Ausar Thompson are all viable building blocks. It's damn close, though, and the Pistons should focus on upside if it's available. At the same time, adding another non-shooter would be difficult to stomach. A wing should be the priority at No. 5. — CK
- Perimeter defense
- Halfcourt playmaking
- Wing depth
Five prospects worth targeting: Stephon Castle, Ron Holland, Matas Buzelis, Cody Williams, Isaiah Collier
Charlotte figures to move in a new direction with a rookie coach and a fresh-faced front office. LaMelo Ball and Brandon Miller are an excellent foundation to build on, but this pick could make or break a fragile rebuild. Ideally, Charlotte finds a versatile defender who can handle tough assignments and buoy the halfcourt offense with some additional playmaking. — CK
- Wing depth
- Perimeter defense
- Rim protection
Five prospects worth targeting: Ron Holland, Donovan Clingan, Cody Williams, Matas Buzelis, Zach Edey
Portland has a ton of talented offensive guards to build around, but with Jerami Grant popping up in trade rumors, there's not much else to bank on. The Blazers need to build up their wing depth or potentially find a proper defensive anchor to spell Deandre Ayton, if not outright take over the starting five spot. — CK
- Interior enforcer
- Pick-and-roll big
- 3-point shooting
Five prospects worth targeting: Donovan Clingan, Zach Edey, Ron Holland, Rob Dillingham, Jared McCain
The Grizzlies are expected to bounce right back to contention next season with a healthy Ja Morant and Marcus Smart. The simplest priority here is to replace Steven Adams with another screen-setting, rim-finishing big who can free up Jaren Jackson Jr. to obliterate opposing offenses as a roamer. The Grizzlies also need another shooter or two on the wing. No matter which direction the front office goes, Memphis should (and will) prioritize fit and immediate utility as much as talent. — CK
- Primary Initiator
- Perimeter Defense
- Self-Creation
Five prospects worth targeting: Nikola Topic, Isaiah Collier, Ron Holland, Cody Williams, Devin Carter
Utah has a balanced roster, almost to a fault. The Jazz need proper star-power to elevate the collective to the next level. Lauri Markkanen is great, but he's one of the league's most exceptional off-ball weapons. He's tailored to be the No. 2 on a contender, not a primary weapon. As such, Utah would benefit from a legitimate lead ball-handler or self-creation source on the perimeter. Will Hardy's offense tends to spread the wealth, but Utah needs a real go-to weapon when the game slows down. — CK
- Backcourt starter
Five prospects worth targeting: Devin Carter, Dalton Knecht, Ja’Kobe Walter, Jared McCain, Rob Dillingham
The Bulls are not one to pursue conventional wisdom but, despite all evidence to the contrary, I’m going to give them the benefit of the doubt this year and assume they’re not signing DeMar DeRozan, they’re trading Zach LaVine and Nikola Vucevic and trying to rebuild on the fly around Coby White, Ayo Dosunmu and Patrick Williams. That leaves a lot of holes that will need to be filled but at this range, they’re likely looking for a backcourt partner for Coby White with the upside to be a starter going forward, followed by some size and/or shooting on the wings and in the frontcourt. — IL
- Size and physicality
- Rebounding
- Versatility
Five prospects worth targeting: Ron Holland, Donovan Clingan, Zach Edey, Yves Missi, Tristan da Silva
OKC has long prioritized the intersection of size and skill on draft night. The Thunder essentially demand dribble, pass, shoot ability from all five positions, although that could change with this draft. The key to taking the next step is adding more physicality (especially in the frontcourt) and a steady presence on the glass. OKC needs to be able to play bigger against the Western Conference heavyweights. — CK
- 3-and-D wing
- Swiss army knives
Five prospects worth targeting: Dalton Knecht, Cody Williams, Tristan da Silva, Ron Holland, Tidjane Salaun
The Kings are likely making some other moves this offseason and there is a good chance they’ll be trying to replace Harrison Barnes and/or Kevin Huerter in some capacity this offseason. It makes sense than that they would target movement shooters and bigger 3-and-D wings with their two picks. — IL
- 3-and-D wing
- Swiss army knives
Five prospects worth targeting: Devin Carter, Cody Williams, Tristan da Silva, Kyle Filipowski, Bub Carrington
On draft night, the Miami Heat likely won’t know yet if they’ll have Jimmy Butler next season or if they’ll be trading him and trying to reload. In either situation, the Heat have a type — experienced, versatile, positionless players who can do a bit of everything. Whether they’re plugging them into an aspiring contender or a rebuilt team headlined by Bam Adebayo, Tyler Herro and whoever they get for Butler, the same probably holds. — IL
- 3-and-D wings
- Backup center
- Complementary playmaking
Five prospects worth targeting: Jared McCain, Tristan da Silva, Isaiah Collier, Kyle Filipowski, Bub Carrington
The Sixers rather explicitly need a backup center, but that isn't necessarily a top priority in the draft. Daryl Morey needs to fill out the supporting cast around Joel Embiid and Tyrese Maxey this summer. He's starting with a blank slate, which allows Philadelphia to go in various directions here. Assuming the Sixers keep the pick, expect a competent 3-point shooter or a high-level wing defender. That is, unless Morey swings for upside, as he's prone to do. — CK
- 3-and-D wing
- Secondary creator
- Big man depth
Five prospects worth targeting: Cody Williams, Tristan da Silva, Bub Carrington, Kevin McCullar Jr., Kyle Filipowski
The Lakers are almost certainly shopping the No. 17 pick in search of a third-star who can help reopen their championship window. On the off chance they end up keeping this pick, they’ll likely be looking for a plug-and-play, 3-and-D wing who can hit some 3s or microwave scoring type off the bench. Pencil in Bronny James for the No. 55 pick. — IL
- Table-setting point guard
- 3-point shooting
- Backup center
Five prospects worth targeting: Jared McCain, Bub Carrington, Ja'Kobe Walter, Johnny Furphy, Kel'el Ware
Orlando needs shooting in the worst way. Paolo Banchero and Franz Wagner are deadly slashers and the Magic have no trouble stringing together stops defensively. That won't translate to postseason success until the rest of the offense can keep up. In addition to more 3-point volume, Orlando would do well to add a legitimate table-setter on the perimeter — ideally a pick-and-roll savant with juice as a pull-up shooter. Markelle Fultz is a free agent and Cole Anthony is best as a bench guard. — CK
- Interior defensive anchor
- Frontcourt shooting
- Wing shooting
Five prospects worth targeting: Kel’el Ware, Yves Missi, Zach Edey, Kyshawn George, Bub Carrington
The Raptors are in a strange in-between phase, pivoting toward a roster built around Immanuel Quickley and Scottie Barnes but without a clear idea of how close they are to competing for a playoff spot. As such, they have a lot of hypothetical holes to fill and could go in many different directions. They have solid veteran bigs but might need to target a younger big who could anchor the Barnes/Quickley roster of the future defensively. Around that, they’ll likely be looking at anyone who can provide a little shooting to create space for Barnes and Quickley. — IL
- Perimeter creation
- Frontcourt shooting
- Wing shooting
Five prospects worth targeting: Kyle Filipowski, Tristan da Silva, Johnny Furphy, Jared McCain, Kyshawn George
At this point, it sure seems like the Cavaliers will be bringing back both Jarrett Allen and Darius Garland and going into this draft trying to address their most obvious holes from last season — a lack of threatening complementary shooters and a lack of complementary creation to threaten the defense when opponents loaded up on Darius Garland and Donovan Mitchell. The shooting is essential enough that it doesn’t matter so much what position it comes from — they could use better floor-spacing bigs, wings and backup guards. — IL
- Jonas Valanciunas replacement
- Backcourt creator
Five prospects worth targeting: Kel’el Ware, Zach Edey, Yves Missi, DaRon Holmes II, Bub Carrington
The New Orleans Pelicans’ needs could change a lot based on what they do with Brandon Ingram and what pieces they’re able to return in a trade. But in a vacuum, they’ll likely be looking for a defensive-minded big who can help replace Jonas Valanciunas and a guard who can hit 3s and threaten the defense off the dribble as a secondary or tertiary creator. — IL
- Big man depth
- 3-and-D depth
- Backup point guard
Five prospects worth targeting: Kel’el Ware, Zach Edey, Yves Missi, DaRon Holmes II, Dillon Jones
What the Phoenix Suns need, more than anything, is a defensive-minded big man or a defensive-minded big forward who can play this year. Because of that, there’s a good chance they explore trading this pick. But if they hold onto it they have to find someone who plays some minutes behind or next to Jusuf Nurkic and contribute to an improved interior defense. — IL
- A Brook Lopez replacement
- A Malik Beasley replacement
- High-upside gamble
Five prospects worth targeting: DaRon Holmes II, Kyle Filipowski, Bub Carrington, Terrence Shannon Jr., Tyler Smith
Injuries were the most obvious reason the Bucks were knocked out in the first round of the playoffs but they weren’t the only reason. This team sacrificed depth in the Damian Lillard trade and even if Lillard, Giannis and Doc Rivers build something coherent and harmonic next season, they still need to address depth and the draft if one of their few paths to doing it.
Malik Beasley’s shooting was key last season and he may be gone in free agency. Brook Lopez is still an essential defensive piece but prone to injury. Both of the players may need to be replaced, the Bucks need anyone else who could be counted on to play big minutes in a playoff series and as long as we’re building a wishlist could use a young project with high-upside, the kind of wild card who could pan out into a game-changer even if it’s an unlikely outcome. — IL
- Perimeter creation
- Wing shooting
- Big man depth
Five prospects worth targeting: Terrence Shannon Jr., Kevin McCullar Jr., Bub Carrington, DaRon Holmes II, Ajay Mitchell
The Knicks made a strong playoff run and if Julius Randle had been healthy all the way through, or if Jalen Brunson hadn’t gotten hurt against the Pacers, there’s a good chance they could have made it to the Eastern Conference Finals. They will likely re-sign OG Anunoby this summer, try to keep Isaiah Hartenstein and hope depth and continuity are enough to let them break through.
As such, their three clustered picks at the end of the first round and the beginning of the second aren’t essential to their present. They could explore packaging them to trade up if there is a specific prospect they really like. But if they keep them, they’ll likely be looking for secondary wing creator types, who can shoot and have a high defensive floor. And for one of the three they may look for an insurance policy in case Hartenstein leaves. — IL
- Perimeter creation
- Wing shooting
Five prospects worth targeting: Nikola Djurisic, Terrence Shannon Jr., Baylor Scheierman, Kyshawn George, Tyler Kolek
The Timberwolves had a magical season and will have most of their key pieces back next year as they try to advance one step further. They got a lot of mileage out of Anthony Edwards’ singular brilliance, the veteran savvy of Mike Conley, the defense of Rudy Gobert and the complementary scoring of Karl-Anthony Towns and Naz Reid. But they also had shaky wing shooters like Jaden McDaniels and Kyle Anderson on the floor for a lot of key minutes and could use both more floor spacing and another backcourt player who can threaten the defense off the dribble. — IL
- Secondary creation
- Bench scoring
- 3-and-D depth
Five prospects worth targeting: Terrence Shannon Jr., Baylor Scheierman, Kevin McCullar, Kyshawn George, Tyler Kolek
There is a chance the Nuggets lose Kentavious Caldwell-Pope in free agency and/or explore trading Michael Porter Jr. to build up some more depth. But the safest assumption seems to be that they role into next season with the same starting five and use their two draft picks to try and add more offensive firepower to a bench unit currently built around the only mildly threatening versatility of Christian Braun and Peyton Watson. — IL
- Big man depth
- Big wing depth
- Shooting
Five prospects worth targeting: DaRon Holmes II, Adem Bona, Baylor Scheierman, Kyshawn George, Johnny Furphy
The Celtics are in an incredible position, coming off a championship with a relatively young roster that is, for all intents and purposes, locked up for the next few years. They don’t have any obvious holes although big man depth could be the most pressing need with Kristaps Porzingis facing offseason surgery, Al Horford potentially considering retirement and Xavier Tillman and Luke Kornet in unrestricted free agency.
The Celtics have the luxury of looking at athletic projects at the 5 as well as bigger wings and backcourt players who fit their focus on shooting and versatile defense, without needing to find someone who contributes anytime soon. — IL
- Perimeter defense
- Rebounding
- Athletes
Five prospects worth targeting: Kevin McCullar Jr., Jonathan Mogbo, Keshad Johnson, Jalen Bridges, Harrison Ingram
Indiana made its way to the Eastern Conference Finals on the strength of an elite offense. Tyrese Haliburton is an all-world engine and the Pacers get up 3s as well as any team in basketball. Now, it's time to starting getting stops, too. Myles Turner is a great anchor, but the Pacers lack physicality at the point of attack and cede far too many second-chance points to the opposition. Loading up on solid defenders and more connective tissue should be the goal with three second-round picks. — CK
- Backup point guard
- 3-and-D wings
- Backup center
Five prospects worth targeting: Jonathan Mogbo, Juan Núñez, Trey Alexander, Jalen Bridges, Adem Bona
The Clippers probably can't expect immediate contributions from this pick, but depth is a real issue for Los Angeles. As the new CBA takes effect, it will be hard to build around such an expensive core. The Clippers need solid, versatile role players. Backup point guard is a potential position of need, whether Russell Westbrook sticks around or not. Los Angeles would also benefit from a sturdy alternative behind Ivica Zubac. — CK
- 3-and-D wing
- Shot creation
Five prospects worth targeting: Jamal Shead, Mantas Rubstavicius, Justin Edwards, Judah Mintz, Bronny James
The Mavericks came up short in the NBA Finals but finally seem to have found the right pieces around Luka Doncic. Their new bigs helped a ton and P.J. Washington was a game-changer on the wing. But you can never have enough 3-and-D wings to plug and play for different matchups. It’s also a long-shot to find someone like this at the end of the second-round, but they could use another shot-creator for minutes when either Doncic or Irving are sitting. — IL
- Upside
- Table-setting point guard
- Connectors
Five prospects worth targeting: A.J. Johnson, Tristen Newton, Trey Alexander, Ulrich Chomche, Reece Beekman
Brooklyn doesn't own a draft pick in 2024, but there's nothing preventing the front office from trading for or purchasing a second-round selection. We can probably rule out a more bold maneuver (Mikal Bridges could get Brooklyn into the top-3), but if the Nets do emerge from their slumber, the focus should be on upside swings or stable playmaking in the backcourt. — CK