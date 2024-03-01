Matas Buzelis: ‘I think I should be’ No. 1 overall pick
G League Ignite forward Matas Buzelis tells FanSided he should be the first overall pick in June.
On All-Star weekend, a star was born. That is the hope, at least, for G League Ignite wing Matas Buzelis. The 19-year-old took part in the Rising Stars Challenge, his first national TV exposure for a number of NBA fans. He won them over with one shot.
Game on the line, Buzelis rebounded a miss, posted up Brandon Miller, and drilled the game-winning jumper with a hand in his face. Not only did Buzelis end the game; he beat a collection of the best young talent in the NBA — sticking one right in the reigning No. 2 pick's eye.
The G League squad beat the NBA squad. That's quite a story, even in an exhibition setting. The next day, Buzelis spoke with FanSided from the Panini Prizm Lounge in Indianapolis. When asked what he proved to the masses in the Rising Stars Challenge, he kept his answer short and simple.
"What I think I showed in the game: I can get my teammates involved, but also score when I need to. And, just win the game."
Buzelis has been on a heater for the G League Ignite lately, carrying over his All-Star weekend momentum. With Ron Holland out due to injury, more is on Buzelis' plate. The projected top-10 pick has been up to the challenge. In three games since the break, Buzelis is averaging 15.3 points, 6.0 rebounds, and 2.0 blocks on 50.0 percent shooting.
Matas Buzelis is on the rise as NBA Draft edges closer
It's impossible to watch Buzelis and not come away impressed. There are shortcomings, of course. A common critique in draft circles is his lack of assertiveness. Buzelis handles the rock fluidly for a 6-foot-9 wing, but his negative assist-to-turnover ratio is a sticking point. The handle is loose, and Buzelis can struggle against physicality.
To balance out the negatives, Buzelis flashes the sort of versatile skill set every NBA team covets on the perimeter. He's a high-feel passer, an active cutter, and a talented shot-maker. The 3-point percentage has floundered (.313), but Buzelis shoots fluidly off the dribble and displays soft touch around the rim. He is a better shooter than the numbers suggest, point blank.
With very little established talent at the top of the board, Buzelis continues to receive buzz as a potential No. 1 pick. He began the season in ESPN's top four. In addition to the scalable offensive repertoire, Buzelis covers a ton of ground on defense. He's aggressively rotating for weak-side blocks and consistently mucking up passing lanes. A lot of boxes are checked.
For his money, Buzelis believes he should be the No. 1 pick when all is said and done.
"Of course I think I should be No. 1, but it’s not up to me. Well, it is up to me, if I play well and show progression."
What sets Buzelis apart from his peers? He believes it's a matter of work ethic.
"Also, I’d say I think I am No. 1 because I work extremely hard, no matter how bad I played the day before, or how good I played. I’m always going to show up and work."
We asked Buzelis if he preferred to go as high as possible, or if he was focused on team fit. He doubled down on the desire to go No. 1 but stressed the inherent unpredictability of the process. Whoever does draft the Chicago native will have his loyalty.
"Of course higher is better, but whatever team believes in me, I’m always going to have my loyalty to them. "
Buzelis has approached the G League season with an open mind and a coachability that you don't always find in highly-touted high school prospects. Buzelis has been floating near the top of draft boards since well before his arrival at Ignite, but his approach this season has been to listen to coaches and fit in — even if it comes at the expense of his statistics.
"For me, it’s whatever the coach tells me to do, I’m going to do to the best of my ability. If he tells me I just need to play defense, that’s what I’m going to do. If he tells me I just need to shoot 3s, that’s what I’m going to do. I’ll try to be the best at that."
As for current NBA players whom Buzelis looks up to, he named three bonafide stars — Luka Doncic, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, and Paul George. An impressive trio, no doubt. Buzelis will need to work doubly hard to reach that level, but his playmaking flourishes at 6-foot-9 are enough to make scouts at least think about the parallels. Buzelis needs to improve, especially in terms of ball-handling craft, but the rough outline of a future star is very much in place.
ESPN's latest mock draft has Buzelis projected fourth overall to the Charlotte Hornets. He would coincidentally join forces with Brandon Miller, over whom he nailed that game-winning shot in the Rising Stars game.
It's too early to project specific teams with any level of certainty, but Buzelis is officially on the rise. The No. 1 pick is within his grasp. There is a lot of competition, but the adaptability of Buzelis' skill set and the sky-high value of his specific archetype could afford him a meaningful edge once the draft gets closer. If it comes down to splitting hairs, most NBA front offices will side with the big playmaking wing. Such is life in today's NBA.
It has been a difficult season all around for the Ignite program, but Buzelis has a chance to be the first player from the G League selected first overall. That could change the narrative around Ignite rather drastically.
Panini America hosted Matas Buzelis along with other NBA players and legends at the Panini Prizm Lounge in Indianapolis during NBA All-Star Weekend
Panini is the Exclusive Trading Card Partner of the NBA. You can get Panini NBA Trading Cards at Walmart, Target and hobby stores nationwide, and you can also start collecting your favorite NBA players as Digital Collectibles on the Panini America platform at www.PaniniAmerica.net.