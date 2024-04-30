2024 NBA Draft scouting report: Matas Buzelis
An up and down season with the G League Ignite leaves Matas Buzelis with a lot to prove at the next level.
Matas Buzelis' season with the G League Ignite was an up-and-down affair. It was that way for the entire program, frankly, which has now been disbanded due to the changing landscape of college sports post-NIL. Buzelis was stuck in a rather poor basketball situation on the worst team in the G League. And yet, he still made a compelling case to NBA Draft scouts in a season where upside was hard to detect.
This is a weak class, so eyeballs will naturally gravitate toward the 6-foot-10 wing that can handle, pass, and shoot. Buzelis carries his share of flaws into the pre-draft cycle, but in terms of archetype and long-term potential, few prospects can touch the 19-year-old Chicago native.
Buzelis averaged 14.1 points, 6.6 rebounds, and 1.9 assists on .455/.261/.696 splits in 31.0 minutes for Ignite. He told FanSided that he believes he should be the No. 1 pick.
"I think I am No. 1 because I work extremely hard, no matter how bad I played the day before, or how good I played. I’m always going to show up and work."
He didn't get the chance to perform on the national stage like several of his collegiate peers, but Buzelis battled professional competition on a weekly basis and more than held his own. When Ron Holland went down with an injury late in the season, Buzelis was thrust into a more prominent role for Ignite. That afforded him a higher volume of on-ball reps and the chance to convince skeptics of his dynamism.
Now, the focus shifts to which NBA team falls in love — and how early in the draft that affection manifests.
Matas Buzelis NBA Draft bio
Height: 6-foot-10
Weight: 208 pounds
Birthdate: Oct. 13, 2004
Position: Small Forward/Power Forward
Offensive Role: Slashing Wing
Defensive Role: Roaming Wing
Projected Draft Range: 1-10
NBA Draft highlights
Strengths
Smart NBA front offices are constantly on the prowl for big, playmaking wings. It's the way of the modern game. Buzelis fits the bill, often with tremendous flair. He's a slippery slasher, equipped with a swift first step and a deep bag of tricks for finishing around the basket.
He needs to tighten up his handle, but Buzelis has all the hallmarks of an effective complementary playmaker. He's comfortable launching 3s off the catch, but he's even better attacking closeouts, eating up space on drives to the rim, and using that pressure to either score inside or locate teammates on the perimeter. Buzelis plays a heads-up style of offense and is selfless, sometimes to a fault.
Buzelis should fit into a variety of roles on offense. He's tailor-made for two-man actions at the next level, whether he's curling around a DHO and attacking downhill or setting screens and spraying passes off the short roll. If he's asked to stand on the wing or occupy the dunker's spot, Buzelis will do it. He needs to prove his mettle as a shooter at the next level, but the malleability of Buzelis' skill set should increase the number of teams interested in his services on draft night.
The 3s didn't fall much last season, but Buzelis was considered a plus shooter in high school and he displays soft touch around the basket. He has a penchant for touch shots in the paint or just outside it. He's not a gear-shift handler, but Buzelis is excellent at stopping on a dime and creating space with step-backs or turnarounds in the mid-range. He also has some post-up utility with a chance to really punish mismatches as he adds strength at the next level.
He will deal with halfcourt ebbs and flows early on in the NBA, but Buzelis' athleticism shines the most in transition. If he's running full speed on the fast break, it's hard to stop. What Buzelis lacks in strength or pure explosiveness, he makes up for with long strides and impressive agility. When he takes it strong to the rim, Buzelis is capable of punching it through the net with force or hanging for finesse finishes.
In addition to his myriad offensive attributes, Buzelis is a strong positional rebounder and defender. He was a real playmaking threat on that end for Ignite (1.9 blocks, 0.9 steals), often roaming off non-shooters and creating havoc as a weak-side rim protector. He can slide his feet, switch screens, and contain the point of attack well enough in most matchups, too.
Buzelis displayed an encouraging willingness to embrace his role in the G League. NBA scouts often wanted more out of Buzelis, but he regularly stuffed the stat sheet and approached the game in a way that promoted team cohesion. Ignite was beyond his saving last season, but Buzelis was a bright spot in a dark storm.
Weaknesses
Buzelis shot 26.1 percent on 3s for Ignite. That is obviously a point of concern. The usefulness of Buzelis' skill set tanks considerably if NBA teams don't guard him behind the 3-point line. He's not quick enough to put constant pressure on the rim if the paint is packed, and he's not a plus-plus defender. His value is primarily rooted in offense.
Aggression is often cited as a concern with Buzelis. He averaged 2.0 free throw attempts per game last season, leaning on fallbacks and floaters a lot. While he's capable of strong takes, Buzelis far too often shied away from contact — or shied away from responsbility altogether. Unselfishness is a positive trait, but scouts wanted to see Buzelis test the limits of his skill set with the Ignite. He entered the season billed as a No. 1 favorite, but lost steam due to the inconsistency of his output and approach.
Right now, Buzelis profiles more as a secondary creator and connective passer than an on-ball hub. He is capable of developing into a go-to option, but in addition to the 3-point shooting, Buzelis needs to improve in two key areas — strength and ball-handling. Buzelis uncorks some impressive dribble moves when he gets a runway to the rim, but Buzelis' coordination often falls apart under intense on-ball pressure. His handle gets loose, he stumbles into haphazard passes, and he gets bullied by stronger wings. That factors into the lack of free throws and at-rim finishing, too. Buzelis needs to add muscle, especially when leveling up to NBA competition. The 19-year-old averaged more turnovers (2.2) than assists (1.9) last season. He needs to tighten the screws before he's ready for significant individual responsibility.
As for defense, Buzelis does far more damage in the team ecosystem, as a helper and disruptor, than he does on the ball. He has the lateral quickness to slide with most wings, but twitchy guards regularly blow by Buzelis in space. NBA wings and forwards will also take it straight to Buzelis' chest, where the strength factor comes back into play. He is going to concede position and pick up fouls more than his team wants.
Final summary
Buzelis plays with a competitive spirit, despite the aggression concerns. He creates events on defense, makes flashy plays out in transition, and occupies a chameleonic role on offense. The intersection between size and skill is ever-important in today's game. That places Buzelis' ceiling higher than most, if not all of the prospects on the board.
It's a matter of figuring out his floor. The 3s are a real swing skill. If Buzelis is stretching defenses to the perimeter, his slashing will prove highly impactful. If he receives the Josh Giddey treatment, it will lead to second-guessing, stonewalled drives, and significant growing pains.
Generally, it's smart to bank on high-I.Q., 6-foot-10 wings that can pass on the move, hit specialty jumpers, and cover ground on defense. Buzelis will require polishing and patience, just as most teenagers do, but the final product should be something exceedingly useful. Whether he's a super-charged role player or a future All-Star, Buzelis checks too many boxes to fall outside the top 10 on draft night.