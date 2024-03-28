2024 NBA Draft scouting report: Donovan Clingan
UConn big man Donovan Clingan has shined on the March Madness stage. Can he dominate at the NBA level, too?
Donovan Clingan would have been a first-round pick last season, but he opted to return to UConn for a sophomore campaign. The decision appears to have paid off, with Clingan's stock peaking at the right time.
He is the centerpiece of the best team in college basketball. The Huskies' balanced attack can make it hard for individual players to stand out, but Clingan has been exceptional down the stretch. It all culminated with his remarkable Round of 32 performance against Northwestern, in which he recorded 14 points, 14 rebounds, and eight blocks.
With a notoriously weak draft class at the top, Clingan's well-defined skill set, not to mention his consistent success on the March Madness stage, could appeal to NBA scouts. While Clingan may not possess the same offensive upside as others in the lottery conversation, he's a prospect who has firmly mastered the fundamentals.
His bankable presence on both ends — combined with physical tools that place him in rarefied air even by NBA standards — make him a prospect worthy of your full attention.
Donovan Clingan NBA Draft bio
Height: 7-foot-2
Weight: 265 pounds
Birthdate: Feb. 23, 2004
Position: Center
Offensive Role: Interior Finisher
Defensive Role: Rim Protector
Projected Draft Range: 5-20
NBA Draft highlights
Strengths
We can start with Donovan Clingan's literal strength. Listed 7-foot-2 and 265 pounds, Clingan is virtually impossible to bump off his spot. Whether he's looking to score at the rim or defending in the post, Clingan will hold his ground.
The offensive progress from Clingan has been substantial. He's not the most elegant post scorer, but he excels in the pick-and-roll. There isn't a better screen-setter in the draft; Clingan's wide stance, broad shoulders, and textbook fundamentals allow him to generate a ton of advantages for his ball-handlers. Once he's rolling to the rim, Clingan is great at sealing off his defender and establishing favorable position in the lane.
Clingan is a real vertical threat, too, blessed with a 7-foot-7 wingspan and the wide catch radius that comes with it. While he doesn't necessarily display soft touch on his shot, Clingan is quite dexterous for his size. He can reel in difficult catches and regularly operate as a lob threat out of the pick-and-roll or in the dunker's spot.
He lacks advanced footwork, but Clingan makes up for it with simple finishes and effort plays. He's a dominant force on the offensive glass, generating second-chance opportunities. He can also pass quite well for his size, making crisp reads on the short roll or even operating as a passing hub at the elbow on occasion. Factor in his screen-setting expertise, and Clingan should thrive in various two-man actions at the next level. He won't operate as a go-to scorer, but he's more than adequate as a play-finisher and connector.
What sets Clingan apart, at least as far as the NBA Draft is concerned, is defense. That gaping wingspan and towering frame comes in quite handy. Clingan isn't going to switch screens and guard the perimeter, but he's fluid in space relative to your standard 7-foot-2 bruiser. More often than not, the 20-year-old can step up and nimbly guard pick-and-roll actions. He has all the tools of an elite drop coverage rim protector.
Clingan will block shots (2.4 per game) and inhale rebounds. He's a smart and sound defender, avoiding silly fouls and expertly deploying his strength in the post. Clingan doesn't need to leap haphazardly for blocks; he's tall enough to stand vertically and maintain legal guarding position. His defensive wins are based on timing and positioning, not athletic flourishes.
NBA teams looking for a dependable defensive anchor who can do the little things on both ends will look in Clingan's direction. What he lacks in upside, he makes up for with a polished, ready-now skill set that is brimming with valuable attributes.
Weaknesses
The primary concern with Clingan — especially as a potential top-10 pick — is his ceiling. He lacks touch, so on the rare occasion where Clingan doesn't establish position in the paint, he can struggle to convert. Clingan's free throw percentage is abysmal (58.3 percent), so there's not much hope in terms of him developing a jumper. Clingan's offensive contributions are bound to the paint, with the exception of his screening and passing equity.
On the defensive end, it's fair to wonder how well Clingan will hold up against the speed and spacing of NBA basketball. He should be fine in drop coverage schemes, but offenses will try to pull Clingan out of the paint and isolate him on switches. He doesn't have the foot speed to hang with twitchier guards or wings (or even bigs) on an island, and the up-and-down nature of NBA games could present a new challenge.
Clingan's utility is going to remain streamlined at the next level. He's going to score almost exclusively off of dunks, layups, and offensive rebounds. On defense, he will need the right scheme, and certain matchups will test him — especially projecting toward the playoffs. That doesn't mean Clingan isn't valuable, but compared to other top prospects, he lacks a degree of malleability.
Final summary
Clingan started his sophomore season a bit slow relative to expectations, but he picked up steam down the stretch. By the time the NCAA Tournament arrived, Clingan was playing like one of the best players in the country. His skill set is simple. There's not a ton of fluff to it. That could turn off certain teams, but the relative dependability of Clingan's strengths — his potential to contribute immediately as a screener, rim-runner, and shot-blocker — could appeal to teams that are looking to win games next season.
Even in today's NBA, where versatility and perimeter skill are the name of the game, teams need size and physicality in the frontcourt. Clingan has the chance to stonewall elite bigs in the post, deter dribble penetration, and change the geometry of opposing offenses. Pair him with an elite point guard and the right collection of shooters on offense, and he should thrive straight away.