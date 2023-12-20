2024 NBA Draft scouting report: Isaiah Collier
Isaiah Collier has been one of the most productive freshmen in college basketball. Next up, the NBA Draft lottery.
The 2024 NBA Draft class stands out, mostly for negative reasons. There are several international and G League candidates in the mix for No. 1 overall, and there's very little certainty near the top. Gone are the days of Victor Wembanyama, or Anthony Edwards, or Ben Simmons. Rather than a surefire, obvious No. 1 dude, we are left to sift through several viable candidates depending on team context and theoretical upside.
Still, despite the relative unease associated with the 2024 class, there's something to be said for producing in college. We have seen NBA teams covet the "proven" college contributor over less conventional options time and time again. Ask Brandon Miller, or Deandre Ayton. It's how the league works.
Right now, it's hard to pick a better college prospect than USC point guard Isaiah Collier. Leading the charge for the Trojans' talented backcourt, Collier immediately popped due to his singular physical tools and attacking mentality.
In 10 games to date, Collier has averaged 16.6 points, 2.7 rebounds, and 4.1 assists on .496/.333/.682 splits in 29.5 minutes. He is the head of the snake for USC's offense, tasked with pressuring the rim, creating out of pick-and-rolls, and scoring relentlessly at the rim.
Let's dive in.
Isaiah Collier NBA Draft bio
Height: 6-foot-5
Weight: 210 pounds
Birthdate: Oct. 8, 2004
Position: Point Guard
Offensive Role: Primary initiator, playmaking slasher
Defensive Role: POA guard defender
Projected Draft Range: 1-10
NBA Draft highlights
Strengths
Isaiah Collier has special, special tools. At 6-foot-5, he's blessed with elite core strength and broad shoulders. He drives the lane like Derrick Henry, shedding defenders with well-timed shoulder bumps and maintaining his balance through contact better than your average 19-year-old point guard. His quick first step leads to constant penetration and he's a foul line frequenter. Collier is averaging 12.5 free throw attempts per 100 possessions, on par with Ja Morant's sophomore season at Murray State. Collier's strength of competition is much better, obviously.
It has been a constant parade to the rim or the charity stripe for Collier, who is shooting a healthy 54.7 percent on 2-point attempts. There are also impressive passing flashes to complement the scoring. He doesn't always play the most reactive brand of basketball, but Collier is capable of roping cross-court skip passes out of pick-and-rolls and he creates a ton of passing lanes with his paint pressure.
Collier still has to develop his scoring repertoire, but he's full of crafty floaters and funky in-between shots. He doesn't have the most fluid pull-up mechanics, but he can stop on a dime and create space effortlessly. The touch is at least workable, and he's shooting well enough from 3-point range (33.3 percent on 2.7 attempts) to maintain optimism.
On defense, the tools are great. Collier can slide his feet, bully ball-handlers at the point of attack, and potentially guard up a few positions due to his size and bulk. There's room for improvement, but the foundation is solid.
Weaknesses
Collier averages 4.4 turnovers to 4.2 assists as of this writing. That's a troublesome trend for a point guard. For every impressive live-dribble slingshot to the open shooter, Collier will hit a wall in the paint and cough up a turnover under pressure. There are moments where the anticipation lags and Collier's decision-making breaks down. Most young point guards struggle similarly, but it's an area of concern NBA teams will highlight.
It's also fair to question Collier's outlook as a shooter. His 68.2 free throw percentage is below average and the 3-point volume is lacking. He's most comfortable on spot-up 3s when he has time to load and release. He doesn't hit very many pull-ups with a hand in his face, which could allow defenders to sag off and pack the paint. That will only exacerbate his turnover issues at the next level.
Collier has been mostly a negative on defense. He has all the tools, but his engagement and awareness on that end tends to wane. Sometimes that's just the way it is for star freshmen saddled with major offensive workloads, but NBA scouts will want to see Collier put his tools to use on a more consistent basis. He does average 1.4 steals per game, though, and he's a handful in transition. So, not all bad.
Final summary
There's a good chance the No. 1 prospect ultimately depends on which team lands the No. 1 pick, so it's difficult to peg Collier's exact projected landing spot — especially this far out. Still, he has the physical tools and offensive upside to earn looks from several lottery-bound front offices. Collier's ability to pressure the rim, draw fouls, and create for teammates stands out in a class short on surefire star bets. He has one of the highest ceilings on the board and he will occupy a position of need for several young teams.
Will his bully ball at the rim translate to the NBA? Can he shoot well enough in time? Will he turn it up a notch on defense? All are valid questions, but at the end of the day, it's not hard to imagine Collier in the All-Star game one day. You can't say that for many members of his draft cohort, so he merits your full attention.