NBA Draft Rumors: Hawks trade-back targets, Wizards lock at No. 2, Suns trade buzz
The NBA Draft is a few short days away, which means it's time to start obsessively going through every potential outcome. We don't really know what's about to happen, as the relative weakness of this prospect pool has teams digging extra deep to unearth hidden gems. Expect a lot of trades and a lot of surprises.
It all starts with the Atlanta Hawks at No. 1, where no decision has been made on which prospect to target. Heck, the Hawks could even trade the pick. The level of unpredictability is unique, which just makes it more fun for us.
Here are some fresh rumors to indulge in on this fine Saturday afternoon.
NBA Draft Rumors: Suns could trade back from No. 22 to increase assets
The Phoenix Suns are not expected to trade the No. 22 pick for a veteran, but that doesn't mean Phoenix won't trade the pick at all. According to Yahoo's Jake Fischer, there is speculation that Phoenix could trade down in order to acquire more long-term draft capital.
"Further along the first round, NBA personnel also consider Phoenix a strong candidate to trade down from the No. 22 pick. The Suns are famously low on additional draft capital and future assets after splurging to acquire Kevin Durant and Bradley Beal. If Phoenix can find avenues to move down in the first round, while picking up additional second-round picks, the Suns could wisely find more future ammo to make trades down the line, while also adding several rookie salaries onto a very expensive roster, which would prove quite prudent considering Phoenix’s lofty payroll and incoming luxury tax bill."
This would be good business for the Suns. The difference between No. 22 and a later first-round pick is generally negligible, especially in such a weak draft. The better question is whether or not that sort of trade is on the table. It likely depends on how the board falls, with Phoenix keeping its phone lines open to teams eager to move up. If a coveted prospect starts to slide, that could drive up the price for the Suns' selection — assuming James Jones and the front office are still willing to trade it.
It's a positive sign that Phoenix is at least cognizant of the future. Mat Ishbia has talked loudly about prioritizing win-now moves and maximizing this title window, but the Suns' roster-building perks are going to be extremely limited under the new CBA. Kevin Durant, Devin Booker, and Bradley Beal take up a lot of cap space. Not to mention the recently extended Grayson Allen.
The NBA Draft is the best way to find cheap contributors under long-term team control. Right now, however, the Suns don't fully control another first-round pick until 2031. All their second-round picks are stored with other teams after the Beal trade. That is not a great setup, especially considering how short the shelf-life might be on KD and Beal. The more picks Phoenix can recoup on the margins, the more flexibility the front office has moving forward.
NBA Draft Rumors: Alex Sarr 'pretty much a lock' to Wizards with No. 2 pick
We don't know much about the upcoming NBA Draft, but we might know the No. 2 pick. In a recent appearance on SportsCenter, ESPN's Jonathan Givony said Alex Sarr to the Washington Wizards is "pretty much a lock." The French 7-footer spent last season with the NBL's Perth Wildcats, averaging 9.4 points, 4.3 rebounds, and 1.5 blocks in 17.3 minutes.
The Hawks are said to be choosing between UConn's Donovan Clingan and French wing Zaccharie Risacher with the No. 1 pick. Sarr has refused a workout with Atlanta, as his agency reportedly prefers a different fit. Unless there's a last-minute change, it sounds like Sarr is destined to fall into Washington's lap. The Wizards "did quite a bit of homework" on Sarr during the season, per ESPN.
It's a tremendous fit for all involved. Sarr would anchor the Wizards' threadbare defense, providing five-position switchability and excellent shot-blocking instincts. Sarr needs to add muscle and operate with greater physicality in the paint, but he's going to cover a ton of ground and give Washington endless options — whether he's deployed as a rim-protecting five or a roaming four.
Washington has solid individual defenders on the perimeter, namely Deni Avdija and Bilal Coulibaly. Sarr can help tie the pieces together. There is also tremendous upside tied to his atypical mobility for a 7-footer. Sarr flashes shooting touch out to the 3-point line and impressive coordination on face-up drives. Again, strength is an issue in the short term, but Washington can work hard on filling out Sarr's frame in the gym.
The only way this doesn't happen is if Washington swerves unexpectedly, or if a team leapfrogs the Wizards to select Sarr in the No. 1 spot — a possibility with the San Antonio Spurs, according to NBA insider Marc Stein.
NBA Draft Rumors: Hawks have worked out several potential trade-back candidates
The Hawks have publicly stated their desire to keep the No. 1 pick, but according to Marc Stein, "rumbles about San Antonio interest in jumping from No. 4 to No. 1" persist. Where there's smoke, there's fire, and the relative uncertainty at the top of draft boards could spur Atlanta's front office into action (pun intended).
Presumably, San Antonio would target either Zaccharie Risacher or Alex Sarr in the No. 1 spot. Risacher is the obvious favorite, having worked out for San Antonio and possessing a longstanding familiarity with Victor Wembanyama. The Spurs have two lottery picks, which affords the front office enough flexibility to consider bold moves. San Antonio also owns Atlanta's unprotected 2025 first-round pick, which is one heck of a bargaining chip.
If the Hawks do trade back, several viable prospects exist. The Hawks are thought to be selecting between either Risacher or UConn 7-footer Donovan Clingan at No. 1. If Atlanta moves back to No. 4, there's a good chance Clingan is still available in that spot. The UConn sophomore impressed the Hawks in a recent workout, per Sam Vecenie of The Athletic.
In addition to Clingan and Risacher, the Hawks have also hosted workouts for Reed Sheppard, Cody Williams, Matas Buzelis, and Ron Holland, per ESPN's Jonathan Givony. Atlanta's front office is leaving no stone unturned, exploring a variety of potential options.
Frankly, Holland — the No. 1 prospect here at FanSided — warrants consideration at No. 1. Meanwhile, Sheppard makes a lot of sense for Atlanta if the Hawks plan to trade (or actually trade) one of their All-Star guards. If moving back to No. 4 allows Atlanta to recoup its 2025 first-round pick, that sets the stage for a proper rebuild. A rebuild means trading Trae Young and subsequently needing a new young guard to build around.
Buzelis and Williams are both intriguing mid-lottery options as well. The Hawks need better wing depth, so it's unsurprising to see both names connected to Atlanta. Odds are Risacher and Clingan are the only prospects under serious consideration at No. 1, but if the Hawks move back and collect multiple assets — the Spurs could trade No. 4 and No. 8, in theory — we know the pool from which the front office is selecting.