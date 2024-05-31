2024 NBA Draft Big Board: Reed Sheppard in No. 1 mix, Zaccharie Risacher on the rise
This past week saw 94 early entrants withdraw from the NBA Draft, including a few notable names who should factor significantly into the 2025 draft. The field isn't entirely set in stone, as the international crop is still unsettled, but we more or less know the landscape of the upcoming rookie class. Now it's a matter of seeing which 58 propsects hear their name called on June 26 and 27.
You've probably heard this already, but the 2024 draft is weaker than usual. There's not a huge talent disparity near the top of boards and even the best prospects are riddled with significant flaws. Meanwhile, depth is also a concern. There are intriguing prospects well into the second round, but it will take a supremely competent front office — or a bit of luck — to unearth the true hidden gems.
The NBA Draft Combine in Chicago this month set the ball in motion for a number of prospects and teams.
The Atlanta Hawks' decision is unmade at No. 1, but we are starting to get clarity on which prospects have momentum. Reed Sheppard, for example, is a popular top prospect for analytical front offices. Zaccharie Risacher, in the midst of a red-hot French postseason stretch, is largely viewed as a top-2 lock, per ESPN's Jonathan Givony.
Donovan Clingan appears to be helping himself with promising shooting displays in workouts. Whether you buy it is another matter entirely, though, as Clingan never displayed much touch at UConn.
Alex Sarr is still a popular candidate in the Hawks' conversation at No. 1, and there's a good chance he doesn't fall past Washington in the No. 2 spot. Between Sarr and Risacher, odds are the first pick will hail from France once again.
Here are the best prospects left in the draft.
2024 NBA Draft Big Board: Ranking top 60 prospects after withdrawals
Ron Holland is a bold downhill attacker, sometimes to his detriment. His combination of burst, body control, and touch yields spectacular results, but poor spacing and an overstuffed role in the G League Ignite offense led to sloppy turnovers and cripping mistakes. As the 3-point shot comes around, Holland should be able to carve out a secondary or tertiary role in the NBA, which he is better suited to right now. He needs to improve as a decision-maker, but Holland has vision as a passer and confidence on pull-up jumpers. The star foundation is there, so long as he tightens the screws and improves his efficiency in a more optimal environment. He has a path to becoming the best wing defender on the board, too, with a well-documented competitive spirit. At just under 6-foot-8 in shoes with a 6-foot-11 wingspan, Holland covers a lot of ground on that end of the floor.
Read our full Ron Holland scouting report here.
Nikola Topic is the latest basketball prodigy from Serbia’s Mega MIS (with a midseason promotion to Euroleague’s Red Star). At 6-foot-6, he’s the preeminent slasher of the 2024 class, constantly rumbling downhill and generating paint touches. Topic knows how to mix speeds and nix defenders with timely acceleration. He can finish every which way around the rim. The jumper projects reasonably well off the catch, but he needs to add a pull-up threat to unlock his ceiling. There are valid defensive concerns, but he’s a smart team defender who won’t get bullied due to his size. The ability to initiate actions, collapse defenses, and finish so prolifically around the rim makes Topic one of the best star bets in the draft. He will need to answer injury concerns pre-draft after injuring his left knee midseason, then re-injuring it in the playoffs. His game is reliant on speed and acceleration, so any lingering knee trouble would be a major red flag.
Read our full Nikola Topic scouting report here.
Rob Dillingham is a treat to watch. The slender 6-foot-2 frame is a concern, but Dillingham’s ball-handling creativity and shot-making versatility quiet those qualms. He’s shifty and elusive with the ball — possessing a particular knack for skating into pull-up jumpers. He is one of the most efficient volume scorers in the freshman class, combined with excellent court vision and the ability to make complex reads on the move. His ability to generate breakdowns and exploit fissures in the defense hints at genuine All-Star upside. He needs to clean up silly mistakes — often spurred by his ambitious self-confidence — but Dillingham can score at a high clip, on or off the ball, and he’s comfortable setting the table out of pick-and-rolls. On the defensive end, Dillingham competes hard. He’s a natural target due to his size, but activity in passing lanes and a fiery spirit should help Dillingham stick at the next level.
Read our full Rob Dillingham scouting report here.
Alex Sarr has the potential to effectively anchor an NBA defense for the next decade. That will keep him firmly in the No. 1 mix, no matter the offensive concerns. Sarr is a mobile 7-footer who has no trouble attempting 3s and smoothly attacking closeouts. What holds Sarr back are poor rebounding numbers and a lack of physicality in the paint. He’s a pretty bad at-rim finisher for his size. That can change over time as he adds muscle and refines his approach, but it’s hard to express unbridled confidence in a 7-footer’s offense when he struggles around the basket. As for defense, the concerns are few and far between. Sarr can guard up in space, navigate the perimeter, and block shots at a healthy clip. His ability to cover ground is unique, and there are shades of the rangy 7-footers who have defined recent NBA Draft classes. Think Evan Mobley and Jaren Jackson Jr., with less offensive refinement. Sarr needs to level up offensively to fully convince scouts, but he’s worthy of investment. All the tools are there.
Read our full Alex Sarr scouting report here.
Isaiah Collier was the engine that drove USC’s offense. There are turnover concerns, as Collier often relies on his strength to bludgeon his way to open spaces at the rim. He’s not the most advanced decision-maker, often predetermining rather than intuitively reading the floor. And yet, he’s a walking paint touch who can score with either power or finesse around the rim. He’s going to get the offense into sets and create advantages moving downhill. The 3-point inconsistency is a persistent problem, and Collier’s defense leaves much to be desired, but the physical tools are easy to project long term. He’s listed around 6-foot-3, but he’s built like a tank. Collier won’t be able to bully his way to points as effectively in the NBA, but he will still bump defenders off their spot before elevating into crafty finishes. He made strides as a passer as the season progressed. He’s capable of high-level reads on the move; it’s a matter of consistency.
Read our full Isaiah Collier scouting report here.
Donovan Clingan towers over the competition at 7-foot-2 with a 7-foot-7 wingspan. While he lacks great touch or footwork in the post, Clingan does all the small things well. He’s a textbook screener who occupies a ton of space in the paint. Clingan regularly establishes position; with broad shoulders and 265 pounds of muscle, it’s virtually impossible to bump him off his spot. Clingan is comfortable playing vertically at the rim and he’s an above-average passer for his position. The defense is special. Clingan will struggle to contain ball-handlers in space, but he’s a titanic rim protector with agile hips and enough lateral quickness to dominate in drop coverage and close gaps quickly in the paint.
Read our full Donovan Clingan scouting report here.
Reed Sheppard will continue to battle concerns about his limited 6-foot-3 frame, but the dude is a winner. He’s one of the best shooters on the board, comfortably curling around screens and launching on the move, or torching defenders with deep pull-up range. He doesn’t have the greatest first step, but Sheppard is comfortable as a secondary, connective playmaker who makes rapid-fire decisions with the ball. On defense, he’s a thorny passing lane resident who makes up for athletic limitations with a preternatural understanding of where he needs to be, and when. His high activity level and smarts should lead to significant NBA interest. Analytic front offices are said to be high on Sheppard, who put together one of the most complete, dominant freshman campaigns in recent memory. He doesn’t fit the profile of your standard top-five pick, but the productivity and efficiency are hard to deny.
Read our full Reed Sheppard scouting report here.
Jared McCain lit up the NCAA Tournament and emerged as Duke’s most reliable freshman over the course of the season. He’s a dynamic shooter, both off the dribble and off the catch, with range that extends well past the NBA 3-point line. McCain could be the best shooter in the draft, and he’s a legitimate on-ball weapon too. He was often relegated to spacing and connecting duties in a deep Blue Devils backcourt, but McCain’s ability to mix speeds as a ball-handler and weaponize his strength as a finisher still popped. He doesn’t have the first step or twitchiness to gain a ton of separation, but McCain can generate favorable angles and process the game at high speeds. His passing and upside in pick-and-roll actions should appeal to NBA teams.
Read our full Jared McCain scouting report here.
At 6-foot-6, Stephon Castle has great positional size for a combo guard. Castle doesn’t explode past his defenders, but he places with pace and is comfortable shifting gears off the dribble, getting his man off balance with hesitations and head fakes before elevating into pull-up jumpers. His tough shot-making gene is strong and he’s a creative passer, to boot. He profiles as a versatile defender. His 3-point shot is the swing skill. Castle doesn’t always create a ton of separation, but he is great once he’s moving downhill with his head on a swivel. That will be difficult at the next level if defenders don’t respect the jump shot.
Read our full Stephon Castle scouting report here.
A common knock on Matas Buzelis has been a lack of aggression, but his ability to scale up or down depending on G League Ignite’s needs was thoroughly impressive. At 6-foot-9, he brings a ton of desirable connective traits on the wing. Buzelis reads the floor quickly and displays legitimate pass-dribble-shoot equity. He needs to cut down on turnovers, tighten his handle, and get stronger, but Buzelis looks smooth on pull-up jumpers inside the arc, and he uncorks plenty of impressive drives to the cup. Buzelis shows a willingness to sacrifice for the betterment of the team, filling whatever role is asked of him. On defense, his ability to blow up passing lanes and rotate for weak-side blocks helps balance out on-ball concerns. If Buzelis can add muscle and become more forceful on finishes around the basket, there won’t be too many holes in his game.
Read our full Matas Buzelis scouting report here.
Zaccharie Risacher has been a high-level pro contributor, which carries even more weight than usual in a relatively weak class. At 6-foot-8, he’s a fairly versatile 3-point shooter with clean, compact mechanics. He doesn’t offer much self-creation, but Risacher can straight-line drive against errant closeouts and make quick decisions in the flow of the offense. Risacher is a heads-up cutter with a knack for relocating into open space and stretching the defense. What makes him a legitimate No. 1 pick candidate is the defense. He covers a ton of ground with his length and effectively navigates screens to bottle up ball-handlers. A hot spell in the French playoffs has even skeptics reconsidering their Risacher evaluations. He appears to be a very real No. 1 pick candidate if the Hawks desire wing depth.
Read our full Zaccharie Risacher scouting report here.
Devin Carter was one of the top guard defenders in college basketball, with elite anticipation skills and a hunger for stops. He glides over screens, mirrors ball-handlers at the point of attack, and supplies a looming threat in passing lanes. The offense can be streaky, but Carter hits deep 3s and handles with enough zip to command backup point guard duties. His wonky shot mechanics limit him as a pull-up shooter, but Carter passes selflessly, cuts with a purpose, and makes all the small efforts. His rebounding numbers are particularly impressive for a 6-foot-3 guard.
Read our full Devin Carter scouting report here.
A lanky 6-foot-8 wing, Pacome Dadiet displays a compelling blend of shot-making potential and defensive versatility. He’s comfortable launching 3s and he can get to his spots as a pull-up shooter in the mid-range. Dadiet also operates with impressive tempo as a slasher, using hang dribbles and hesitation moves to lull his defender into disadvantageous positions.
Cody Williams is a toolsy 6-foot-8 wing who competes hard on both ends of the floor. He doesn’t possess much wiggle as a ball-handler, but Williams attacks downhill, weaponizing long strides and a high release to carve out finishes in the paint. He loves to push the tempo in transition, and the defensive activity is highly promising. So long as the spot-up 3s continue to fall, Williams should be able to carve out a strong complementary presence at the next level. His ceiling hinges largely on the development of a pull-up jumper, which is not currently in his repertoire. Williams is the younger brother of OKC star Jalen Williams.
He’ll be 23 years old on draft night, but Tristan da Silva checks too many boxes not to land somewhere in the first round. Listed in the 6-foot-10 ballpark, he’s a plus shooter with legitimate ball-handling equity and passing chops. He won’t create much in isolation, but da Silva can beat closeouts, promote ball movement, and fit within virtually any scheme. He’s a sound defender too, offsetting limited athleticism with strong instincts and positional awareness.
The rare 23-year-old lottery prospect, Dalton Knecht is a late-bloomer who has captured the imagination of NBA scouts. At 6-foot-6, he’s one of the best perimeter shooters in college basketball. Knecht is comfortable bombing 3s off of movement, but he’s equally dynamic driving the lane and creating shots inside the arc. Knecht has legitimate three-level scoring equity, with vertical pop around the basket and tremendous instincts for off-ball cutting. The defense is a major red flag, as is his age, but Knecht is too productive and too polished to ignore.
Read our full Dalton Knecht scouting report here.
At 7-foot-4 and 285 pounds, Zach Edey occupies quite a lot of space on both sides of the ball. There are obvious and valid concerns about his potential to hold up defensively in the NBA — he doesn’t move very well in space — but he can still wall off the paint with his 7-foot-11 wingspan, inhale rebounds, and contribute with surprising skill on the offensive end. He’s one of the most dominant players in college basketball history and he is going to earn some looks at the next level as a result. Edey won’t receive the same diet of post-ups in the NBA, but he should set thundering screens, finish efficiently on dump-offs at the rim, and punish outmatched second-unit bigs. He shows enough touch to project as a spot-up shooter long term and he’s an underrated passer on the block. There is real value here, as fun as it is to lambast Edey’s so-called “unethical” dominance at Purdue.
Read our full Zach Edey scouting report here.
One of the best freshman shot-blockers in college basketball, Yves Missi has a streamlined-but-effective skill set NBA teams should gladly buy into. He is a completely bonkers athlete, showing out at the Combine with elite lane agility and vertical pop. Missi struggles at the free throw line and he’s prone to fouling, but the energy level and versatility on defense should translate in time. He’s 6-foot-11, 229 pounds with a 7-foot-2 wingspan and the ability to defend at all three levels. Missi can guard up on screens, mirror ball-handlers on switches, or cover around as a roamer in the paint. He is virtually scheme-proof in an increasingly dynamic league. On offense, there is upside tied to his face-up scoring flashes. Missi has the dexterity to handle pressure on straight-line drives and tip-toe through the defense for tough finishes. He won’t shoot, probably ever, but mega-vertical athletes who can dance a bit are generally going to figure out a way to produce.
Kel’el Ware was considered by many to be a lottery talent in the 2023 class but he struggled to impact winning as a freshman. Even so, 7-footers with Ware’s blend of mobility, explosiveness, and outside shooting touch don’t come around very often. He needs to get stronger, but Ware is a sky-scraping lob threat who stretches defenses out beyond the 3-point line. He can struggle against physicality and pressure, but the occasional mid-range flourish is enough to maintain confidence in Ware’s unique ceiling. On defense, he covers a ton of ground and displays tremendous instincts as a shot-blocker. His impressive second and third leap leads to a major presence on the glass.
Kyle Filipowski was a potential top-20 pick in 2023 before his surprise decision to return to Duke for a sophomore season. He brings a lot of interesting skills to the center position. He can shoot, pass, handle the rock, and finish above the rim — a lot of teams will salivate over his offensive potential. That said, 7-footers with negative wingspans who struggle to defend in space and lack discipline can present serious downside risk too. Filipowski will have to convince scouts his offensive dynamism can offset the defensive limitations.
Read our full Kyle Filipowski scouting report here.
A bouncy shot-blocker who can catch lobs and run the floor all game, DaRon Holmes should be able to transition smoothly to the next level. He’s one of the best shot-blockers in college basketball and his shooting touch extends out to the 3-point line. He’s not the most robust offensive player, but Holmes is a fundamental offensive big who puts in the effort to set screens and make himself available at the rim.
Bub Carrington is one of the youngest prospects on the board with excellent positional size at 6-foot-4 with a 6-foot-8 wingspan. He needs to fill out his frame and improve his burst, but again, Carrington is a pup by NBA standards. His perimeter shot-making and passing chops are the real deal. He’s comfortable setting the table out of pick-and-rolls and burying the defense with pull-up jumpers. The lack of rim pressure is a red flag, but Carrington has the size and touch to improve on that front as his frame fills out.
Terrence Shannon Jr. is almost 24 years old, but he’s a definite NBA-level athlete who is constantly exploding down the lane and applying rim pressure. He’s an electric finisher around the basket, comfortable hanging in midair and absorbing contact. He is utterly fearless — a dominant college scorer who, when locked in, plays excellent defense as well. A more consistent 3-point shot and progression as a passer would help Shannon take his game to the next level. For now, he profiles as a bench spark plug who can create advantages, collapse the defense, and put up points in quick succession.
Kevin McCullar made a notable senior-season leap, providing more live-dribble scoring and playmaking to accompany his typically excellent wing defense. NBA teams will want to see the 3-point consistency improve, but McCullar is 6-foot-6 with strength to finish on drives, impressive connective instincts, and a relentless two-way motor.
Ajay Mitchell doesn’t get the benefit of elite competition at UC Santa Barbara, but the 6-foot-5 point guard is too productive to ignore. He’s not an explosive athlete, but Mitchell uses gear shifts and craft to generate space and create advantages working downhill. He’s one of the best guard finishers in the draft, with vision working out of pick-and-rolls and enough touch to support optimism in his 3-point shot long term. NBA scouts may ding him for soft competition, but guards with Mitchell’s raw production, efficiency, and I.Q. generally profile well.
Dillon Jones averaged a double-double in his junior season. He was also a Combine standout before withdrawing from the 2023 draft. He’s a bit of a tweener on defense at 6-foot-6 and 235 pounds, but he competes hard and his skill set screams useful role player. He crashes the boards, makes quick passing reads in the flow of the offense, actively screens and cuts — some NBA team is going to fall in love.
At 6-foot-9 with appealing explosiveness on the wing, Tidjane Salaun profiles as a strong upside bet in a class weak on top-end talent. He needs to become a more consistent shooter, but he will hit contested 3s, attack the lane fluidly, and make flash plays on defense. He will require a patient hand at the next level, but there is plenty of clay to be molded.
Nikola Djurisic started last season as a projected lottery pick. Injuries and uneven play sent him rocketing down draft boards, but he ended the 2024 season red-hot. His last couple months have shown everything scouts want to see from Djurisic — consistent 3-point success, impressive live-dribble passing, and a singular knack for contested jumpers. He’s a mobile 6-foot-8 wing who’s comfortable creating his own shot off the bounce. If the jumper is really real, he’s a 20-year-old with a track record of success in the pros. NBA teams will take interest.
A future role player who can impact the game with shooting, passing, and hustle despite his lackluster athleticism and limited frame. Scheierman’s unfettered confidence and creativity oozes off the screen. He will bury deep contested 3s, whip beautiful passes on the move, and finish with touch in the paint.
He’s 6-foot-2 with middling burst and no outlier traits athletically, but KJ Simpson has been a titanic presence for the Colorado offense. He’s comfortable on or off the ball, with deep 3-point range and compact mechanics. He’s excellent at manipulating defenders off the dribble, changing speeds and shifting direction to offset his lack of pure speed. Simpson creates angles on drives and finishes well inside the arc for a player his size. He’s more off-guard than point guard, but Simpson can create on the move and he doesn’t turn the ball over much.
Kyshawn George has caught scouts’ attention with 6-foot-8 size, fluid athleticism, and a smooth 3-point stroke. The defense is a work in progress, but George occupies a valuable archetype on the wing. He flashes as a passer and on-ball creator, even if the handle needs a lot of cleaning up. That, combined with believable 3-point success, makes George a strong upside bet in a weak class.
Tyler Kolek might be too smart to fail. He was the engine behind Marquette’s offense and arguably the best pure point guard in college basketball, consistently poking holes in the defense and spraying passes to the open shooter. He lacks size and athleticism, but Kolek is a slippery driver who excels at maintaining his dribble and probing the teeth of the defense, constantly on the lookout for slight fissures he can exploit. Kolek also happens to shoot 3s at an extremely high level, especially off the catch, which should allow him to fit within different personnel groups and roles at the next level.
A 6-foot-9 freshman who can shoot the lights out, Johnny Furphy has a solid floor and ample room for growth. He doesn’t provide much of anything as a creator, but he finishes efficiently at the rim off cuts and straight-line drives. He’s a projectable athlete on the wing and his defensive energy is a plus. Think of Furphy as a coloring book. He has the outline of a great prospect — NBA teams will hope to fill it all in.
Ja’Kobe Walter will supply ample shooting dynamism on the wing. At 6-foot-5, he’s comfortable flying off screens or handoffs and taking off-balance jumpers. He doesn’t generate much separation off the bounce and he lacks in the playmaking department, but Walter’s shot-making is electric and he’s a bursty straight-line driver. He absorbs contact on finishes and isn’t afraid of traffic at the rim. On defense, he contains the point of attack well and takes special pride in getting stops. There is positional versatility tied to his 6-foot-10 wingspan.
Jonathan Mogbo is undersized for the center position at 6-foot-8, but he’s simply too productive across the board to ignore. Even against mid-major competition at San Francisco, his at-rim finishing, short roll passing, and defensive playmaking popped. Mogbo reads the floor at a high level and displays tons of craft working in the paint, compensating for his lack of height with advanced footwork.
A springy 6-foot-8 athlete, sophomore Ryan Dunn covers a ton of ground defensively for Virginia. He’s not hitting 3s yet, but Dunn can provide enough offensively as a cutter, full-court sprinter, and above-rim finisher to get by on elite defense. Whether he’s shadowing the ball-handler, blowing up passing lanes, or impacting shot attempts from the weak side, Dunn has the motor and instincts to leave his imprint on every game.
Jaylon Tyson is a proficient on-ball creator at 6-foot-7, which carries natural appeal. He’s shooting 3s at a healthy clip, making quick passing reads on the move, and consistently creating advantages with ball-handling craft. He needs to cut down on turnovers and address concerns about streakiness, but players in Tyson’s mold are difficult to come by.
Tyler Smith is 6-foot-11 with a beautiful lefty jumper that consistently finds the bottom of the net. He’s comfortable running off screens and stepping into movement jumpers like a wing, plus there’s defensive potential tied to his frame and athleticism.
At 18 years old, Cam Christie is an appealing upside bet due to his smooth jumper and burgeoning passing instincts. He needs to add strength and improve defensively, but Christie is a 6-foot-6 athlete with the speed to attack closeouts and the length to guard a few positions in time. He shoots well off movement and he’s comfortable flowing into dribble pull-ups. While he won’t break down the defense with elite ball-handling craft, Christie does a nice job locating open shooters or diving bigs when he drives the lane.
At 6-foot-7, Harrison Ingram’s junior season transfer to North Carolina has paid dividends. He’s drilling spot-up 3s and operating effectively in a connective role, processing the game at a high level and firing quick-trigger passes to keep the offense in motion. Ingram is comfortable attacking downhill and firing passes on the move, too. Factor in a strong and physical presence on defense, and Ingram has positive role player traits in spades.
With rather cut-and-dry appeal as a 3-and-D wing, Jalen Bridges is a strong role player bet. He defends multiple positions at 6-foot-7. On offense, he’s constantly hitting relocation 3s, cutting backdoor, or collecting easy buckets in transition. He doesn’t offer much in the self-creation department, but Bridges can complement stars and finish off possessions.
After five productive seasons at Oregon, N’Faly Dante is bound for his professional opportunity. At 6-foot-11 and 230 pounds, he’s a diligent rim protector and rebounder. Dante lacks flashy skills on offense, but he dominated Pac-12 and NCAA Tournament competition with dunks, short hooks, and putbacks. He was an elite defensive playmaker at the college level (1.7 steals, 1.9 blocks) with active hands that could be his calling card in the NBA.
A solidly built 6-foot-7 wing who torched nets from 3-point range in France, it’s not hard to see teams buying Melvin Ajinca’s high 3-and-D floor in a draft class plagued with uncertainty. He doesn’t create his own shots on a regular basis, but he can pop on drives to the rim and the 3s will fall fast and furious in the NBA.
Spaniard Izan Almansa spent last season in the Overtime Elite league showcasing the kind of size, athleticism, and skill intersection that gets NBA scouts out of bed in the morning. Almansa doesn’t quite space the floor yet, but he’s comfortable working out of pick-and-rolls and exploding downhill for finishes at the rim. His passing touch at 6-foot-9 is highly impressive and he profiles as a versatile defensive forward who can slide over to small-ball five in certain matchups.
There are concerns about Trey Alexander’s limited size at 6-foot-4, but he’s one of the most efficient and versatile 3-point shooters in college basketball. Plus, the junior has made noticeable strides as a passer and driver who can supply invaluable connective tissue at the next level.
He will have to prove that he can score and defend well enough to stay on the floor in the NBA, but Juan Núñez is one of the smartest players on the board – an expert manipulator with the ball in hand, lulling defenders to sleep with stop-start handles before rocketing perfectly-placed passes from anywhere, to anywhere on the court.
Keshad Johnson does the dirty work on both ends. He doesn’t offer much in the way of self-creation, but he’s a devoted screener and off-ball mover with the strength to absorb contact and finish plays inside. He hits enough 3s for confidence on that front. Meanwhile, the defensive effort is commendable at 6-foot-7 and 225 pounds. Johnson is built strong and should offer some positional versatility.
A fifth-year senior and recent UConn transfer, Cam Spencer took center stage for one of college basketball’s top programs. He is a limited athlete at 23 years old, but the impressive perimeter shot-making and high basketball I.Q. stand out. Spencer works diligently in the “small things” department — screens, cuts, general hustle plays — and he makes sharp decisions in the flow of the offense.
The dude is a proven winner. Back-to-back national championships since transferring to UConn will have NBA scouts locked on Tristen Newton. He’s a limited athlete who doesn’t hit 3s as prolifically as one might like, but his positional size and basketball I.Q. are appealing. Newton understands how to set the table and carve out finishes around the rim, despite his lack of burst. He’s 6-foot-5, capable of guarding a couple positions and fitting into various roles on offense, be it as an initiator or a connector.
With appealing assist numbers, a skyrocketing 3-point percentage, and plenty of strong connective traits, 6-foot-5 Pelle Larsson has the look of an NBA wing. He needs to up his 3-point volume, but the spot-ups look smooth and he’s a smart off-ball operator, frequently moving into open space or attacking downhill off the catch.
Adem Bona is a rugged rim-runner and shot-blocker who should earn NBA looks after his second season at UCLA. He doesn’t provide much in terms of ancillary skills, but his strength and athleticism as a finisher, combined with plus instincts on defense, provide a firm foundation. Foul trouble could limit Bona at the next level, though. He will need to improve his discipline and channel his energy more selectively.
Bronny James lacks the explosive upside, but he’s a brilliant basketball mind who understands how to contribute in the small ways. He’s one of the best perimeter stoppers on the board and the jumper looks solid, despite woeful percentages. He doesn’t offer much self-creation at this stage, but he feasts on cuts to the rim and makes quick decisions in the flow of the offense.
Read our full Bronny James scouting report here.
He’s only 6-foot-1 with middling shooting percentages, which could leave some NBA scouts cold on Jamal Shead. But, at the end of the day, hoopers hoop. Shead has a knack for timely shots and he’s an outlier perimeter defender, constantly dogging the point of attack and erasing the impact of opposing ball-handlers. He earns a lot of comps to Jevon Carter and Jose Alvarado. Most NBA teams would love to have such a player.
At 6-foot-5, Mantas Rubstavicius has a ton of traits NBA teams covet on the wing. He’s a plus shooter who can launch quickly off the catch. He also has a knack for beating closeouts, finishing with touch around the rim, and even making the occasional high-level pass on the move. He operates mostly north-to-south, but plus-shooting wings who offer ancillary skills tend to project well at the next level.
Still very much a work in progress, Trentyn Flowers will keep scouts interested with his 6-foot-8 size and live-wire athleticism. He flashes impressive shot-making all over the floor and the bare bones of a jumbo-sized playmaker exist. That said, Flowers struggles as a processor and he’s best suited to a streamlined role at the moment. His jumper has been streaky for Adelaide and he’s probably a couple years away, at least, from impacting winning in the NBA.
At 6-foot-7, Justin Edwards is an explosive lefty scorer who can attack downhill off the catch or feast on cuts to the rim. His pull-up jumper looks good and he can defend across the positional spectrum on the perimeter. The Wildcats can be a tricky team to scout because of John Calipari’s outmoded system, but Edwards has the talent to pop — as most Kentucky five-stars ultimately do. He will eventually want to showcase more aptitude on the ball to deliver on his initial first round hype.
The Marquette senior presents a unique set of skills that screams useful (if atypical) NBA role player. At 6-foot-9, he’s a hard-nosed defender and a genuine passing hub on offense. He can spray passes all over the court facing up from the elbow and he’s a fixture in DHO actions for the Golden Eagles. He scores efficiently at the rim, too. The absence of a 3-point shot is a strike against him, but Ighodaro is young for a senior and the fundamentals are razor-sharp.
The Syracuse sophomore presents ample upside with his rim pressure and in-between scoring. Plus, the 3-point shooting is on the right path. Judah Mintz is a bursty downhill attacker who has solid point guard instincts and enough defensive oomph to overcome his slender 6-foot-3 frame.
A.J. Johnson is a 6-foot-6 late bloomer who flashes significant upside in the playmaking department. He’s crafty off the dribble and quick to dart downhill to collapse the defense before locating the open teammate. His jumper is promising and he operates with extreme self-assurance.
Reece Beekman, a 6-foot-3 senior, doesn’t possess flashy athleticism or great physical tools. He simply knows how to play ball. He gets after it on defense and presents a useful balance of instinctual playmaking and 3-point shooting on offense. He can play on or off the ball and he should be ready for day-one contributions at the next level due to his experience.