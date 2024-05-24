Despite Calipari’s possible efforts, Kentucky guard gaining steam as No. 1 pick
By Ian Levy
Reed Sheppard doesn't look like you're typical No. 1 pick in the NBA Draft. He played at Kentucky, a blue chip program, but wasn't one of the highest-rated recruits in his class. He doesn't have great size or overwhelming athleticism. He was third on his team in scoring and is doesn't project to be an overwhelming defender. He didn't go viral for his tournament exploits, losing his only game in March Madness.
Nothing about Sheppard's profile screams No. 1 pick but it's sounding more and more like that could be where he lands. Per ESPN's DraftExpress, Sheppard could even be in contention for the No. 1 pick:
Several teams have said that Sheppard's statistical profile -- with his incredible scoring efficiency (56% FG%, 52% 3P%, 83% FT%) combined with his excellent steal, block and passing metrics -- have him ranked as the No. 1 prospect in their draft models, something that surely has caught the attention of analytically inclined front offices, such as the Houston Rockets.
The Atlanta Hawks, who hold the No. 1 pick might not qualify as an "analytically inclined front office" but Sheppard is definitely an intriguing fit for them, especially if they decide to trade Trae Young this summer. Sheppard could slot in next to Dejounte Murray, with the two guards trading off backcourt defensive matchups depending on size and Sheppard providing a huge dose of shooting and secondary creation. It's maybe not the perfect backcourt on paper but it's certainly an improvement on the fit between Young and Murray.
And although Sheppard doesn't fit the traditional mold of a top pick, he's been in the conversation for most of the season. The latest NBA Mock Draft from our own draft expert, Chris Kline, has Sheppard going No. 3 to the Rockets. In a recent roundup of other mock drafts, everyone had him in the top 10 with No. 9 to the Grizzlies as his floor. But in a draft with so many uncertainties anything can happen.
John Calipari definitely didn't get the most out of Reed Sheppard or Rob Dillingham at Kentucky
Sheppard is one of two Kentucky guards who could go near the top of the NBA Draft Lottery, along with Rob Dillingham. Kentucky fans were understandably a little frustrated with former John Calipari who gave the duo a combined four starts during a disappointing year. Fellow freshman, D.J. Wagner, admittedly one of the highest-rated recruits in the country, started 28 games in the Kentucky backcourt and played more minutes than Dillingham, despite shooting 40.5 percent from the field and 29.2 percent from beyond the arc.
Kentucky, a No. 3 seed, eventually lost to No. 14 seed Oakland in the first round of the NCAA Tournament. Calipari jumped ship for Arkansas. Wagner entered the transfer portal. And Sheppard and Dillingham took the leap for the NBA, pursuing a bright future where they'll, presumably, be starting more than four combined games next year.