NBA Mock Draft Roundup: Chaos reigns as the 2024 NBA Draft order is set
By Ian Levy
With the NBA Draft Lottery completed and the Atlanta Hawks locked into the top slot the shape of the 2024 NBA Draft is a lot more clear. There is still no consensus No. 1 pick and the depth of this class will make correctly guessing picks extremely difficult but at least we finally know the order.
Open up a handful of NBA mock drafts and they're likely to start diverging pretty quickly. Each analyst rates prospects and their potential outcomes differently, and sees different holes that need to be filled on each team. But while any individual mock draft is likely to get as much wrong as right, especially with the NBA Draft still more than a month away, there is value in the wisdom of the crowds.
To try and find some patterns, I've collected four mock drafts — from our own Chris Kline, The Ringer, Sam Vecenie at The Athletic and Tankathon — and placed them side-by-side.
NBA Mock Draft Roundup: FanSided, The Ringer, The Athletic, Tankathon
TEAM
FanSided
The Ringer
The Athletic
Tankathon
1. Hawks
Alex Sarr, C
Alex Sarr, C
Zaccharie Risacher, F
2. Wizards
Donovan Clingan, C
Nikola Topic, G
Alex Sarr, C
3. Rockets
Nikola Topic, G
Donovan Clingan, C
Donovan Clingan, C
4. Spurs
Rob Dillingham, G
Zaccharie Risacher, F
Nikola Topic, G
5. Pistons
Matas Buzelis, F
Matas Buzelis, F
Matas Buzelis, F
6. Hornets
Reed Sheppard, G
Stephon Castle, G
Stephon Castle, G
7. Trail Blazers
Zaccharie Risacher, F
Dalton Knecht, F
Rob Dillingham, G
8. Spurs
Cody Williams, F
Reed Sheppard, G
Ron Holland, F
9. Grizzlies
Ron Holland, F
Ron Holland, F
Reed Sheppard, G
10. Jazz
Stephon Castle, G
Rob Dillingham, G
Ja'Kobe Walter, G
11. Bulls
Dalton Knecht, F
Isaiah Collier, G
Isaiah Collier, G
12. Thunder
Cody Williams, F
Tidjane Salaun, F
Cody Williams, F
Dalton Knecht, F
13. Kings
Ja'Kobe Walter, G
Devin Carter, G
Jared McCain, G
Cody Williams, F
14. Trail Blazers
Tidjane Salaun, F
Ja'Kobe Walter, G
Tidjane Salaun, F
Tidjane Salaun, F
15. Heat
Jared McCain, G
Devin Carter, G
Jared McCain, G
16. 76ers
Tristan Da Silva, F
Ja'Kobe Walter, G
Kyle Filipowski, C
17. Pelicans
Kel'el Ware, C
Kyle Filipowski, C
Yves Missi, C
18. Magic
Bub Carrington, G
Jaylon Tyson, G
Tristan Da Silva, F
Terrence Shannon Jr., G
19. Raptors
Pacome Dadiet, F
Isaiah Collier, G
Yves Missi, C
Devin Carter, G
20. Cavs
Tristan Da Silva, F
Nikola Djurisic, F
Bub Carrington, G
Tristan Da Silva, F
21. Pelicans
Kel'el Ware, C
Bub Carrington, G
Zach Edey, C
Johnny Furphy, F
22. Suns
Yves Missi, C
Yves Missi, C
Johnny Furphy, F
Kel'el Ware, C
23. Bucks
Kevin McCullar Jr., F
DaRon Holmes II, C
Pacome Dadiet, F
Tyler Smith, F
24. Knicks
Terrence Shannon Jr., G
Pacome Dadiet, F
Tyler Kolek, G
Bobi Klintman, F
25. Knicks
Devin Carter, G
Zach Edey, C
DaRon Holmes II, C
Tyler Kolek, G
26. Wizards
DaRon Holmes II, C
Bobi Klintman, F
Bobi Klintman, F
Kyshawn George, G
27. Timberwolves
Tyler Kolek, G
Tyler Smith, F
Hunter Sallis, G
Kevin McCullar Jr., F
28. Nuggets
Johnny Furphy, F
Kyle Filipowski, C
Alex Karaban, F
DaRon Holmes II, C
29. Jazz
Kyshawn George, G
Kyshawn George, G
Tyler Smith, F
Bub Carrington, G
30. Celtics
Tyler Smith, F
Ulrich Chomche, C
Jaylon Tyson, G
Zach Edey, C
I wasn't joking about a lack of consensus. There were no picks in which all four mock drafts were in agreement but there were four where at least three mock drafts predicted the same selection — Alex Sarr to the Hawks at No. 1, Matas Buzelis to the Pistons at No. 5, Isaiah Collier to the Bulls at No. 11 and Tidjane Salaun to the Trail Blazers at No. 14.
There were also some places of agreement on general team need, even if the players selected were different. All four mock drafts saw the Pistons looking for a wing who could shoot and create at No. 5, all four saw the Thunder favoring two-way versatility on the wing at No. 12 and all four saw the Pelicans looking for a Jonas Valanciunas replacement at No. 17.
And from a college basketball perspective, fans of Kentucky and UConn should be very pleased. All four mock drafts had both Reed Sheppard and Rob Dillingham going within the top 10, with Sheppard rising as high as No. 3 and Dillingham falling as low as No. 10. UConn's chamionship-winning duo, Donovan Clingan and Stephon Castle, were also in the top-10 of all four mocks — with Clingan going as high as No. 2 and as low as No. 9 and Castle landing at No. 6, No. 7 (twice) and No. 10.
Duke was the only other school with two players both landing in the first round of all four mock drafts — guard Jared McCain and big man Kyle Filipowski.
The NBA Draft Combine runs until May 19, after which players will begin individual workouts, so a lot will change over the next few weeks. We'll keep checking in and seeing what we can learn by comparing these NBA Mock Drafts individually and in the aggregate as we get closer to draft night.