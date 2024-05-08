What is the NBA Draft Combine? Format, history & more
By Curt Bishop
On Sunday, May 12, the NBA Draft Combine will begin.
This event features several of the best and brightest young basketball prospects and players who have entered the NBA Draft. The Draft itself will take place in June.
However, the combine is each team's chance to get a good look at some of the top NBA prospects and what they have to offer.
This year, 78 NBA prospects have been invited to the combine and will have a chance to show off their basketball skills. Players such as Duke's Kyle Filipowski and Purdue's Zach Edey have been invited to this year's combine. Bronny James, the son of future Hall-of-Famer LeBron James will also participate.
Here is everything you need to know about the Draft Combine, its history, and the format.
Everything to know about the NBA Draft combine
Players undergo a series of physical tests such as bench press, lane agility drills, a 3/4 court sprint, a standing vertical leap, and a maximum vertical leap. In addition to the 78 prospects, a select number of standout players from the NBA G League Camp will be present at the combine. The G League camp takes place two days before the combine. Participation in the combine is a requirement for draft eligibility starting this year, with the exception of Zaccharie Risacher and Nikola Topic, who are both in the middle of their seasons.
Physical measurements are also taken into account during the combine. Measurements include height with shoes, height without shoes, wingspan, weight, standing reach, body fat, hand length, and hand width.
Finally, there are shooting tests that include spot-up three-point field goals from various distances, shooting off the dribble, and timed jump shots on the move.
The first NBA Draft Combine took place back in 1987. This year's combine will take place in Chicago at the Wintrust Arena and the Marriot Marquis. Fans hoping to watch the combine can stream it on NBA TV or watch on demand on ESPN2.