One enticing reason Hawks could trade No. 1 pick to Spurs
The Atlanta Hawks have plenty of options with the first overall pick in the 2024 NBA Draft, and one NBA insider thinks the franchise could swap picks with the San Antonio Spurs to reacquire some of their future picks.
According to Jonathan Givony of ESPN ($), the Hawks recouping their unprotected 2025 first-round pick from the Spurs -- which they parted ways with in the Dejounte Murray trade -- has been "widely discussed" for the room it would give Atlanta to fully orchestrate a rebuild.
"The status of Atlanta'sTrae Young is the big question hovering over the franchise. One option that has been widely discussed among teams is the possibility of the Hawks reacquiring their unprotected 2025 first-round pick from San Antonio (perhaps in a swap for the No. 4 pick), which would give the team far more flexibility for rebuilding. That would currently be difficult to fathom, with their next three draft picks (2025, 2026 swap rights and 2027) owned by the Spurs."
Atlanta is currently at a standstill with the pairing of Murray and Trae Young not working out in the two seasons that they have played together. Murray was acquired from the Spurs in the 2022 offseason with San Antonio for three first-rounders and a pick swap in 2026.
Despite this being a move with the long-term in mind, the Hawks have seemingly given up on the experiment after not getting out of the first round of the playoffs in the short two-year timespan.
Murray will likely be traded this offseason after averaging 22.5 points, 5.3 rebounds, and 6.4 assists per game this season. His game simply has not fit well with Young's controlling presence with the ball in his hands. Young could also end up being moved as the star might take his talent elsewhere via a trade request after failing to get out of the first round of the playoffs the past few years.
While there is a non-zero chance that the Hawks will give up both Young and Murray this offseason, it's more likely that only one of these guards will get traded in the next three months and the other will stay put. With this in mind, trading down to reacquire one of their lost picks from the Spurs makes a lot of sense as Atlanta can justify a total rebuild if things aren't working out next offseason.
Yes, the Hawks will likely not have their picks from the Spurs in 2027 but it's a lot more justifiable to rebuild next offseason if the franchise has their first-round pick that they can use to accelerate their future.