Trae Young or Dejounte Murray: NBA insider says Hawks could trade both
The Atlanta Hawks are coming off a season where they are likely to trade Dejounte Murray or Trae Young and one insider thinks that the franchise will trade both and completely restart with the first overall pick. Bill Simmons of The Ringer said on his podcast, "Some people seem to think both of these guys are getting traded".
“The thing I keep hearing from people is that if it was an over of one on FanDuel, Trae and Murray get traded and the over’s one, and you could bet under, push, or over, that some people seem to think both of those guys are getting traded is a thing I’ve heard,”
This comes as the Atlanta Hawks get ready for an offseason that is sure to generate headlines. Murray, who was traded to the Hawks in the 2022 offseason, has been unable to provide Atlanta the success that was expected since the trade that paired Young and Murray.
Additionally, the Hawks front office has been inconsistent about whether the squad wants to pay the luxury tax or not with the franchise seemingly willing to pay in 2022 and then committing to being below the luxury tax a year after. As a whole, Atlanta is going nowhere fast, and blowing it up completely around the No. 1 pick makes a certain amount of sense.
Both players have been mentioned in trade rumors. The Hawks clearly don't like the fit with both of them and haven't been able to decide which one they want to trade and which one they want to keep. Maybe they just solve the problem by getting rid of both.
Will Trae Young and Dejounte Murray both get moved this offseason?
While the Hawks might consider blowing up the entire franchise and building around the first overall pick (whoever that they may be), the squad is likely extremely unlikely to do it. None of the incoming rookies that will be drafted this offseason are likely talented enough to be a number one option on a title team.
With this in mind, it's more likely that the Hawks will trade one of these guards and keep the other. The franchise will likely make their first overall pick with Young or Murray in mind regarding the prospect that they will pick with the first overall pick.