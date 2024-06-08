3 trade options to give Dejounte Murray a new home
The Atlanta Hawks have been in the play-in tournament for three straight seasons; this season, they didn't make the playoffs. But this year's loss raises many questions for Atlanta. One is whether the pairing of Trae Young and Dejounte Murray in the backcourt works.
The Hawks can look into getting either Young or Murray out. However, it has been reported that many teams are more interested in Murray than Young. Also, before the trade deadline during the season, they were trying to make a deal for Murray, so who is to say they won't try to do the same this offseason?
Murray is coming off a great season. He used his length and two-way ability to make an impact on the court. He averaged 22.5 points, 5.3 rebounds, and 6.4 assists per game while shooting 45.9 percent from the field.
If Atlanta does plan to trade Murray, here are three teams that would be a fit.
3. Los Angeles Lakers
This trade proposal to send Murray to the Lakers has been all over the media this past season. Many different NBA writers and reporters gave different trade ideas and options to find a way to get Murray into LA. The Lakers have shown interest in Murray and could even have a pretty good chance of landing him over Young.
The trade that Bleacher Report's Andy Bailey put together looks quite possible.
From Feb. 1 to the end of the season, the Lakers were 23-10 with the third-best offense in the league. But adding Murray would mean less money compared to Young and getting a better all-around player. Murray had a positive plus-minus on the floor with the Hawks this past season. In addition, if D'Angelo Russell does pick up his player option, this trade can allow the two to pair up in the backcourt, bringing a bright future to Los Angeles.
The Lakers have struggled to defend opposing guards, and Murray is a former All-Defensive team choice. That is a large factor in why this trade could be a good fit for both sides.
2. San Antonio Spurs
Murray and San Antonio parted on good terms, and the Spurs desperately need a point guard this offseason. During his time in San Antonio, Murray and head coach Gregg Popovich worked well together, and now, with Victor Wembanyama in the mix, Murray could be exactly what Wembanyama needs as a mentor.
"I love that dude to death, man. Like, he was a father for me. When I would lose people, I would go in his room, and he would give me that hug. I would cry on his shoulder, I would vent to him," Murray said about Popovich. "He just was there for me, and that's not even nothing about no basketball. We're talking about real life. When I got hurt, tore my ACL and was out for a year, he squeezed me like, 'You're going to be great. You work, you want to learn, so this is nothing.'"
Murray thrived in San Antonio. His last season with the team was 2021-22,when he was an All-Star, led the NBA with 2.0 steals per game, and averaged a career-high of 9.2 assists per game. In addition, the Hawks owe the Spurs unprotected first-round picks in 2025 and 2027, selections that the Hawks could ask for back. The Spurs also possess the No. 4 and 8 overall picks in the 2024 draft, which would pair nicely with Atlanta's No. 1 overall selection.
Bleacher Report proposed a mock trade that seems as if it could work for both teams.
The Spurs would be getting a chance to reshape the roster a little bit by getting a pass-first guard who can feed the ball into the paint. Murray would also become the leader of a young team. In addition, the Spurs also have extra first-round picks coming from the Toronto Raptors (top-six protected in 2024), Charlotte Hornets (lottery-protected in 2025), and Chicago Bulls (top-10 protected 2025), as well as multiple future first-round swap rights.
1. New Orleans Pelicans
The Pelicans are the team that showed the most interest in getting Murray during the offseason. In addition, the Pelicans have also demonstrated that they want to build around star Zion Williamson. Murray's skills would complement Williamson's playstyle and elevate the Pelicans to turn them into a severe playoff-contending team.
Brandon Ingram, another All-Star forward for the Pelicans, is rumored to be a central piece in the potential deal with the Hawks to send Murray to the Pelicans. A proposed trade by Dan Favale of Bleacher Report breaks it down.
The Pelicans are "unlikely" to offer Ingram a max contract extension this offseason. And it has shown that Murray is a cheaper option compared to Young. However, being able to bring a floor general who can play aside and be independent of Williamson would be a success for New Orleans.
Overall, the Pelicans seem to be the best fit and a team that most needs a player like Murray. Pairing up the two young stars, Murray and Williamson, is the perfect step in the right direction for the Pelicans to finally get past the first-round hurdle in the playoffs.