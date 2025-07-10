Vikings linebacker already looks doomed before training camp

Considering that Brian Asamoah II was drafted in the third round back in 2022, it feels fair to say that the Minnesota Vikings had high hopes for the linebacker out of Oklahoma. But now entering the final year of his rookie contract, there's a legitimate chance that Asamoah might not get to play out the fourth year of his initial deal, especially with the way the roster and the position group have already shaped up before getting to training camp in a couple of weeks.

For one, Asamoah has simply struggled throughout his time in Minnesota. Injuries limited him to just a few snaps in only four games a season ago, and that was after playing just 36 total snaps the year prior. And while he certainly made a positive impression at linebacker as a rookie, the scarce opportunities he's received in the past two seasons haven't gone well at all.

Still, with injuries playing a heavy factor in that, there's a case to be made that the Vikings could certainly give the 25-year-old another fair crack at being a contributor for the defense. That would make sense in many cases. But the current situation in Minnesota and what they've done this offseason indicates it might not be the reality that Asamoah is facing this season.

Brian Asamoah II likely already pushed off the Vikings roster before training camp

At best — and of course barring injuries — Asamoah would likely be a backup in the Vikings current linebacker room. Blake Cashman has been a great pickup already for the Minnesota defense at inside linebacker, while former UDFA signing Ivan Pace Jr. has emerged as one of the most exciting young players at the position in the NFL. They all but have the two starting spots at linebacker locked down.

What makes the plight of the fourth-year linebacker even more difficult, though, is that the Vikings also made two additions at the position this offseason. First, they signed veteran Eric Wilson to a free agent contract that will bring him back to Minnesota, where he began his career before stops with Houston, Philadelphia and Green Bay. The team also selected former Penn State linebacker Kobe King in the sixth round of this year's draft, and he's impressed thus far in rookie minicamp.

Given that we're talking only about inside linebackers, it's likely that the Vikings keep a maximum of four players at the position on the final 53-man roster. That ostensibly means that Asamoah will be battling with Wilson and King for one of those spots. But, just thinking logically, would the Vikings rather have an oft-injured player in the final year of his contract or either a veteran with plenty of plus experience and a late-round rookie who has upside and is ultimately cheaper? The choice seems obvious.

Given his physical traits, Asamoah's NFL career is far from over. Another team will give him a chance, even if that's only on a practice squad to begin. However, the writing is definitely on the wall that his time with the Vikings has already come to a close, even if that might not be made official until after training camp when final cuts are made.