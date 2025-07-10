Source: Chris Sale off trade block as Braves to keep core intact

While almost every contending team is searching for starting pitching at the trade deadline, one name that can be crossed off the list is Atlanta Braves ace Chris Sale.

Atlanta has not discussed Sale in trade talks and will not consider moving the left-hander or any other player under control beyond 2025, according to major-league sources.

Since being acquired by the Braves from the Red Sox, the 36-year-old Sale has been excellent. The left-hander posted a 2.38 ERA and 225 strikeouts last season and won the National League Cy Young Award. This season, he’s recorded a 2.52 ERA and 114 strikeouts in 15 starts, but is now on the 60-day Injured List with a ribcage fracture.

Why the Braves are unlikely to trade Chris Sale or controllable players

This season has been a struggle for the Braves, with the team 40-51 and in fourth place in the National League East. But the Braves want to contend in 2026 and (rightfully) believe that having Sale – and other controllable long-term pieces still on the roster – will be the best way to getting the franchise back in the postseason.

Of the Braves players not signed through 2025, Marcell Ozuna is the most intriguing option. The slugger hit 40 and 39 homers in each of his last two full seasons. While he’s hitting .239/.367/.390 with 12 home runs and 41 RBI this season, he still represents one of the best bats that could be available in July with no shortage of teams likely to be interested.

Braves still have hope for 2026

The vast majority of the Braves current starting lineup and rotation is signed beyond this season. Matt Olson, Ozzie Albies, Austin Riley, Ronald Acuña Jr., Michael Harris and Jurickson Profar can, for the most part, be counted on. The rotation for 2026 should consist of Sale, Reynaldo Lopez, Spencer Strider, Spencer Schwellenbach and more. On paper, the Braves are a force to be reckoned with, assuming they can stay healthy.

That has been their problem this season, and it's something to monitor heading into the next campaign. However, there's little reason to punt on the future due to bad luck. Sale won the NL Cy Young award last season along with the pitching triple crown. The Braves made the postseason. The window hasn't closed just yet.