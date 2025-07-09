MLB insider leaves the door open for a Chris Sale trade Braves can't do

The 2025 MLB All-Star Game may be coming to town, but it is an absolutely miserable time to be an Atlanta Braves fan. The coaching staff is cooked, the starting rotation is hurt, the bullpen cannot be trusted, the team cannot hit, and nobody likes Alex Anthopoulos anymore. But yes! Bring us the MLB All-Star Game. So after those festivities, what can we expect for Atlanta to do at the trade deadline?

Well, MLB insider Jim Bowden of The Athletic wrote that "the Braves just need to get their starting pitching healthy for next year and only require a slight reboot at the deadline rather than a transformation." While he mentioned catcher Sean Murphy and designated hitter Marcell Ozuna as potential trade candidates, he did not cross off injured All-Star starting pitcher Chris Sale entirely.

Bowden argues that the Braves are going to need him next year. He will be under contract with the team for one more season anyway. However he did mention that it could serve the Braves to hear out all offers, especially for a contending team who wants to grossly overpay for him. Sale is not going to help Atlanta make the postseason this year, but he could help another team win a title if he was dealt.

Still, I cannot for the life of me would believe the Braves would be selling on a major asset this soon.

MLB insider not ruling out Atlanta Braves trading Chris Sale at deadline

Look. This year may be a total wash for the Braves, but Sale is well on his way toward Cooperstown. He won the NL Triple Crown a year ago, his first in a Braves uniform. While he did have to go on the injured list, he was pitching out of his mind before fracturing some ribs. It is why he got the All-Star nod for his stellar first half. Given that this is the team he grew up rooting for, why would he leave?

For all the first-round picks Anthopoulos wastes on pitching prospects, the hope is that one of them could one day hold a candle to what Sale has been for the better part of two decades now. I think his value of being in and around the clubhouse will do wonders in helping younger pitchers like Spencer Strider and Spencer Schwellenbach take their games up a level. Of course, they have to be healthy.

This may be a lost year for the Braves, but I sincerely doubt they will be sellers at the deadline. They may just stand pat, take their lumps and get ready for 2025. Selling would be Anthopoulos admitting defeat on the inconsistent roster he created. This team does need some new juice, though. It is why a managerial change at the helm of the operation is paramount. This has to be Brian Snitker's last year.

Unless the Braves wanted to completely reload their farm system, they are not going to trade Sale.